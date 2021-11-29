Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Thailand
  4. Stock Exchange of Thailand
  5. PTT Public Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PTT   TH0646010Z00

PTT PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(PTT)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

PTT Public : Establishment of PTT's subsidiary to be the trading platform for clean energy and climate neutrality

11/29/2021 | 06:31am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Date/Time
29 Nov 2021 18:10:29
Headline
Establishment of PTT's subsidiary to be the trading platform for clean energy and climate neutrality
Symbol
PTT
Source
PTT
Full Detailed News
Disclaimer
This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the Stock Exchange of Thailand only. The Stock Exchange of Thailand has no responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of any statements, figures, reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any losses and damages in any cases. In case you have any inquiries or clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed company or issuer who made this announcement.

Disclaimer

PTT pcl published this content on 29 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 November 2021 11:30:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about PTT PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
11/26Thai oil firm PTT expands pharma business with $475 million Alvogen deal
RE
11/26PTT PUBLIC : Joint investment to increase stake in Lotus Pharmaceutical Company Limited an..
PU
11/25Thailand's Gulf Energy seals $927 million port deal with government
RE
11/25PTT PUBLIC : Joint investment for operating Laem Chabang port phase III, Terminal F
PU
11/21LIQUIDATED DAMAGES : A Round Up
AQ
11/15PTT Public Company Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Nine Months Ended September..
CI
11/12Announcement of PTT Public Company Limited and its subsidiaries'Financial Statements an..
PU
11/10Thai energy giant PTT signs agreement with Chinese EV startup Hozon
RE
11/09PTT and PTTEP Sign Oman Crude Oil Agreement to Foster National Energy Security and Nati..
PU
10/21PTT GLOBAL CHEMICAL PUBLIC : Thai PTT Global Chemical plans $22 bln investment by 2050 to ..
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 2 183 B 64 890 M 64 890 M
Net income 2021 106 B 3 144 M 3 144 M
Net Debt 2021 365 B 10 843 M 10 843 M
P/E ratio 2021 9,98x
Yield 2021 4,93%
Capitalization 1 057 B 31 341 M 31 416 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,65x
EV / Sales 2022 0,62x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 71,5%
Chart PTT PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
PTT Public Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PTT PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 37,00 THB
Average target price 49,16 THB
Spread / Average Target 32,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Auttapol Rerkpiboon President, CEO, Secretary & Director
Pannalin Mahawongtikul Chief Financial Officer
Thosaporn Sirisumphand Chairman
Wittawat Svasti-Xuto Chief Technology & Engineering Officer
Don Wasantapruek Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PTT PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED-12.94%31 341
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION48.59%259 306
CHEVRON CORPORATION35.60%220 739
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD21.52%204 308
BP PLC24.67%83 571
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION2.59%72 791