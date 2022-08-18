Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Thailand
  4. Stock Exchange of Thailand
  5. PTT Global Chemical
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PTTGC   TH1074010006

PTT GLOBAL CHEMICAL

(PTTGC)
  Report
End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Thailand  -  2022-08-16
48.00 THB   +1.05%
09:04aPTT GLOBAL CHEMICAL : Notification of Book Closed Date and Trading Suspension of 19 DWs issued by KGI
PU
08/16SET ADDS NEW LISTED SECURITIES : PTTGC13C2301A to be traded on August 17, 2022
PU
08/16PTT GLOBAL CHEMICAL : Notification of Book Closed Date and Trading Suspension of 71 DWs issued by BLS
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

PTT Global Chemical : Notification of Book Closed Date and Trading Suspension of 19 DWs issued by KGI

08/18/2022 | 09:04am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Headline:

Security Symbol:

Notification of Book Closed Date and Trading Suspension of 19 DWs issued by KGI

AWC13C2209A, BCP13C2209A, CHG13C2209A, COM713C2209A, COM713P2209A, GULF13C2209A, GUNK13C2209A, GUNK13C2209B, HANA13C2209A, JMAR13P2209A, PTTG13P2209A, SCGP13C2209A, SING13C2209A, STGT13C2209A, SYNE13C2209A, THAN13C2209A, TRUE13C2209A, TTA13C2209A, WHA13C2209A

Announcement Details

Right exercise of DW

Subject

Notification the Final Exercise of securities

Date announced

18-Aug-2022

Exercise date

07-Sep-2022

Book-closing date of DW

07-Sep-2022

Last trading date

02-Sep-2022

Date of post "SP" sign

From 05-Sep-2022 to 07-Sep-2022

Name of securities

Exercise price (baht per share)

Exercise ratio (Derivative warrants :

underlying securities)

