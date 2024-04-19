Public Bank Berhad is a Malaysia-based company, which is engaged in commercial banking and the provision of related financial services. The Company's segments include Hire Purchase, Retail Operations, Corporate Lending, Treasury and Capital Market Operations, Investment Banking, Fund Management, Others, and Head Office and Funding Center. Its products and services offered to customers include credit cards, remittance services, deposit collection, investment products and credit facilities such as mortgages, trade and personal loans. It provides passenger vehicle financing to all levels of customers. It is engaged in the trading in treasury related products and services such as foreign exchange, money market operations and securities trading. It also offers various services, which include structured financing, corporate advisory services, merger and acquisition, stock-broking and debt restructuring advisory services. It has approximately 293 domestic branches and 152 overseas branches.

Sector Banks