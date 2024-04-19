GRI CONTENT INDEX

STATEMENT OF USE The Public Bank Group has reported the information in this GRI Content Index for the period from 1 January 2023 to 31 December 2023 with reference to the GRI Standards.

GRI 1 USED

GRI 1: Foundation 2021

GRI 2: GENERAL DISCLOSURE 2021

Disclosure

Description

References in Annual Report 2023/

Page Number

Sustainability Report 2023

The Organisation and its Reporting Practices

2-1

Organisational details

Corporate Proﬁle

4

2-2

Entities included in the organisation's

Sustainability Report - About Public Bank

154

sustainability reporting

Group's Sustainability Report 2023

2-3

Reporting period, frequency and

Sustainability Report - About Public Bank

154

contact point

Group's Sustainability Report 2023

2-4

Restatement of Information

Sustainability Report - Performance Data

239

2-5

External Assurance

Sustainability Report - Limited Assurance

273

Report

Activities and Workers

2-6

Activities, value chain and other

Corporate Proﬁle

4

business relationships

Sustainability Report - About Public Bank

154

Group's Sustainability Report 2023

2-7

Employees

Sustainability Report - Performance Data

239

(Workforce)

Governance

2-9

Governance structure and

Sustainability Report - Sustainability

163

composition

Governance

Corporate Governance Overview Statement

276

For further details, please refer to Corporate

Governance Report 2023 available on Public Bank's

corporate website at www.publicbankgroup.com

2-10

Nomination and selection of the

Corporate Governance Overview Statement

282

(New Appoinment and

highest governance body

Re-Appointment of

For further details, please refer to Corporate

Director, and Re-Election

Governance Report 2023 available on Public Bank's

of Directors)

corporate website at www.publicbankgroup.com

GRI 2: GENERAL DISCLOSURE 2021

Disclosure

Description

References in Annual Report 2023/

Page Number

Sustainability Report 2023

Governance

2-11

Chair of the highest governance body

Corporate Governance Overview Statement

278

(Roles of Chairman,

Managing Director/CEO

For further details, please refer to Corporate

and Non-Executive

Governance Report 2023 available on Public Bank's

Directors)

corporate website at www.publicbankgroup.com

2-12

Role of the highest governance body

Sustainability Report - Sustainability

163

in overseeing the management of

Governance

impacts

2-13

Delegation of responsibility for

Sustainability Report - Sustainability

163

managing impacts

Governance

2-14

Role of the highest governance body

Sustainability Report - Sustainability

163

in sustainability reporting

Governance

2-15

Conﬂicts of interest

Corporate Governance Overview Statement

276

Ethics, Integrity and Trust

308

2-16

Communication of critical concerns

Sustainability Report - Sustainability

163

Governance

Corporate Governance Overview Statement

276

For further details, please refer to Corporate

Governance Report 2023 available on Public Bank's

corporate website at www.publicbankgroup.com

2-17

Collective knowledge of the highest

Sustainability Report - Theme 2: Proﬁcient

187 (Employee Engagement

governance body

Employees

and Development)

Disclosures Aligned with TCFD

225

(Governance)

Corporate Governance Overview Statement

283

(Directors' Training)

For further details, please refer to Corporate

Governance Report 2023 available on Public Bank's

corporate website at www.publicbankgroup.com

2-18

Evaluation of the performance of the

Corporate Governance Overview Statement

284

(Board Effectiveness

highest governance body

Evaluation)

For further details, please refer to Corporate

Governance Report 2023 available on Public Bank's corporate website at www.publicbankgroup.com

GRI 2: GENERAL DISCLOSURE 2021

Disclosure

Description

References in Annual Report 2023/

Page Number

Sustainability Report 2023

Governance

2-19

Remuneration policies

Sustainability Report - Theme 2: Proﬁcient

187 (Employee Engagement

Employees

and Development)

Corporate Governance Overview Statement

287 (Remuneration Policy

& Practice)

For further details, please refer to Corporate

Governance Report 2023 available on Public Bank's

corporate website at www.publicbankgroup.com

2-20

Process to determine remuneration

Corporate Governance Overview Statement

287 (Remuneration Policy &

Practice)

