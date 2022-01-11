Log in
    PTT   TH0646010Z00

PTT PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(PTT)
NewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

PTT Public : Establishment of PTT's subsidiary to support the investment in battery business value chain

01/11/2022 | 06:18am EST
Date/Time
11 Jan 2022 17:46:41
Headline
Establishment of PTT's subsidiary to support the investment in battery business value chain
Symbol
PTT
Source
PTT
Full Detailed News
Disclaimer
This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the Stock Exchange of Thailand only. The Stock Exchange of Thailand has no responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of any statements, figures, reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any losses and damages in any cases. In case you have any inquiries or clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed company or issuer who made this announcement.

Disclaimer

PTT pcl published this content on 11 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 January 2022 11:17:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 2 206 B 65 923 M 65 923 M
Net income 2021 106 B 3 159 M 3 159 M
Net Debt 2021 415 B 12 395 M 12 395 M
P/E ratio 2021 10,4x
Yield 2021 4,71%
Capitalization 1 100 B 32 694 M 32 856 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,69x
EV / Sales 2022 0,63x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float -
Chart PTT PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
PTT Public Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PTT PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 38,50 THB
Average target price 49,56 THB
Spread / Average Target 28,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Auttapol Rerkpiboon President, CEO, Secretary & Director
Pannalin Mahawongtikul Chief Financial Officer
Thosaporn Sirisumphand Chairman
Wittawat Svasti-Xuto Chief Technology & Engineering Officer
Don Wasantapruek Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PTT PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED1.32%32 694
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION11.90%289 872
CHEVRON CORPORATION6.61%241 173
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD2.87%209 176
BP PLC9.70%96 801
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION6.34%77 676