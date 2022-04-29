Log in
    PTT   TH0646010Z00

PTT PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(PTT)
  Report
End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Thailand  -  04-27
37.25 THB   +2.05%
02:37pPTT PUBLIC : Settlement Price and Net Cash Settlement of 1 Derivative warrants issued by JPM
PU
12:03pSET ADDS NEW LISTED SECURITIES : PTT08C2209A to be traded on May 3, 2022
PU
04/28SET ADDS NEW LISTED SECURITIES : PTT01C2209X to be traded on April 29, 2022
PU
PTT Public : Settlement Price and Net Cash Settlement of 1 Derivative warrants issued by JPM

04/29/2022 | 02:37pm BST
Date/Time
29 Apr 2022 19:10:48
Headline
Settlement Price and Net Cash Settlement of 1 Derivative warrants issued by JPM
Symbol
PTT41C2204A
Source
JPM
Full Detailed News 
                Settlement Price and Net Cash Settlement


Subject                                  : Settlement Price and Net Cash 
Settlement
Data as of                               : 29-Apr-2022
Maturity date                            : 06-May-2022
Expense of exercise (Baht)               : 0.00


DW Symbol                                : PTT41C2204A
Conversion ratio per unit                : 0.13147
Underlying asset price (Baht)            : 37.50
Exercise price (Baht)                    : 42.788
Net cash settlement amount (Baht)        : 0.00




Remark                                   :
1. Net Cash Settlement Amount = Cash Settlement Amount - Exercise Expense 
Charged by Issuer By;
In case of Call Warrant and Underlying Asset is Stock :
Cash Settlement Amount = (Settlement Price - Exercise Price) X Exercise Ratio
In case of Put Warrant and Underlying Asset is Stock :
Cash Settlement Amount = (Exercise Price - Settlement Price) X Exercise Ratio
In case of Call Warrant and Underlying Asset is Index :
Cash Settlement Amount = (Settlement Price - Exercise Price) X Multiplier
In case of Put Warrant and Underlying Asset is Index :
Cash Settlement Amount = (Exercise Price - Settlement Price) X Multiplier
In case of Call Warrant and Underlying Asset is Foreign Stock :
Cash Settlement Amount = (Settlement Price - Exercise Price) X Exercise Ratio X 
Exchange rate
In case of Put Warrant and Underlying Asset is Foreign Stock :
Cash Settlement Amount = (Exercise Price - Settlement Price) X Exercise Ratio X 
Exchange rate
In case of Call Warrant and Underlying Asset is Foreign Index :
Cash Settlement Amount = (Settlement Price - Exercise Price) X Multiplier X 
Exchange rate
In case of Put Warrant and Underlying Asset is Foreign Index :
Cash Settlement Amount = (Exercise Price - Settlement Price) X Multiplier X 
Exchange rate
2. Any Derivative Warrant (DW) will automatically be exercised if the Net Cash 
Settlement Amount on the Automatic Exercise Date is greater than zero (without
notice being given to the Holders). The Issuer will pay to the Holders the Net
Cash Settlement Amount (if any) with procedure defined in Terms and Condition.
3. The Holders can deny the exercise of DW by informing their broker in 
accordance with procedures stipulated by their broker.

Authorized Persons to Disclose           : Mr.Tosapol Kerdphol
Information
Position                                 : Assistant Director of Listed 
Structured Products
______________________________________________________________________
This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer 
through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination
of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the
Stock Exchange of Thailand only.  The Stock Exchange of Thailand has   no
responsibility for the correctness and completeness of any statements, figures,
reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any
losses and damages in any cases.  In case you have any inquiries or
clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed
company or issuer who made this announcement.

Disclaimer

PTT pcl published this content on 29 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 April 2022 13:36:12 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 2 540 B 73 709 M 59 181 M
Net income 2022 115 B 3 331 M 2 675 M
Net Debt 2022 649 B 18 844 M 15 130 M
P/E ratio 2022 9,50x
Yield 2022 5,50%
Capitalization 1 071 B 31 079 M 24 953 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,68x
EV / Sales 2023 0,66x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 71,7%
Chart PTT PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
PTT Public Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PTT PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 37,25 THB
Average target price 47,90 THB
Spread / Average Target 28,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Auttapol Rerkpiboon President, CEO, Secretary & Director
Pannalin Mahawongtikul Chief Financial Officer
Thosaporn Sirisumphand Chairman
Wittawat Svasti-Xuto Chief Technology & Engineering Officer
Don Wasantapruek Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PTT PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED-1.97%30 872
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION42.51%368 479
CHEVRON CORPORATION37.87%317 895
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD19.07%248 827
BP PLC17.41%93 903
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION6.89%74 913