PTT Public : Settlement Price and Net Cash Settlement of 1 Derivative warrants issued by JPM
04/29/2022 | 02:37pm BST
Date/Time
29 Apr 2022 19:10:48
Headline
Settlement Price and Net Cash Settlement of 1 Derivative warrants issued by JPM
Symbol
PTT41C2204A
Source
JPM
Full Detailed News
Settlement Price and Net Cash Settlement
Subject : Settlement Price and Net Cash
Settlement
Data as of : 29-Apr-2022
Maturity date : 06-May-2022
Expense of exercise (Baht) : 0.00
DW Symbol : PTT41C2204A
Conversion ratio per unit : 0.13147
Underlying asset price (Baht) : 37.50
Exercise price (Baht) : 42.788
Net cash settlement amount (Baht) : 0.00
Remark :
1. Net Cash Settlement Amount = Cash Settlement Amount - Exercise Expense
Charged by Issuer By;
In case of Call Warrant and Underlying Asset is Stock :
Cash Settlement Amount = (Settlement Price - Exercise Price) X Exercise Ratio
In case of Put Warrant and Underlying Asset is Stock :
Cash Settlement Amount = (Exercise Price - Settlement Price) X Exercise Ratio
In case of Call Warrant and Underlying Asset is Index :
Cash Settlement Amount = (Settlement Price - Exercise Price) X Multiplier
In case of Put Warrant and Underlying Asset is Index :
Cash Settlement Amount = (Exercise Price - Settlement Price) X Multiplier
In case of Call Warrant and Underlying Asset is Foreign Stock :
Cash Settlement Amount = (Settlement Price - Exercise Price) X Exercise Ratio X
Exchange rate
In case of Put Warrant and Underlying Asset is Foreign Stock :
Cash Settlement Amount = (Exercise Price - Settlement Price) X Exercise Ratio X
Exchange rate
In case of Call Warrant and Underlying Asset is Foreign Index :
Cash Settlement Amount = (Settlement Price - Exercise Price) X Multiplier X
Exchange rate
In case of Put Warrant and Underlying Asset is Foreign Index :
Cash Settlement Amount = (Exercise Price - Settlement Price) X Multiplier X
Exchange rate
2. Any Derivative Warrant (DW) will automatically be exercised if the Net Cash
Settlement Amount on the Automatic Exercise Date is greater than zero (without
notice being given to the Holders). The Issuer will pay to the Holders the Net
Cash Settlement Amount (if any) with procedure defined in Terms and Condition.
3. The Holders can deny the exercise of DW by informing their broker in
accordance with procedures stipulated by their broker.
Authorized Persons to Disclose : Mr.Tosapol Kerdphol
Information
Position : Assistant Director of Listed
Structured Products
