GRI CONTENT INDEX
STATEMENT OF USE The Public Bank Group has reported the information in this GRI Content Index for the period from 1 January 2023 to 31 December 2023 with reference to the GRI Standards.
GRI 1 USED
GRI 1: Foundation 2021
GRI 2: GENERAL DISCLOSURE 2021
Disclosure
Description
References in Annual Report 2023/
Page Number
Sustainability Report 2023
The Organisation and its Reporting Practices
2-1
Organisational details
Corporate Proﬁle
4
2-2
Entities included in the organisation's
Sustainability Report - About Public Bank
154
sustainability reporting
Group's Sustainability Report 2023
2-3
Reporting period, frequency and
Sustainability Report - About Public Bank
154
contact point
Group's Sustainability Report 2023
2-4
Restatement of Information
Sustainability Report - Performance Data
239
2-5
External Assurance
Sustainability Report - Limited Assurance
273
Report
Activities and Workers
2-6
Activities, value chain and other
Corporate Proﬁle
4
business relationships
Sustainability Report - About Public Bank
154
Group's Sustainability Report 2023
2-7
Employees
Sustainability Report - Performance Data
239
(Workforce)
Governance
2-9
Governance structure and
Sustainability Report - Sustainability
163
composition
Governance
Corporate Governance Overview Statement
276
For further details, please refer to Corporate
Governance Report 2023 available on Public Bank's
corporate website at www.publicbankgroup.com
2-10
Nomination and selection of the
Corporate Governance Overview Statement
282
(New Appoinment and
highest governance body
Re-Appointment of
For further details, please refer to Corporate
Director, and Re-Election
Governance Report 2023 available on Public Bank's
of Directors)
corporate website at www.publicbankgroup.com
GRI 2: GENERAL DISCLOSURE 2021
Disclosure
Description
References in Annual Report 2023/
Page Number
Sustainability Report 2023
Governance
2-11
Chair of the highest governance body
Corporate Governance Overview Statement
278
(Roles of Chairman,
Managing Director/CEO
For further details, please refer to Corporate
and Non-Executive
Governance Report 2023 available on Public Bank's
Directors)
corporate website at www.publicbankgroup.com
2-12
Role of the highest governance body
Sustainability Report - Sustainability
163
in overseeing the management of
Governance
impacts
2-13
Delegation of responsibility for
Sustainability Report - Sustainability
163
managing impacts
Governance
2-14
Role of the highest governance body
Sustainability Report - Sustainability
163
in sustainability reporting
Governance
2-15
Conﬂicts of interest
Corporate Governance Overview Statement
276
Ethics, Integrity and Trust
308
2-16
Communication of critical concerns
Sustainability Report - Sustainability
163
Governance
Corporate Governance Overview Statement
276
For further details, please refer to Corporate
Governance Report 2023 available on Public Bank's
corporate website at www.publicbankgroup.com
2-17
Collective knowledge of the highest
Sustainability Report - Theme 2: Proﬁcient
187 (Employee Engagement
governance body
Employees
and Development)
Disclosures Aligned with TCFD
225
(Governance)
Corporate Governance Overview Statement
283
(Directors' Training)
For further details, please refer to Corporate
Governance Report 2023 available on Public Bank's
corporate website at www.publicbankgroup.com
2-18
Evaluation of the performance of the
Corporate Governance Overview Statement
284
(Board Effectiveness
highest governance body
Evaluation)
For further details, please refer to Corporate
Governance Report 2023 available on Public Bank's corporate website at www.publicbankgroup.com
262
Public Bank Berhad | 2023 Integrated Annual Report
GRI 2: GENERAL DISCLOSURE 2021
Disclosure
Description
References in Annual Report 2023/
Page Number
Sustainability Report 2023
Governance
2-19
Remuneration policies
Sustainability Report - Theme 2: Proﬁcient
187 (Employee Engagement
Employees
and Development)
Corporate Governance Overview Statement
287 (Remuneration Policy
& Practice)
For further details, please refer to Corporate
Governance Report 2023 available on Public Bank's
corporate website at www.publicbankgroup.com
2-20
Process to determine remuneration
Corporate Governance Overview Statement
287 (Remuneration Policy &
Practice)
Notice of Public Bank 58th Annual General
372
Meeting
