PTT Global Chemical : Together to Net Zero An international symposium bringing together people to help reduce greenhouse gas emissions to reach net zero

PTT Global Chemical Public Co., Ltd. (GC), an international leader in the chemical business, has extended the GC Circular Living concept into a major operational framework for the PTT Group to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and develop eco-friendly innovations.

This year, the GC Circular Living Symposium 2022 is being held for the third time under the theme "Together to Net Zero." This international symposium is bringing people together to help reduce greenhouse gas emissions to reach net zero. It features 40 renowned national thought leaders from the public and private sectors, representatives from the new generation and leading universities, environmental experts, and start-ups to develop and share insights and ideas and enhance the principles of GC Circular Living to help reach the finish line of Net Zero. The most phenomenal symposium of the year is a hybrid event. Those who are interested can attend the symposium for free on 25 & 26 August 2022 at the Royal Paragon Hall, 5th floor, Siam Paragon, or watch online via the GC Facebook page or the GC channel on YouTube.

The GC Circular Living Symposium 2022 brings together Thailand's thought leaders in a collaboration with leading organizations:

H.E. Mr. Varawut Silpa-archa, Minister of Natural Resources and Environment; Mr. Chadchart Sittipunt, Governor of Bangkok; The World Bank; The Bank of Thailand; The Stock Exchange of Thailand; and The Petroleum Institute of Thailand. Private sector: GC; Nestlé (Thai); Huawei Thailand; Shell; EA; Kao; HSBC; and Krungsri.

This phenomenal symposium on sustainability, which is taking place for the third time, is organized into three main highlights:

The Together to Net Zero Talk, a special event that brings together Thailand's top thought leaders including CEOs of world-leading companies, rising start-ups, and green-minded celebrities to share their experiences and cool ideas to reach the goal of Together to Net Zero. Green Workshops inviting Bangkokians to build a creative green space for eating well that offers benefits for the environment. Net Zero City, an innovative sustainability showcase. Simulate living in a low carbon society, in a future city that perfectly integrates lifestyle, the economy, and the environment.

Net Zero City

Experience time travel into the future! Discover the "Net Zero City" exhibition zone, a city of the future that offers cool zones you won't want to miss. Simulate living in a low carbon society, in a city that perfectly integrates lifestyle, the economy, and the environment.

Net Zero Farm & Café: A chic spot for green-minded people featuring a smart farming zone for the new generation, a display where you can learn how to plant a forest for carbon reduction, a carbon reforestation plastic greenhouse model, and a demonstration of how bio-energy limits waste. Relax at the trendy café serving popular plant-based dishes in bioplastic containers.

A chic spot for green-minded people featuring a smart farming zone for the new generation, a display where you can learn how to plant a forest for carbon reduction, a carbon reforestation plastic greenhouse model, and a demonstration of how bio-energy limits waste. Relax at the trendy café serving popular plant-based dishes in bioplastic containers. Net Zero Avenue: Experience "Betterlivingland" and the premiere of the eco-friendly "UPTOYOU Virtual Store." Make a unique personal avatar of yourself in the Metaverse and vote for upcycled and low-carbon products designed by Greyhound and Pomme Chan.

Experience "Betterlivingland" and the premiere of the eco-friendly "UPTOYOU Virtual Store." Make a unique personal avatar of yourself in the Metaverse and vote for upcycled and low-carbon products designed by Greyhound and Pomme Chan. Net Zero Living: An eco-friendly house showcasing products made from plastics and chemicals that are environmentally friendly.

An eco-friendly house showcasing products made from plastics and chemicals that are environmentally friendly. Net Zero Industry: A green manufacturing plant powered by natural energy sources. Visit the CleanEnergy zone to see wind turbines, marine energy, solar, and other forms of green energy. Discover how natural energy and advancements in technology will play a key role in more efficient fuel consumption and completely change the way we use energy.

Eco-friendly brand: UPTOYOU

It's not a choice, it's the only way because "This World is UP TO YOU"

UPTOYOU is a lifestyle brand passionate about using the world's resources for maximum benefits. Under the concept "This World is Up to You," your decisions will help to shape the future of our planet.

The UPTOYOU brand uses Revife Fiber by GC Upcycling as the main material as it is more sustainable, made with 100% upcycled plastic. Cool products from this line will help to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. UPTOYOU is on the it-list for the new generation to help achieve Net Zero together within 2050, because the only way to save our planet is for everyone to change to a sustainable lifestyle for a sustainable world.

Go super trendy with new collections from fabulous collaborations with renowned brands:

UPTOYOU X Greyhound: Greyhound, the hip Thai brand, has co-created the "Design Our Planet Collection."

Greyhound, the hip Thai brand, has co-created the "Design Our Planet Collection." UPTOYOU X Pomme Chan: The globally recognized illustrator has created the "Cool the Earth Collection."

The premiere of the UPTOYOU Pop-Up Store will take place at the GC Circular Living Symposium 2022.

Make sure to stop by and shop for trendy eco-friendly products or make a purchase online from the UPTOYOU Virtual Shop at www.uptoyou.live

