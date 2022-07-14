Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Thailand
  Stock Exchange of Thailand
  PTT Public Company Limited
  News
  Summary
    PTT   TH0646010Z00

PTT PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(PTT)
  Report
End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Thailand  -  2022-07-11
33.75 THB   -0.74%
07:24aPTT PUBLIC : Resolution of the Exercise of 17 Derivative warrants issued by KGI
PU
07/12Lotus Pharmaceuticals - Aztiq and Innobic officially become Lotus's majority shareholders
AQ
07/12PTT PUBLIC : Settlement Price and Net Cash Settlement of 10 Derivative warrants issued by KKPS
PU
PTT Public : Resolution of the Exercise of 17 Derivative warrants issued by KGI

07/14/2022 | 07:24am EDT
Headline:

Security Symbol:

Resolution of the Exercise of 17 Derivative warrants issued by KGI

BEC13C2207A, BGRI13C2207A, CPAL13C2207A, HANA13C2207A, HANA13P2207B, ICHI13C2207A, IRPC13C2207A, IVL13C2207A, PTL13C2207B, PTT13C2207B, PTTG13C2207A, PTTG13P2207A, SAWA13C2207A, SPRC13C2207A, STA13C2207A, STGT13C2207A, TOP13C2207A

Announcement Details

Report on the results of sale of securities (F53-5)

Name of Company

KGI SECURITIES (THAILAND) PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

Date 14-Jul-2022

Maturity date

12-Jul-2022

DW symbol

Number of subscribed DW (unit)

BEC13C2207A

0

BGRI13C2207A

0

CPAL13C2207A

0

HANA13C2207A

0

HANA13P2207B

0

ICHI13C2207A

0

IRPC13C2207A

0

IVL13C2207A

0

PTL13C2207B

0

PTT13C2207B

0

PTTG13C2207A

0

PTTG13P2207A

0

SAWA13C2207A

0

SPRC13C2207A

300

STA13C2207A

0

STGT13C2207A

0

TOP13C2207A

0

Signature _________________

Signature _________________

(MR. CHIH - HUNG LIN )

(MRS. SUCHADA SODTHIBHAPKUL)

CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER

EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

Authorized to sign on behalf of the company

Authorized to sign on behalf of the company

This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the Stock Exchange of Thailand only. The Stock Exchange of Thailand has no responsibility for the correctness and completeness of any statements, figures, reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any losses and damages in any cases. In case you have any inquiries or clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed company or issuer who made this announcement.

Disclaimer

PTT pcl published this content on 14 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 July 2022 11:23:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 2 579 B 71 357 M 71 357 M
Net income 2022 111 B 3 062 M 3 062 M
Net Debt 2022 662 B 18 301 M 18 301 M
P/E ratio 2022 9,03x
Yield 2022 6,01%
Capitalization 964 B 26 667 M 26 667 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,63x
EV / Sales 2023 0,62x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 71,7%
Chart PTT PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
PTT Public Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PTT PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 33,75 THB
Average target price 47,00 THB
Spread / Average Target 39,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Auttapol Rerkpiboon President, CEO, Secretary & Director
Pannalin Mahawongtikul Chief Financial Officer
Thosaporn Sirisumphand Chairman
Wittawat Svasti-Xuto Chief Technology & Engineering Officer
Chansin Treenuchagron Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PTT PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED-11.18%26 667
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION38.65%357 448
CHEVRON CORPORATION18.38%271 125
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD0.40%201 897
BP PLC14.57%85 457
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION-4.41%69 168