Notice of Public Bank 58th Annual General

372

Meeting

For further details, please refer to Corporate

Governance Report 2023 available on Public Bank's

corporate website at www.publicbankgroup.com

Strategy, Policies and Practices

2-22

Statement on sustainable development

Chairman's Statement

18

strategy

Review by Managing Director/Chief Executive

22

Ofﬁcer

2-23

Policy commitments

Sustainability Report - Progress towards

160

Sustainability Commitments

Sustainability Report - Theme 2: Proﬁcient

184

Employees

Sustainability Report - Theme 4: Principled

213

Conduct

Ethics, Integrity and Trust

308

2-24

Embedding policy commitments

Sustainability Report - Progress towards

160

Sustainability Commitments

Sustainability Report - Theme 2: Proﬁcient

184

Employees

Sustainability Report - Theme 4: Principled

213

Conduct

Ethics, Integrity and Trust

308

GRI 2: GENERAL DISCLOSURE 2021

Disclosure

Description

References in Annual Report 2023/

Page Number

Sustainability Report 2023

Strategy, Policies and Practices

2-25

Processes to remediate negative

Sustainability Report - Stakeholder

164

impacts

Engagement

2-26

Mechanisms for seeking advice and

Sustainability Report - Theme 2: Proﬁcient

187 (Employee Engagement

raising concerns

Employees

and Development)

Ethics, Integrity and Trust

310 (Whistleblowing Policy

and Procedures)

2-27

Compliance with laws and regulations

Sustainability Report - Theme 4: Principled

217 (Governance and

Conduct

Business Ethics)

Sustainability Report - Performance Data

239 (Workforce), 249

(Customers)

2-28

Membership associations

Sustainability Report - Stakeholder

168 (Contributing to the

Engagement

Industry)

Stakeholder Engagement

2-29

Approach to stakeholder engagement

Sustainability Report - Stakeholder

164

Engagement

Corporate Governance Overview Statement

293 (MCCG 2021 Principle

C: Integrity in Corporate

Reporting and Meaningful

For further details, please refer to Corporate

Relationship with

Governance Report 2023 available on Public Bank's

Stakeholders)

corporate website at www.publicbankgroup.com

2-30

Collective bargaining agreements

Sustainability Report - Theme 2: Proﬁcient

185 (Diversity and Inclusion)

Employees

Sustainability Report - Performance Data

239 (Workforce)

GRI 3: MATERIAL TOPICS 2021

Disclosure

Description

References in Annual Report 2023/

Page Number

Sustainability Report 2023

3-1

Process to determine material topics

Sustainability Report - Materiality Assessment

169

3-2

List of material topics

Sustainability Report - Materiality Assessment

169

Material Matters: Community Empowerment

GRI 3:

3-3

Management of material

Sustainability Report - Theme 3:

205 (Community

Material Topics

topics

Prosperous Customers and Communities

Empowerment)

2021

GRI 201:

201-1

Direct economic value

Distribution of Value Added

34

Economic

generated and distributed

Performance

Financial Highlights

66

2016

Sustainability Report - Theme 3:

205 (Community

Prosperous Customers and Communities

Empowerment)

Sustainability Report - Performance Data

252 (Community)

For further details, please refer to Annual

Report 2023 - Financial Statements available

on Public Bank's corporate website at

www.publicbankgroup.com

201-2

Financial implications and

Sustainability Report - Disclosures Aligned

231 (Managing the

other risks and

with TCFD

Resultant Risks

opportunities due to

Manifesting from

climate change

Climate Change)

201-3

Deﬁned beneﬁt plan

The Public Bank Group complies with Malaysia's retirement obligations

obligations and other

and has a separate additional retirement scheme for its long serving

retirement plans

employees

For further details, please refer to Annual Report 2023 - Financial Statements

available on Public Bank's corporate website at www.publicbankgroup.com

201-4

Financial assistance

The Public Bank Group is unable to disclose the information due to

received from

conﬁdentiality constraints

Government

GRI 3: MATERIAL TOPICS 2021

Disclosure

Description

References in Annual Report 2023/

Page Number

Sustainability Report 2023

Material Matters: Carbon Emissions, Climate Change Resilience

GRI 3:

3-3

Management of

Sustainability Report - Theme 1: Protecting

171

(Climate Change

Material Topics

material topics

the Environment

Resilience), 172 (Carbon

2021

Emissions)

GRI 305:

305-1

Direct (scope 1) GHG

Sustainability Report - Theme 1: Protecting

172

(Carbon Emissions)

Emissions 2016

emissions

the Environment

Sustainability Report - Performance Data

252

(Environment)

Sustainability Report - Disclosures Aligned

238

(Metrics and

with TCFD

Targets)

305-2

Energy indirect (scope 2)

Sustainability Report - Theme 1: Protecting

172

(Carbon Emissions)

