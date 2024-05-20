PUBLIC BANK BERHAD

Company Registration No.: 196501000672 (6463-H)

(Incorporated in Malaysia)

CONDENSED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

UNAUDITED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION AS AT 31 MARCH 2024

Group

Bank

31 March

31 December

31 March

31 December

Note

2024

2023

2024

2023

RM'000

RM'000

RM'000

RM'000

ASSETS

9,404,164

5,708,151

Cash and balances with banks

11,127,417

8,045,976

Reverse repurchase agreements

3,777

851

3,777

851

Financial assets at fair value through

3,778,493

2,020,650

profit or loss

A8

2,637,648

723,630

Derivative financial assets

A28

397,162

414,811

386,710

409,372

Financial investments at fair value through

57,624,014

36,169,866

other comprehensive income

A9

54,138,308

34,333,301

Financial investments at amortised cost

A10

28,934,767

29,955,413

20,611,100

21,342,381

Loans, advances and financing

A11

401,034,513

394,749,979

299,928,106

296,192,586

Other assets

A12

4,647,742

3,501,689

3,272,996

3,088,328

Statutory deposits with Central Banks

7,451,204

7,526,753

5,045,396

5,169,488

Deferred tax assets

501,542

567,305

294,897

356,565

Collective investments

-

-

6,515,318

6,457,102

Investment in subsidiary companies

-

-

7,083,311

6,794,603

Investment in associated companies

156,533

141,743

67,500

67,500

Investment properties

753,685

744,960

-

-

Right-of-use assets

1,266,965

1,243,436

996,898

1,011,091

Property and equipment

1,241,809

1,258,084

568,179

591,335

Intangible assets

2,634,101

2,589,600

695,393

695,393

TOTAL ASSETS

519,830,471

510,597,997

389,368,248

385,279,502

LIABILITIES

420,180,163

310,656,150

Deposits from customers

A13

412,896,967

305,059,591

Deposits from banks and other

14,583,884

13,594,269

financial institutions

A14

12,602,429

13,814,884

Obligations on securities sold under

2,351,490

2,351,490

repurchase agreements

3,017,789

2,920,263

Bills and acceptances payable

214,942

192,169

214,295

189,783

Recourse obligations on loans

5,100,015

4,000,015

and financing sold to Cagamas

5,100,015

4,000,015

Derivative financial liabilities

A28

145,428

354,450

158,343

375,941

Debt securities issued and other

11,240,705

8,576,861

borrowed funds

B9

11,144,016

8,498,499

Lease liabilities

923,114

904,324

1,053,675

1,065,478

Other liabilities

A15

8,138,045

7,426,548

5,463,742

5,365,686

Provision for tax expense and zakat

525,480

484,975

465,896

408,522

Deferred tax liabilities

95,058

94,197

-

-

TOTAL LIABILITIES

463,498,324

454,217,879

346,534,736

341,698,662

Group

Bank

31 March

31 December

31 March

31 December

Note

2024

2023

2024

2023

RM'000

RM'000

RM'000

RM'000

EQUITY

9,417,653

9,417,653

Share capital

9,417,653

9,417,653

Regulatory reserves

785,884

723,829

757,193

682,723

Other reserves

2,286,447

2,085,743

595,982

401,415

Retained profits

42,096,932

42,447,124

32,062,684

33,079,049

Equity attributable to equity

54,586,916

54,674,349

42,833,512

43,580,840

holders of the Bank

Non-controlling interests

1,745,231

1,705,769

-

-

TOTAL EQUITY

56,332,147

56,380,118

42,833,512

43,580,840

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND

EQUITY

519,830,471

510,597,997

389,368,248

385,279,502

COMMITMENTS AND

CONTINGENCIES

A27

120,357,779

121,325,677

107,551,252

109,110,256

CAPITAL ADEQUACY

A30

Before deducting interim dividends*

14.483%

13.032%

Common Equity Tier I Capital Ratio

15.235%

13.875%

Tier I Capital Ratio

14.501%

15.253%

13.032%

13.875%

Total Capital Ratio

17.369%

18.146%

16.135%

16.990%

After deducting interim dividends*

14.483%

13.032%

Common Equity Tier I Capital Ratio

14.654%

13.112%

Tier I Capital Ratio

14.501%

14.672%

13.032%

13.112%

Total Capital Ratio

17.369%

17.564%

16.135%

16.227%

Net assets per share

attributable to ordinary equity

holders of the Bank (RM)

2.81

2.82

2.21

2.25

* Refer to dividends declared subsequent to the financial period / year end.

