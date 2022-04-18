Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Thailand
  4. Stock Exchange of Thailand
  5. PTT Global Chemical Public Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PTTGC   TH1074010006

PTT GLOBAL CHEMICAL PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(PTTGC)
End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Thailand  -  04-17
49.00 THB   -0.51%
11:14aPTT GLOBAL CHEMICAL PUBLIC : Disclosure of the Minutes of the 2022 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders on the Company's Website.
PU
04/13Nomura Adjusts PTT Global Chemical's Price Target to 63 Baht From 77 Baht, Keeps at Buy
MT
04/04PTT GLOBAL CHEMICAL PUBLIC : Form to Report on Names of Members and Scope of Work of the Audit Committee (F24-1)
PU
PTT Global Chemical Public : Disclosure of the Minutes of the 2022 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders on the Company's Website.

04/18/2022 | 11:14am EDT
Date/Time
18 Apr 2022 21:54:12
Headline
Disclosure of the Minutes of the 2022 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders on the Company's Website.
Symbol
PTTGC
Source
PTTGC
Full Detailed News
Financials
Sales 2022 550 B 16 361 M 16 361 M
Net income 2022 26 276 M 781 M 781 M
Net Debt 2022 167 B 4 960 M 4 960 M
P/E ratio 2022 8,47x
Yield 2022 5,73%
Capitalization 221 B 6 569 M 6 569 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,70x
EV / Sales 2023 0,68x
Nbr of Employees 6 925
Free-Float 45,6%
Chart PTT GLOBAL CHEMICAL PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
PTT Global Chemical Public Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends PTT GLOBAL CHEMICAL PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 49,00 THB
Average target price 65,23 THB
Spread / Average Target 33,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kongkrapan Intarajang Chief Executive Officer, Secretary & Director
Patiparn Sukorndhaman President & COO-Downstream Petrochemical Business
Thitipong Jurapornsiridee Executive Vice President-Finance & Accounting
Piyasvasti Amranand Chairman
Jeeranee Pimthanothai Senior VP-Technical Engineering and Maintenance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PTT GLOBAL CHEMICAL PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED-16.17%6 602
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION11.72%103 672
AIR LIQUIDE6.25%83 467
WANHUA CHEMICAL GROUP CO., LTD.-16.19%41 714
LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES N.V.16.64%35 242
ALBEMARLE CORPORATION-9.79%24 698