May 12, 2024 at 11:44 pm EDT
GC appoints the CEO and President, ready to spearhead the creation of a globally sustainable organization
PTT Global Chemical Public Company Limited (GC) held a ceremony to officially appoint Mr. Narongsak Jivakanun (Left) as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Mr. Toasaporn Boonyapipat (Right) as the President. Both will assume their roles in place of Dr. Kongkrapan Intarajang, who currently serves as the CEO and President of PTT Public Company Limited, on May 13, 2024.
At the meeting of the board of directors of PTT Global Chemical Public Company Limited (GC), a resolution was passed to appoint Mr. Narongsak Jivakanun as the Chief Executive Officer and Mr. Toasaporn Boonyapipat as the President of the company, effective from May 13, 2024. Under the leadership of Mr. Narongsak Jivakanun and Mr. Toasaporn Boonyapipat, the company will continue its strategy, enhancing capabilities to compete internationally, seeking new growth opportunities, focusing on the High Value & Low Carbon businesses, and maintaining its position as a global sustainable leader in the chemical industry. This is in pursuit of the vision to be a leader in innovative chemical products that enhance the quality of life and promote sustainable growth.
Previously, Mr. Narongsak Jivakanun served as the Chief Operating Officer - International Business, and Mr. Toasaporn Boonyapipat served as the Chief Operating Officer -Base and Intermediate Chemicals
13 May 2024 03:43:09 UTC.
PTT Global Chemical Public Company Limited is a Thailand-based chemical company. The principal activities of the Company are refining and provision of integrated petroleum products, production and distribution of aromatics products including aromatic derivatives and production and distribution of ethylene, propylene, polyethylene plastic pellets and biochemical products. Its by-products are mixed C4, cracker bottom and tail gas. Its minor activities include the production and distribution of electricity, water, steam and other utilities. In addition, the Company also operates production support facilities such as jetty and buffer tank farm services for liquid chemical, oil and gas. The Company operates through six segments: Upstream (including Refinery, Aromatics and Olefins), Intermediates (including EO-Based Performance, Phenol and others), Polymers and Chemicals, Bio and Circularity, Performance Chemicals, and Service and Others.