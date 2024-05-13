PTT Global Chemical Public Company Limited (GC) held a ceremony to officially appoint Mr. Narongsak Jivakanun (Left) as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Mr. Toasaporn Boonyapipat (Right) as the President. Both will assume their roles in place of Dr. Kongkrapan Intarajang, who currently serves as the CEO and President of PTT Public Company Limited, on May 13, 2024.

At the meeting of the board of directors of PTT Global Chemical Public Company Limited (GC), a resolution was passed to appoint Mr. Narongsak Jivakanun as the Chief Executive Officer and Mr. Toasaporn Boonyapipat as the President of the company, effective from May 13, 2024. Under the leadership of Mr. Narongsak Jivakanun and Mr. Toasaporn Boonyapipat, the company will continue its strategy, enhancing capabilities to compete internationally, seeking new growth opportunities, focusing on the High Value & Low Carbon businesses, and maintaining its position as a global sustainable leader in the chemical industry. This is in pursuit of the vision to be a leader in innovative chemical products that enhance the quality of life and promote sustainable growth.

Previously, Mr. Narongsak Jivakanun served as the Chief Operating Officer - International Business, and Mr. Toasaporn Boonyapipat served as the Chief Operating Officer -Base and Intermediate Chemicals