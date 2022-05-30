PTT Global Chemical Public : GCA and Rumpke of Ohio signed sign MOU to supply plastic bales for a new project of plastic recycling plant in the U.S.
30 May 2022
GCA and Rumpke of Ohio signed sign MOU to supply plastic bales for a new project of plastic recycling plant in the U.S.
PTTGC America (GCA), a wholly owned subsidiary of PTT Global Chemical Public Company Limited ("GC"), and Rumpke of Ohio, INC, the leading recycling business in OHIO, US, have signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) regarding the provision of plastic bales to be used as feedstock for a new project of plastic recycling plant in the U.S. The final project investment decision will be made by the end of 2022.