For further details, please refer to Corporate
Governance Report 2023 available on Public Bank's
corporate website at www.publicbankgroup.com
Strategy, Policies and Practices
2-22
Statement on sustainable development
Chairman's Statement
18
strategy
Review by Managing Director/Chief Executive
22
Ofﬁcer
2-23
Policy commitments
Sustainability Report - Progress towards
160
Sustainability Commitments
Sustainability Report - Theme 2: Proﬁcient
184
Employees
Sustainability Report - Theme 4: Principled
213
Conduct
Ethics, Integrity and Trust
308
2-24
Embedding policy commitments
Sustainability Report - Progress towards
160
Sustainability Commitments
Sustainability Report - Theme 2: Proﬁcient
184
Employees
Sustainability Report - Theme 4: Principled
213
Conduct
Ethics, Integrity and Trust
308
GRI 2: GENERAL DISCLOSURE 2021
Disclosure
Description
References in Annual Report 2023/
Page Number
Sustainability Report 2023
Strategy, Policies and Practices
2-25
Processes to remediate negative
Sustainability Report - Stakeholder
164
impacts
Engagement
2-26
Mechanisms for seeking advice and
Sustainability Report - Theme 2: Proﬁcient
187 (Employee Engagement
raising concerns
Employees
and Development)
Ethics, Integrity and Trust
310 (Whistleblowing Policy
and Procedures)
2-27
Compliance with laws and regulations
Sustainability Report - Theme 4: Principled
217 (Governance and
Conduct
Business Ethics)
Sustainability Report - Performance Data
239 (Workforce), 249
(Customers)
2-28
Membership associations
Sustainability Report - Stakeholder
168 (Contributing to the
Engagement
Industry)
Stakeholder Engagement
2-29
Approach to stakeholder engagement
Sustainability Report - Stakeholder
164
Engagement
Corporate Governance Overview Statement
293 (MCCG 2021 Principle
C: Integrity in Corporate
Reporting and Meaningful
For further details, please refer to Corporate
Relationship with
Governance Report 2023 available on Public Bank's
Stakeholders)
corporate website at www.publicbankgroup.com
2-30
Collective bargaining agreements
Sustainability Report - Theme 2: Proﬁcient
185 (Diversity and Inclusion)
Employees
Sustainability Report - Performance Data
239 (Workforce)
264
Public Bank Berhad | 2023 Integrated Annual Report
GRI 3: MATERIAL TOPICS 2021
Disclosure
Description
References in Annual Report 2023/
Page Number
Sustainability Report 2023
3-1
Process to determine material topics
Sustainability Report - Materiality Assessment
169
3-2
List of material topics
Sustainability Report - Materiality Assessment
169
Material Matters: Community Empowerment
GRI 3:
3-3
Management of material
Sustainability Report - Theme 3:
205 (Community
Material Topics
topics
Prosperous Customers and Communities
Empowerment)
2021
GRI 201:
201-1
Direct economic value
Distribution of Value Added
34
Economic
generated and distributed
Performance
Financial Highlights
66
2016
Sustainability Report - Theme 3:
205 (Community
Prosperous Customers and Communities
Empowerment)
Sustainability Report - Performance Data
252 (Community)
For further details, please refer to Annual
Report 2023 - Financial Statements available
on Public Bank's corporate website at
www.publicbankgroup.com
201-2
Financial implications and
Sustainability Report - Disclosures Aligned
231 (Managing the
other risks and
with TCFD
Resultant Risks
opportunities due to
Manifesting from
climate change
Climate Change)
201-3
Deﬁned beneﬁt plan
The Public Bank Group complies with Malaysia's retirement obligations
obligations and other
and has a separate additional retirement scheme for its long serving
retirement plans
employees
For further details, please refer to Annual Report 2023 - Financial Statements
available on Public Bank's corporate website at www.publicbankgroup.com
201-4
Financial assistance
The Public Bank Group is unable to disclose the information due to
received from
conﬁdentiality constraints
Government
GRI 3: MATERIAL TOPICS 2021
Disclosure
Description
References in Annual Report 2023/
Page Number
Sustainability Report 2023
Material Matters: Carbon Emissions, Climate Change Resilience
GRI 3:
3-3
Management of
Sustainability Report - Theme 1: Protecting
171
(Climate Change
Material Topics
material topics
the Environment
Resilience), 172 (Carbon
2021
Emissions)
GRI 305:
305-1
Direct (scope 1) GHG
Sustainability Report - Theme 1: Protecting
172
(Carbon Emissions)
