  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Thailand
  4. Stock Exchange of Thailand
  5. PTT Public Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PTT   TH0646010Z00

PTT PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(PTT)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News

PTT's Fourth-Quarter Profit Rise Fueled by Commodity Prices -- Commodity Comment

02/17/2022 | 11:43pm EST
By Yongchang Chin


PTT PCL's fourth-quarter net profit more than doubled from a year earlier partly due to higher commodity prices. Here are some remarks from the company's earnings report.


On gas:

The Thailand-listed company's gas revenue rose 45% in the quarter on the back of "higher average selling prices of all products in accordance with the higher petrochemical referenced prices." That helped offset a 2.3% decline in average sales volume that was "mainly from a shortfall of gas delivery...together with the lower sales volume to power plant customers" amid lower household demand and seasonality factors. PTT noted that some power plants in Thailand substituted natural gas with fuel oil and diesel "to minimize the impact from the rising in global gas prices."


On coal:

Coal sales revenue more than doubled to THB5.77 billion mainly due to the increase in average selling prices in line with the Newcastle coal benchmark price, PTT said. "In addition, sales volume increased...from 1.7 million tons in 4Q 2020 to 1.8 million tons in 4Q 2021, primarily from higher demand in China."


On oil products:

Oil business revenue rose 44% to THB158.27 billion on higher average selling prices and increased sales volumes, which rose to 442,757 barrels a day from 429,494 barrels a day a year ago. Diesel and fuel-oil sales were bright spots, "as the energy shortage has increased the demand from power plants," PTT said, referring to the global shortage of energy commodities in late 2021.


Write to Yongchang Chin at yongchang.chin@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-17-22 2342ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.56% 92.41 Delayed Quote.20.02%
PTT PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED -0.62% 40 End-of-day quote.5.26%
S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX -1.56% 204.2326 Delayed Quote.22.57%
WTI -0.59% 91.063 Delayed Quote.22.70%
Financials
Sales 2021 2 251 B 70 081 M 70 081 M
Net income 2021 107 B 3 321 M 3 321 M
Net Debt 2021 430 B 13 399 M 13 399 M
P/E ratio 2021 10,7x
Yield 2021 4,56%
Capitalization 1 143 B 35 567 M 35 567 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,70x
EV / Sales 2022 0,61x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 71,5%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Auttapol Rerkpiboon President, CEO, Secretary & Director
Pannalin Mahawongtikul Chief Financial Officer
Thosaporn Sirisumphand Chairman
Wittawat Svasti-Xuto Chief Technology & Engineering Officer
Don Wasantapruek Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PTT PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED5.26%35 589
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION27.85%332 126
CHEVRON CORPORATION13.86%258 888
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD1.89%204 174
BP PLC20.39%106 757
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION11.29%78 824