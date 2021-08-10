PTT Public : Cargill and PTTGC to build $600 million biopolymer plant in Thailand

The plant will be built through their joint venture, NatureWorks, and will help meet increasing demand for sustainable materials, PTTGC said in a statement.

The manufacturing complex will use about 110,000 tonnes of sugar annually from Thai farmers as a raw material and have an annual biopolymer capacity of 75,000 tonnes. It is due to begin operations in 2024.

Its products can be used to make hygiene masks, wiping cloths and food packaging.

The investment comes less than a month after PTTGC announced a $4.75 billion acquisition of German coating resins maker Allnex.

(Reporting by Chayut Setboonsarn; Editing by Ed Davies)