Emissions 2016
emissions
the Environment
Sustainability Report - Performance Data
252
(Environment)
Sustainability Report - Disclosures Aligned
238
(Metrics and
with TCFD
Targets)
305-2
Energy indirect (scope 2)
Sustainability Report - Theme 1: Protecting
172
(Carbon Emissions)
GHG emissions
the Environment
Sustainability Report - Performance Data
252
(Environment)
Sustainability Report - Disclosures Aligned
238 (Metrics and Targets)
with TCFD
305-3
Other indirect (scope 3)
Sustainability Report - Theme 1: Protecting
172
(Carbon Emissions)
GHG emissions
the Environment
Sustainability Report - Performance Data
252
(Environment)
Sustainability Report - Disclosures Aligned
238
(Metrics and
with TCFD
Targets)
305-4
GHG emissions intensity
Sustainability Report - Theme 1: Protecting
172
(Carbon Emissions)
the Environment
Sustainability Report - Performance Data
252
(Environment)
Sustainability Report - Disclosures Aligned
238
(Metrics and
with TCFD
Targets)
305-5
Reduction of GHG
Sustainability Report - Theme 1: Protecting
172
(Carbon Emissions)
emissions
the Environment
Sustainability Report - Performance Data
252
(Environment)
Sustainability Report - Disclosures Aligned
227
(Strategy)
with TCFD
266
Public Bank Berhad | 2023 Integrated Annual Report
GRI 3: MATERIAL TOPICS 2021
Disclosure
Description
References in Annual Report 2023/
Page Number
Sustainability Report 2023
Material Matters: Resource Management
GRI 3:
3-3
Management of material
Sustainability Report - Theme 1: Protecting
175
(Resource
Material Topics
topics
the Environment
Management)
2021
GRI 302:
302-1
Energy consumption within
Sustainability Report - Theme 1: Protecting
175
(Resource
Energy 2016
the organisation
the Environment
Management)
Sustainability Report - Performance Data
252
(Environment)
302-3
Energy intensity
Sustainability Report - Theme 1: Protecting
175
(Resource
the Environment
Management)
Sustainability Report - Performance Data
252
(Environment)
302-4
Reduction of energy
Sustainability Report - Theme 1: Protecting
175
(Resource
consumption
the Environment
Management)
Sustainability Report - Performance Data
252
(Environment)
GRI 303:
303-3
Water withdrawal
Sustainability Report - Theme 1: Protecting
175
(Resource
Water and
the Environment
Management)
Efﬂuents 2018
303-4
Water discharge
Not applicable. Water discharge is managed by municipalities.
303-5
Water consumption
Sustainability Report - Theme 1: Protecting
175
(Resource
the Environment
Management)
Sustainability Report - Performance Data
252
(Environment)
GRI 306:
306-2
Management of signiﬁcant
Sustainability Report - Theme 1: Protecting
175
(Resource
Waste 2020
waste-related impact
the Environment
Management)
306-4
Waste diverted from
Sustainability Report - Theme 1: Protecting
175
(Resource
disposal
the Environment
Management)
Sustainability Report - Performance Data
252
(Environment)
GRI 3: MATERIAL TOPICS 2021
Disclosure
Description
References in Annual Report 2023/
Page Number
Sustainability Report 2023
Material Matter: Sustainable Supply Chain
GRI 3:
3-3
Management of material
Sustainability Report - Theme 1: Protecting
182
(Sustainable Supply
Material Topics
topics
the Environment
Chain)
2021
GRI 204:
204-1
Proportion of spending on
Sustainability Report - Theme 1: Protecting
182
(Sustainable Supply
Procurement
local suppliers
the Environment
Chain)
Practices 2016
Sustainability Report - Performance Data
251
(Suppliers)
GRI 308:
308-1
New suppliers that were
Sustainability Report - Theme 1: Protecting
182
(Sustainable Supply
Supplier
screened using
the Environment
Chain)
Environmental
environmental criteria
Assessment
Sustainability Report - Performance Data
251
(Suppliers)
2016
308-2
Negative environmental
Sustainability Report - Theme 1: Protecting
182
(Sustainable Supply
impacts in the supply
the Environment
Chain)
chain and actions
GRI 414:
414-1
New suppliers that were
Sustainability Report - Theme 1: Protecting
182
(Sustainable Supply
Supplier Social
screened
the Environment
Chain)
Assessment
using social criteria
2016
Sustainability Report - Performance Data
251
(Suppliers)
414-2
Negative social impacts in
Sustainability Report - Theme 1: Protecting
182
(Sustainable Supply
the supply chain and
the Environment
Chain)
actions taken
Material Matter: Employee Engagement and Development
GRI 3:
3-3
Management of material
