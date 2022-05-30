Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Thailand
  Stock Exchange of Thailand
  PTT Global Chemical Public Company Limited
  News
  Summary
    PTTGC   TH1074010006

PTT GLOBAL CHEMICAL PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(PTTGC)
  Report
End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Thailand  -  05-26
47.50 THB   +1.06%
06:59aPTT GLOBAL CHEMICAL PUBLIC : GCA and Rumpke of Ohio signed sign MOU to supply plastic bales for a new project of plastic recycling plant in the U.S.
PU
05/23PTT GLOBAL CHEMICAL PUBLIC : Appointment of Sub-Committee Members
PU
05/23PTT Global Chemical Public Company Limited Announces Board Appointment
CI
PTT Global Chemical Public : GCA and Rumpke of Ohio signed sign MOU to supply plastic bales for a new project of plastic recycling plant in the U.S.

05/30/2022 | 06:59am EDT
30 May 2022
GCA and Rumpke of Ohio signed sign MOU to supply plastic bales for a new project of plastic recycling plant in the U.S.
PTTGC America (GCA), a wholly owned subsidiary of PTT Global Chemical Public Company Limited ("GC"), and Rumpke of Ohio, INC, the leading recycling business in OHIO, US, have signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) regarding the provision of plastic bales to be used as feedstock for a new project of plastic recycling plant in the U.S. The final project investment decision will be made by the end of 2022.

Read More https://pttgcbelmontcountyoh.com/gca-rumpke-sign-recycling-feedstock-agreement/

Disclaimer

PTT Global Chemical pcl published this content on 30 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 May 2022 10:58:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 585 B 17 143 M 17 143 M
Net income 2022 24 309 M 712 M 712 M
Net Debt 2022 195 B 5 705 M 5 705 M
P/E ratio 2022 8,74x
Yield 2022 5,50%
Capitalization 214 B 6 277 M 6 277 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,70x
EV / Sales 2023 0,66x
Nbr of Employees 6 925
Free-Float 46,6%
Chart PTT GLOBAL CHEMICAL PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
PTT Global Chemical Public Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PTT GLOBAL CHEMICAL PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 47,50 THB
Average target price 58,91 THB
Spread / Average Target 24,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kongkrapan Intarajang Chief Executive Officer, Secretary & Director
Patiparn Sukorndhaman President & COO-Downstream Petrochemical Business
Thitipong Jurapornsiridee Executive Vice President-Finance & Accounting
Piyasvasti Amranand Chairman
Jeeranee Pimthanothai Senior VP-Technical Engineering and Maintenance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PTT GLOBAL CHEMICAL PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED-19.15%6 277
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION-1.72%91 171
AIR LIQUIDE8.05%83 731
WANHUA CHEMICAL GROUP CO., LTD.-17.32%39 138
LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES N.V.26.94%38 358
ALBEMARLE CORPORATION15.89%31 728