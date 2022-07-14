Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Thailand
  4. Stock Exchange of Thailand
  5. PTT Global Chemical Public Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PTTGC   TH1074010006

PTT GLOBAL CHEMICAL PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(PTTGC)
  Report
End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Thailand  -  2022-07-11
44.50 THB   -1.11%
07:24aPTT GLOBAL CHEMICAL PUBLIC : Resolution of the Exercise of 17 Derivative warrants issued by KGI
PU
07:14aPTT GLOBAL CHEMICAL PUBLIC : Resolution of the Exercise of 25 Derivative warrants issued by JPM
PU
07/12PTT GLOBAL CHEMICAL PUBLIC : Settlement Price and Net Cash Settlement of 10 Derivative warrants issued by KKPS
PU
PTT Global Chemical Public : Resolution of the Exercise of 17 Derivative warrants issued by KGI

07/14/2022 | 07:24am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Headline:

Security Symbol:

Resolution of the Exercise of 17 Derivative warrants issued by KGI

BEC13C2207A, BGRI13C2207A, CPAL13C2207A, HANA13C2207A, HANA13P2207B, ICHI13C2207A, IRPC13C2207A, IVL13C2207A, PTL13C2207B, PTT13C2207B, PTTG13C2207A, PTTG13P2207A, SAWA13C2207A, SPRC13C2207A, STA13C2207A, STGT13C2207A, TOP13C2207A

Announcement Details

Report on the results of sale of securities (F53-5)

Name of Company

KGI SECURITIES (THAILAND) PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

Date 14-Jul-2022

Maturity date

12-Jul-2022

DW symbol

Number of subscribed DW (unit)

BEC13C2207A

0

BGRI13C2207A

0

CPAL13C2207A

0

HANA13C2207A

0

HANA13P2207B

0

ICHI13C2207A

0

IRPC13C2207A

0

IVL13C2207A

0

PTL13C2207B

0

PTT13C2207B

0

PTTG13C2207A

0

PTTG13P2207A

0

SAWA13C2207A

0

SPRC13C2207A

300

STA13C2207A

0

STGT13C2207A

0

TOP13C2207A

0

Signature _________________

Signature _________________

(MR. CHIH - HUNG LIN )

(MRS. SUCHADA SODTHIBHAPKUL)

CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER

EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

Authorized to sign on behalf of the company

Authorized to sign on behalf of the company

This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the Stock Exchange of Thailand only. The Stock Exchange of Thailand has no responsibility for the correctness and completeness of any statements, figures, reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any losses and damages in any cases. In case you have any inquiries or clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed company or issuer who made this announcement.

Disclaimer

PTT Global Chemical pcl published this content on 14 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 July 2022 11:23:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 583 B 16 139 M 16 139 M
Net income 2022 24 402 M 675 M 675 M
Net Debt 2022 195 B 5 406 M 5 406 M
P/E ratio 2022 8,16x
Yield 2022 6,02%
Capitalization 201 B 5 550 M 5 550 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,68x
EV / Sales 2023 0,62x
Nbr of Employees 6 925
Free-Float 47,1%
Chart PTT GLOBAL CHEMICAL PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
PTT Global Chemical Public Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PTT GLOBAL CHEMICAL PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 44,50 THB
Average target price 58,81 THB
Spread / Average Target 32,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kongkrapan Intarajang President, CEO, Secretary & Director
Patiparn Sukorndhaman President & COO-Downstream Petrochemical Business
Thitipong Jurapornsiridee Executive Vice President-Finance & Accounting
Piyasvasti Amranand Chairman
Jeeranee Pimthanothai Senior VP-Technical Engineering and Maintenance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PTT GLOBAL CHEMICAL PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED-24.26%5 550
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION-17.24%76 732
L'AIR LIQUIDE-9.45%66 269
WANHUA CHEMICAL GROUP CO., LTD.-8.42%43 230
TIANQI LITHIUM CORPORATION20.19%28 275
GANFENG LITHIUM CO., LTD.-1.06%28 151