Sustainability Report - Theme 2: Proﬁcient
187
(Employee
Material Topics
topics
Employees
Engagement and
2021
Development)
GRI 401:
401-1
New employee hires and
Sustainability Report - Theme 2: Proﬁcient
187
(Employee
Employment
employee turnover
Employees
Engagement and
2016
Development)
Sustainability Report - Performance Data
239
(Workforce)
401-2
Beneﬁts provided to
Sustainability Report - Theme 2: Proﬁcient
192
(Human and Labour
full-time
Employees
Rights)
employees that are not
provided to temporary or
part time employees
401-3
Parental leave
Sustainability Report - Performance Data
239
(Workforce)
268
Public Bank Berhad | 2023 Integrated Annual Report
GRI 3: MATERIAL TOPICS 2021
Disclosure
Description
References in Annual Report 2023/
Page Number
Sustainability Report 2023
Material Matter: Employee Engagement and Development
GRI 404:
404-1
Average hours of training
Sustainability Report - Performance Data
239
(Workforce)
Training and
per year per employee
Education 2016
404-2
Programmes for upgrading
Sustainability Report - Theme 2: Proﬁcient
187
(Employee
employee skills and
Employees
Engagement and
transition assistance
Development)
programme
Sustainability Report - Performance Data
239
(Workforce)
404-3
Percentage of employees
Sustainability Report - Theme 2: Proﬁcient
187
(Employee
receiving regular
Employees
Engagement and
performance and career
Development)
development reviews
Material Matter: Diversity and Inclusion
GRI 3:
3-3
Management of
Sustainability Report - Theme 2: Proﬁcient
185
(Diversity and
Material Topics
material topics
Employees
Inclusion)
2021
GRI 405:
405-1
Diversity of
Board of Directors' Proﬁle
130
Diversity and
governance bodies and
Equal
employees
Group Management Proﬁle
140
Opportunity
2016
Sustainability Report - Theme 2: Proﬁcient
185
(Diversity and
Employees
Inclusion)
Sustainability Report - Performance Data
239
(Workforce)
Corporate Governance Overview Statement
281
(Gender Diversity)
405-2
Ratio of basic salary and
Sustainability Report - Theme 2: Proﬁcient
185
(Diversity and
remuneration of women to
Employees
Inclusion)
men
Sustainability Report - Performance Data
239
(Workforce)
GRI 406:
406-1
Incidents of discrimination
No reported cases of discrimination in 2023.
Non-
and corrective actions
discrimination
taken
2016
GRI 3: MATERIAL TOPICS 2021
Disclosure
Description
References in Annual Report 2023/
Page Number
Sustainability Report 2023
Material Matter: Human Rights and Labour Rights
GRI 3:
3-3
Management of material
Sustainability Report - Theme 2: Proﬁcient
192
(Human and Labour
Material Topics
topics
Employees
Rights)
2021
GRI 403:
403-1
Occupational health and
Sustainability Report - Theme 2: Proﬁcient
192
(Human and Labour
Occupational
safety management system
Employees
Rights)
Health and
Safety 2018
403-2
Hazard identiﬁcation, risk
Sustainability Report - Theme 2: Proﬁcient
192
(Human and Labour
assessment and incident
Employees
Rights)
system
403-3
Occupational health
Sustainability Report - Theme 2: Proﬁcient
192
(Human and Labour
services
Employees
Rights)
403-4
Worker participation,
Sustainability Report - Theme 2: Proﬁcient
192
(Human and Labour
consultation,
Employees
Rights)
and communication on
occupational health and
safety
403-5
Worker training on
Sustainability Report - Theme 2: Proﬁcient
192
(Human and Labour
occupational health and
Employees
Rights)
safety
403-6
Promotion of worker health
Sustainability Report - Theme 2: Proﬁcient
192
(Human and Labour
Employees
Rights)
403-7
Prevention and mitigation
Sustainability Report - Theme 1: Protecting
182
(Sustainable Supply
of occupational health and
the Environment
Chain)
safety impacts directly
linked by business
Sustainability Report - Theme 2: Proﬁcient
192
(Human and Labour
relationships
Employees
Rights)
403-9
Work-related injuries
Sustainability Report - Theme 2: Proﬁcient
192
(Human and Labour
Employees
Rights)
Sustainability Report - Performance Data
239
(Workforce)
GRI 407:
407-1
Operations and suppliers
Sustainability Report - Theme 1: Protecting
182
(Sustainable Supply
Freedom of
in which the right to
the Environment
Chain)
Association and
freedom of association and
Collective
collective bargaining may
Sustainability Report - Performance Data
239
(Workforce)
Bargaining
be at risk
2016
270
Public Bank Berhad | 2023 Integrated Annual Report
