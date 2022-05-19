Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Thailand
  Stock Exchange of Thailand
  PTT Public Company Limited
  News
  Summary
    PTT   TH0646010Z00

PTT PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(PTT)
  Report
End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Thailand  -  05-17
36.75 THB   -0.68%
12:12aPTT PUBLIC : and EP Sign an Agreement to Collaborate on Oman Crude Oil to Ensure Thailand's Energy Security.
PU
05/12PTT Public Company Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
04/29PTT PUBLIC : Settlement Price and Net Cash Settlement of 1 Derivative warrants issued by JPM
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

PTT Public : and EP Sign an Agreement to Collaborate on Oman Crude Oil to Ensure Thailand's Energy Security.

05/19/2022 | 12:12am EDT
Mr. Auttapol Rerkpiboon, President and Chief Executive Officer of PTT Public Company Limited(PTT) has presided over the signing ceremony of the Sale and Purchase Contract of Oman Crude between PTTT and PTTEP Oman E&P Corporation (POC) and PTTEP MENA Limited. The contract has been signed by Mr. Disathat Panyarachun, Senior Executive Vice President, International Trading Business Unit, PTT, and Mr.Montri Rawanchaikul, Chief Executive Officer, PTT Exploration and Production Public Company Limited (PTTEP). Mr. Kris Imsang, Chief Operating Officer, Downstream Petroleum Business Group, PTT, also witnesses the signing ceremony.

Mr. Disathat Panyarachun, Senior Executive Vice President, International Trading Business Unit, PTT said Oman crude oil is widely recognized as one of the most important crude benchmark in the world. With the accomplishment of Joint Collaboration Agreement with PTTEP, PTT International Trading Business Unit is proud to entering into the Crude Sales Agreement with PTTEP Oman E&P Corporation and PTTEP MENA Limited for the approximate 9 million barrels per year of Oman Crude Oil.Besides, the collaboration is another milestone of successful synergy among PTT Group between upstream and downstream. Furthermore, such collaboration guarantees energy security of Thailand as well as enhances the efficiency in managing supply/demand base and strengthens competitiveness of the Group in international territories.

Mr.Montri Rawanchaikul, Chief Executive Officer, PTTEP said PTTEP has the investments in 3 producing projects in Oman - the Oman Block 61 Project, the PDO (Block 6) Project and the Mukhaizna (Block 53) Project - which are recognized as ones of the largest petroleum assets in Oman.Through the investment in these 3 projects, PTTEP has established a strong foothold, creates the company's long-term growth in the Middle East as well as generates revenues for Thailand.

PTTEP has participating interests through its subsidiaries in the Oman Block 61 project, the PDO (Block 6) Project and the Mukhaizna (Block 53) Project at 20%, 2% and 1%, respectively. By combining equity portion of the 3 projects, PTTEP holds approximately 24,000 barrels per day of Oman crude oil.

Disclaimer

PTT pcl published this content on 19 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 May 2022 04:11:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 2 667 B 77 054 M 77 054 M
Net income 2022 110 B 3 185 M 3 185 M
Net Debt 2022 652 B 18 837 M 18 837 M
P/E ratio 2022 9,52x
Yield 2022 4,95%
Capitalization 1 050 B 30 327 M 30 327 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,64x
EV / Sales 2023 0,65x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 71,7%
Chart PTT PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
PTT Public Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PTT PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 36,75 THB
Average target price 47,61 THB
Spread / Average Target 29,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Auttapol Rerkpiboon President, CEO, Secretary & Director
Pannalin Mahawongtikul Chief Financial Officer
Thosaporn Sirisumphand Chairman
Wittawat Svasti-Xuto Chief Technology & Engineering Officer
Don Wasantapruek Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PTT PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED-3.29%30 587
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION48.15%388 017
CHEVRON CORPORATION43.21%341 936
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD6.80%220 871
BP PLC27.79%101 479
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION8.54%74 500