GHG emissions

the Environment

Sustainability Report - Performance Data

252

(Environment)

Sustainability Report - Disclosures Aligned

238 (Metrics and Targets)

with TCFD

305-3

Other indirect (scope 3)

Sustainability Report - Theme 1: Protecting

172

(Carbon Emissions)

GHG emissions

the Environment

Sustainability Report - Performance Data

252

(Environment)

Sustainability Report - Disclosures Aligned

238

(Metrics and

with TCFD

Targets)

305-4

GHG emissions intensity

Sustainability Report - Theme 1: Protecting

172

(Carbon Emissions)

the Environment

Sustainability Report - Performance Data

252

(Environment)

Sustainability Report - Disclosures Aligned

238

(Metrics and

with TCFD

Targets)

305-5

Reduction of GHG

Sustainability Report - Theme 1: Protecting

172

(Carbon Emissions)

emissions

the Environment

Sustainability Report - Performance Data

252

(Environment)

Sustainability Report - Disclosures Aligned

227

(Strategy)

with TCFD

GRI 3: MATERIAL TOPICS 2021

Disclosure

Description

References in Annual Report 2023/

Page Number

Sustainability Report 2023

Material Matters: Resource Management

GRI 3:

3-3

Management of material

Sustainability Report - Theme 1: Protecting

175

(Resource

Material Topics

topics

the Environment

Management)

2021

GRI 302:

302-1

Energy consumption within

Sustainability Report - Theme 1: Protecting

175

(Resource

Energy 2016

the organisation

the Environment

Management)

Sustainability Report - Performance Data

252

(Environment)

302-3

Energy intensity

Sustainability Report - Theme 1: Protecting

175

(Resource

the Environment

Management)

Sustainability Report - Performance Data

252

(Environment)

302-4

Reduction of energy

Sustainability Report - Theme 1: Protecting

175

(Resource

consumption

the Environment

Management)

Sustainability Report - Performance Data

252

(Environment)

GRI 303:

303-3

Water withdrawal

Sustainability Report - Theme 1: Protecting

175

(Resource

Water and

the Environment

Management)

Efﬂuents 2018

303-4

Water discharge

Not applicable. Water discharge is managed by municipalities.

303-5

Water consumption

Sustainability Report - Theme 1: Protecting

175

(Resource

the Environment

Management)

Sustainability Report - Performance Data

252

(Environment)

GRI 306:

306-2

Management of signiﬁcant

Sustainability Report - Theme 1: Protecting

175

(Resource

Waste 2020

waste-related impact

the Environment

Management)

306-4

Waste diverted from

Sustainability Report - Theme 1: Protecting

175

(Resource

disposal

the Environment

Management)

Sustainability Report - Performance Data

252

(Environment)

GRI 3: MATERIAL TOPICS 2021

Disclosure

Description

References in Annual Report 2023/

Page Number

Sustainability Report 2023

Material Matter: Sustainable Supply Chain

GRI 3:

3-3

Management of material

Sustainability Report - Theme 1: Protecting

182

(Sustainable Supply

Material Topics

topics

the Environment

Chain)

2021

GRI 204:

204-1

Proportion of spending on

Sustainability Report - Theme 1: Protecting

182

(Sustainable Supply

Procurement

local suppliers

the Environment

Chain)

Practices 2016

Sustainability Report - Performance Data

251

(Suppliers)

GRI 308:

308-1

New suppliers that were

Sustainability Report - Theme 1: Protecting

182

(Sustainable Supply

Supplier

screened using

the Environment

Chain)

Environmental

environmental criteria

Assessment

Sustainability Report - Performance Data

251

(Suppliers)

2016

308-2

Negative environmental

Sustainability Report - Theme 1: Protecting

182

(Sustainable Supply

impacts in the supply

the Environment

Chain)

chain and actions

GRI 414:

414-1

New suppliers that were

Sustainability Report - Theme 1: Protecting

182

(Sustainable Supply

Supplier Social

screened

the Environment

Chain)

Assessment

using social criteria

2016

Sustainability Report - Performance Data

251

(Suppliers)

414-2

Negative social impacts in

Sustainability Report - Theme 1: Protecting

182

(Sustainable Supply

the supply chain and

the Environment

Chain)

actions taken

Material Matter: Employee Engagement and Development

GRI 3:

3-3

Management of material

Sustainability Report - Theme 2: Proﬁcient

187

(Employee

Material Topics

topics

Employees

Engagement and

2021

Development)

