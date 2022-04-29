PTT Public : Settlement Price and Net Cash Settlement of 1 Derivative warrants issued by JPM

Settlement Price and Net Cash Settlement Subject : Settlement Price and Net Cash Settlement Data as of : 29-Apr-2022 Maturity date : 06-May-2022 Expense of exercise (Baht) : 0.00 DW Symbol : PTT41C2204A Conversion ratio per unit : 0.13147 Underlying asset price (Baht) : 37.50 Exercise price (Baht) : 42.788 Net cash settlement amount (Baht) : 0.00 Remark : 1. Net Cash Settlement Amount = Cash Settlement Amount - Exercise Expense Charged by Issuer By; In case of Call Warrant and Underlying Asset is Stock : Cash Settlement Amount = (Settlement Price - Exercise Price) X Exercise Ratio In case of Put Warrant and Underlying Asset is Stock : Cash Settlement Amount = (Exercise Price - Settlement Price) X Exercise Ratio In case of Call Warrant and Underlying Asset is Index : Cash Settlement Amount = (Settlement Price - Exercise Price) X Multiplier In case of Put Warrant and Underlying Asset is Index : Cash Settlement Amount = (Exercise Price - Settlement Price) X Multiplier In case of Call Warrant and Underlying Asset is Foreign Stock : Cash Settlement Amount = (Settlement Price - Exercise Price) X Exercise Ratio X Exchange rate In case of Put Warrant and Underlying Asset is Foreign Stock : Cash Settlement Amount = (Exercise Price - Settlement Price) X Exercise Ratio X Exchange rate In case of Call Warrant and Underlying Asset is Foreign Index : Cash Settlement Amount = (Settlement Price - Exercise Price) X Multiplier X Exchange rate In case of Put Warrant and Underlying Asset is Foreign Index : Cash Settlement Amount = (Exercise Price - Settlement Price) X Multiplier X Exchange rate 2. Any Derivative Warrant (DW) will automatically be exercised if the Net Cash Settlement Amount on the Automatic Exercise Date is greater than zero (without notice being given to the Holders). The Issuer will pay to the Holders the Net Cash Settlement Amount (if any) with procedure defined in Terms and Condition. 3. The Holders can deny the exercise of DW by informing their broker in accordance with procedures stipulated by their broker. Authorized Persons to Disclose : Mr.Tosapol Kerdphol Information Position : Assistant Director of Listed Structured Products ______________________________________________________________________ This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the Stock Exchange of Thailand only. The Stock Exchange of Thailand has no responsibility for the correctness and completeness of any statements, figures, reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any losses and damages in any cases. In case you have any inquiries or clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed company or issuer who made this announcement.