    PTT   TH0646010Z00

PTT PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(PTT)
  Report
End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Thailand  -  2022-07-07
34.50 THB   -0.72%
07:14aPTT PUBLIC : Invitation to Shareholders to Propose the Agenda for the 2023 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders and the Names of Qualified Candidates for Being Directors in Advance
PU
07/08PTT PUBLIC : Resolution of the Exercise of 10 Derivative warrants issued by FSS
PU
07/01PTT PUBLIC : Settlement Price and Net Cash Settlement of 23 Derivative warrants issued by KGI
PU
PTT Public : Invitation to Shareholders to Propose the Agenda for the 2023 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders and the Names of Qualified Candidates for Being Directors in Advance

07/11/2022 | 07:14am EDT
(Translation)

No. 80000001/ 486

July 11, 2022

Subject : Invitation to Shareholders to Propose the Agenda for the 2023 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders and the Names of Qualified Candidates for Being Directors in Advance

To : President,

The Stock Exchange of Thailand

CC : Secretary-General of the Office of the Securities and Exchange Commission

PTT Public Company Limited (PTT) would like to inform you that, with reference to the good corporate governance regarding the equitable treatment of shareholders, PTT would like to invite the shareholders to propose the agenda for the 2023 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders and the names of the qualified candidates for being nominated as PTT Board of Directors in accordance with the criteria as announced on the Company's website https://investor.pttplc.com/en/downloads/shareholders-meetingsfrom September 1, 2022 to November 30, 2022.

Yours sincerely,

(Mr. Auttapol Rerkpiboon)

President & CEO

Office of President

Tel. 0 2537 3855

Fax. 0 2537 3883

Disclaimer

PTT pcl published this content on 11 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 July 2022 11:13:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
