PTT Global Chemical Public : GCA and Rumpke of Ohio signed sign MOU to supply plastic bales for a new project of plastic recycling plant in the U.S.

PTTGC America (GCA), a wholly owned subsidiary of PTT Global Chemical Public Company Limited ("GC"), and Rumpke of Ohio, INC, the leading recycling business in OHIO, US, have signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) regarding the provision of plastic bales to be used as feedstock for a new project of plastic recycling plant in the U.S. The final project investment decision will be made by the end of 2022.

