PTT Public : Invitation to Shareholders to Propose the Agenda for the 2023 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders and the Names of Qualified Candidates for Being Directors in Advance

July 11, 2022
Subject : Invitation to Shareholders to Propose the Agenda for the 2023 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders and the Names of Qualified Candidates for Being Directors in Advance
PTT Public Company Limited (PTT) would like to inform you that, with reference to the good corporate governance regarding the equitable treatment of shareholders, PTT would like to invite the shareholders to propose the agenda for the 2023 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders and the names of the qualified candidates for being nominated as PTT Board of Directors in accordance with the criteria as announced on the Company's website https://investor.pttplc.com/en/downloads/shareholders-meetingsfrom September 1, 2022 to November 30, 2022.