AWC13C2209A

0.50

: 1.00

6.15

BCP13C2209A

9.00

: 1.00

45.00

CHG13C2209A

0.60

: 1.00

4.60

COM713C2209A

9.20

: 1.00

51.00

COM713P2209A

5.00

: 1.00

24.50

GULF13C2209A

7.00

: 1.00

60.75

GUNK13C2209A

1.90

: 1.00

6.80

GUNK13C2209B

0.65

: 1.00

6.50

HANA13C2209A

10.00

: 1.00

58.75

JMAR13P2209A

4.60

: 1.00

36.00

PTTG13P2209A

3.80

: 1.00

31.00

SCGP13C2209A

7.96369

: 1.00

64.707

SING13C2209A

9.00

: 1.00

70.50

STGT13C2209A

3.50

: 1.00

28.50

SYNE13C2209A

3.50

: 1.00

30.00

THAN13C2209A

0.65

: 1.00

5.80

TRUE13C2209A

0.80

: 1.00

6.10

TTA13C2209A

13.00

4.00 : 1.00

WHA13C2209A

3.90

0.70 : 1.00

Remark

  1. Net Cash Settlement Amount = Cash Settlement Amount - Exercise Expense Charged by Issuer By; In case of Call Warrant and Underlying Asset is Stock :
    Cash Settlement Amount = (Settlement Price - Exercise Price) X Exercise Ratio In case of Put Warrant and Underlying Asset is Stock :
    Cash Settlement Amount = (Exercise Price - Settlement Price) X Exercise Ratio In case of Call Warrant and Underlying Asset is Index :
    Cash Settlement Amount = (Settlement Price - Exercise Price) X Multiplier In case of Put Warrant and Underlying Asset is Index :
    Cash Settlement Amount = (Exercise Price - Settlement Price) X Multiplier In case of Call Warrant and Underlying Asset is Foreign Stock :
    Cash Settlement Amount = (Settlement Price - Exercise Price) X Exercise Ratio X Exchange rate In case of Put Warrant and Underlying Asset is Foreign Stock :
    Cash Settlement Amount = (Exercise Price - Settlement Price) X Exercise Ratio X Exchange rate In case of Call Warrant and Underlying Asset is Foreign Index :
    Settlement Amount = (Settlement Price - Exercise Price) X Multiplier X Exchange rate In case of Put Warrant and Underlying Asset is Foreign Index :
    Settlement Amount = (Exercise Price - Settlement Price) X Multiplier X Exchange rate
  2. Any Derivative Warrant (DW) will automatically be exercised if the Net Cash Settlement Amount on the Automatic Exercise Date is greater than zero (without notice being given to the Holders). The Issuer will pay to the Holders the Net Cash Settlement Amount (if any) with procedure defined in Terms and Condition.
  3. The Holders can deny the exercise of DW by informing their broker in accordance with procedures stipulated by their broker.
  4. Exercise Price and Exercise Ratio may be changed due to the underlying stock of DW posted the Corporate Action signs.

Signature _________________

(MR. CHIH - HUNG LIN )

CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER Authorized Persons to Disclose Information

This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the Stock Exchange of Thailand only. The Stock Exchange of Thailand has no responsibility for the correctness and completeness of any statements, figures, reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any losses and damages in any cases. In case you have any inquiries or clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed company or issuer who made this announcement.

Disclaimer

PTT Global Chemical pcl published this content on 18 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 August 2022 13:03:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about PTT GLOBAL CHEMICAL
09:04aPTT GLOBAL CHEMICAL : Notification of Book Closed Date and Trading Suspension of 19 DWs is..
PU
08/16SET ADDS NEW LISTED SECURITIES : PTTGC13C2301A to be traded on August 17, 2022
PU
08/16PTT GLOBAL CHEMICAL : Notification of Book Closed Date and Trading Suspension of 71 DWs is..
PU
08/10PTT GLOBAL CHEMICAL PUBLIC : Resolution of the Exercise of 44 Derivative warrants issued b..
PU
08/10PTT GLOBAL CHEMICAL PUBLIC : Quarter 2/2022
PU
08/10PTT GLOBAL CHEMICAL PUBLIC : Submission of the Financial Statements for the second quarter..
PU
08/10PTT Global Chemical Public Company Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quar..
CI
08/09PTT GLOBAL CHEMICAL PUBLIC : Notification of Book Closed Date and Trading Suspension of 6 ..
PU
08/09Econic Technologies Ltd announced that it has received £10.4 million in funding from OG..
CI
08/05SET ADDS NEW LISTED SECURITIES : PTTGC19C2212A to be traded on August 8, 2022
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PTT GLOBAL CHEMICAL
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 592 B 16 678 M 16 678 M
Net income 2022 20 563 M 579 M 579 M
Net Debt 2022 209 B 5 873 M 5 873 M
P/E ratio 2022 10,3x
Yield 2022 4,75%
Capitalization 216 B 6 096 M 6 096 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,72x
EV / Sales 2023 0,65x
Nbr of Employees 6 925
Free-Float 47,1%
Chart PTT GLOBAL CHEMICAL
Duration : Period :
PTT Global Chemical Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PTT GLOBAL CHEMICAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 48,00 THB
Average target price 57,30 THB
Spread / Average Target 19,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kongkrapan Intarajang President, CEO, Secretary & Director
Patiparn Sukorndhaman President & COO-Downstream Petrochemical Business
Thitipong Jurapornsiridee Executive Vice President-Finance & Accounting
Piyasvasti Amranand Chairman
Jeeranee Pimthanothai Senior VP-Technical Engineering and Maintenance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PTT GLOBAL CHEMICAL-18.30%6 096
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION-7.76%85 500
AIR LIQUIDE-2.53%71 894
WANHUA CHEMICAL GROUP CO., LTD.-14.85%39 820
ALBEMARLE CORPORATION18.76%32 517
LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES N.V.-2.62%29 297