GRI 401:

401-1

New employee hires and

Sustainability Report - Theme 2: Proﬁcient

187

(Employee

Employment

employee turnover

Employees

Engagement and

2016

Development)

Sustainability Report - Performance Data

239

(Workforce)

401-2

Beneﬁts provided to

Sustainability Report - Theme 2: Proﬁcient

192

(Human and Labour

full-time

Employees

Rights)

employees that are not

provided to temporary or

part time employees

401-3

Parental leave

Sustainability Report - Performance Data

239

(Workforce)

GRI 3: MATERIAL TOPICS 2021

Disclosure

Description

References in Annual Report 2023/

Page Number

Sustainability Report 2023

Material Matter: Employee Engagement and Development

GRI 404:

404-1

Average hours of training

Sustainability Report - Performance Data

239

(Workforce)

Training and

per year per employee

Education 2016

404-2

Programmes for upgrading

Sustainability Report - Theme 2: Proﬁcient

187

(Employee

employee skills and

Employees

Engagement and

transition assistance

Development)

programme

Sustainability Report - Performance Data

239

(Workforce)

404-3

Percentage of employees

Sustainability Report - Theme 2: Proﬁcient

187

(Employee

receiving regular

Employees

Engagement and

performance and career

Development)

development reviews

Material Matter: Diversity and Inclusion

GRI 3:

3-3

Management of

Sustainability Report - Theme 2: Proﬁcient

185

(Diversity and

Material Topics

material topics

Employees

Inclusion)

2021

GRI 405:

405-1

Diversity of

Board of Directors' Proﬁle

130

Diversity and

governance bodies and

Equal

employees

Group Management Proﬁle

140

Opportunity

2016

Sustainability Report - Theme 2: Proﬁcient

185

(Diversity and

Employees

Inclusion)

Sustainability Report - Performance Data

239

(Workforce)

Corporate Governance Overview Statement

281

(Gender Diversity)

405-2

Ratio of basic salary and

Sustainability Report - Theme 2: Proﬁcient

185

(Diversity and

remuneration of women to

Employees

Inclusion)

men

Sustainability Report - Performance Data

239

(Workforce)

GRI 406:

406-1

Incidents of discrimination

No reported cases of discrimination in 2023.

Non-

and corrective actions

discrimination

taken

2016

GRI 3: MATERIAL TOPICS 2021

Disclosure

Description

References in Annual Report 2023/

Page Number

Sustainability Report 2023

Material Matter: Human Rights and Labour Rights

GRI 3:

3-3

Management of material

Sustainability Report - Theme 2: Proﬁcient

192

(Human and Labour

Material Topics

topics

Employees

Rights)

2021

GRI 403:

403-1

Occupational health and

Sustainability Report - Theme 2: Proﬁcient

192

(Human and Labour

Occupational

safety management system

Employees

Rights)

Health and

Safety 2018

403-2

Hazard identiﬁcation, risk

Sustainability Report - Theme 2: Proﬁcient

192

(Human and Labour

assessment and incident

Employees

Rights)

system

403-3

Occupational health

Sustainability Report - Theme 2: Proﬁcient

192

(Human and Labour

services

Employees

Rights)

403-4

Worker participation,

Sustainability Report - Theme 2: Proﬁcient

192

(Human and Labour

consultation,

Employees

Rights)

and communication on

occupational health and

safety

403-5

Worker training on

Sustainability Report - Theme 2: Proﬁcient

192

(Human and Labour

occupational health and

Employees

Rights)

safety

403-6

Promotion of worker health

Sustainability Report - Theme 2: Proﬁcient

192

(Human and Labour

Employees

Rights)

403-7

Prevention and mitigation

Sustainability Report - Theme 1: Protecting

182

(Sustainable Supply

of occupational health and

the Environment

Chain)

safety impacts directly

linked by business

Sustainability Report - Theme 2: Proﬁcient

192

(Human and Labour

relationships

Employees

Rights)

403-9

Work-related injuries

Sustainability Report - Theme 2: Proﬁcient

192

(Human and Labour

Employees

Rights)

Sustainability Report - Performance Data

239

(Workforce)

GRI 407:

407-1

Operations and suppliers

Sustainability Report - Theme 1: Protecting

182

(Sustainable Supply

Freedom of

in which the right to

the Environment

Chain)

Association and

freedom of association and

Collective

collective bargaining may

Sustainability Report - Performance Data

239

(Workforce)

Bargaining

be at risk

2016