1st Quarter Ended

Three Months Ended

31 March

31 March

31 March

31 March

Note

2024

2023

2024

2023

Group

RM'000

RM'000

RM'000

RM'000

Operating revenue

6,794,723

6,123,237

6,794,723

6,123,237

Interest income

A16

4,667,292

4,329,222

4,667,292

4,329,222

Interest expense

A17

(2,349,761)

(2,069,801)

(2,349,761)

(2,069,801)

Net interest income

2,317,531

2,259,421

2,317,531

2,259,421

Net income from Islamic banking business

A31 (b)

413,255

397,115

413,255

397,115

2,730,786

2,656,536

2,730,786

2,656,536

Fee and commission income

A18 (a)

830,328

724,565

830,328

724,565

Fee and commission expense

A18 (b)

(295,860)

(242,234)

(295,860)

(242,234)

Net fee and commission income

A18

534,468

482,331

534,468

482,331

Net gains and losses on financial

15,089

15,089

instruments

A19

44,894

44,894

Other operating income

A20

100,078

119,361

100,078

119,361

Net income

3,380,421

3,303,122

3,380,421

3,303,122

Other operating expenses

A21

(1,198,123)

(1,094,154)

(1,198,123)

(1,094,154)

Operating profit before impairment losses

2,182,298

2,208,968

2,182,298

2,208,968

Allowance for impairment on

(63,395)

(63,395)

loans, advances and financing

A22

(1,544)

(1,544)

(Allowance) / Writeback of allowance

(1,417)

(1,417)

for impairment on other assets

A23

1,719

1,719

Share of profit / (loss) after tax of equity

2,117,486

2,209,143

2,117,486

2,209,143

14,221

14,221

accounted associated companies

(160)

(160)

Profit before tax expense and zakat

2,131,707

2,208,983

2,131,707

2,208,983

Tax expense and zakat

B5

(474,579)

(485,978)

(474,579)

(485,978)

Profit for the period

1,657,128

1,723,005

1,657,128

1,723,005

Profit for the period attributable to:

1,653,349

1,653,349

- Equity holders of the Bank

1,713,963

1,713,963

- Non-controlling interests

3,779

9,042

3,779

9,042

1,657,128

1,723,005

1,657,128

1,723,005

Earnings per share:

8.52

8.52

- basic / diluted (sen)

B12

8.83

8.83

1st Quarter Ended

Three Months Ended

31 March

31 March

31 March

31 March

2024

2023

2024

2023

Group

RM'000

RM'000

RM'000

RM'000

Profit for the period

1,657,128

1,723,005

1,657,128

1,723,005

Other comprehensive income / (loss):

Items that will not be reclassified

subsequently to profit or loss:

Net change in revaluation of

48

48

equity instruments

27

27

Items that may be reclassified

subsequently to profit or loss:

Currency translation differences in respect of:

246,234

246,234

- Foreign operations

8,865

8,865

- Net investment hedge

(88,873)

8,516

(88,873)

8,516

Net change in revaluation of financial investments

78,974

78,974

at fair value through other comprehensive income

503,966

503,966

Net change in cash flow hedges

17,232

(41,901)

17,232

(41,901)

253,567

479,446

253,567

479,446

Income tax effect

(17,829)

(98,658)

(17,829)

(98,658)

Share of changes in associated companies' reserves

568

1,888

568

1,888

Other comprehensive income

236,354

236,354

for the period, net of tax

382,703

382,703

Total comprehensive income for

the period

1,893,482

2,105,708

1,893,482

2,105,708

Total comprehensive income

for the period attributable to:

1,853,636

1,853,636

- Equity holders of the Bank

2,100,107

2,100,107

- Non-controlling interests

39,846

5,601

39,846

5,601

1,893,482

2,105,708

1,893,482

2,105,708

1st Quarter Ended

Three Months Ended

31 March

31 March

31 March

31 March

Note

2024

2023

2024

2023

Bank

RM'000

RM'000

RM'000

RM'000

Operating revenue

4,490,847

4,293,618

4,490,847

4,293,618

Interest income

A16

4,072,000

3,804,124

4,072,000

3,804,124

Interest expense

A17

(2,157,386)

(1,887,623)

(2,157,386)

(1,887,623)

Net interest income

1,914,614

1,916,501

1,914,614

1,916,501

Fee and commission income

A18 (a)

366,573

303,782

366,573

303,782

Fee and commission expense

A18 (b)

(165,953)

(132,162)

(165,953)

(132,162)

Net fee and commission income

A18

200,620

171,620

200,620

171,620

Net gains and losses on financial

12,818

12,818

instruments

A19

42,379

42,379

Other operating (loss) / income

A20

(80,192)

189,250

(80,192)

189,250

Net income

2,047,860

2,319,750

2,047,860

2,319,750

Other operating expenses

A21

(741,321)

(687,984)

(741,321)

(687,984)

Operating profit before impairment losses

1,306,539

1,631,766

1,306,539

1,631,766

Writeback of allowance for impairment on

26,300

26,300

loans, advances and financing

A22

69,153

69,153

(Allowance) / Writeback of allowance

(370)

(370)

for impairment on other assets

A23

3,337

3,337

Profit before tax expense and zakat

1,332,469

1,704,256

1,332,469

1,704,256

Tax expense and zakat

B5

(332,878)

(387,382)

(332,878)

(387,382)

Profit for the period

999,591

1,316,874

999,591

1,316,874

1st Quarter Ended

Three Months Ended

31 March

31 March

31 March

31 March

2024

2023

2024

2023

Bank

RM'000

RM'000

RM'000

RM'000

Profit for the period

999,591

1,316,874

999,591

1,316,874

Other comprehensive income / (loss):

Items that will not be reclassified

subsequently to profit or loss:

Net change in revaluation of

165

165

equity instruments

7

7

Items that may be reclassified

subsequently to profit or loss:

Currency translation differences in

159,912

159,912

respect of foreign operations

11,414

11,414

Net change in revaluation of financial investments

35,091

35,091

at fair value through other comprehensive income

329,412

329,412

Net change in cash flow hedges

9,741

(30,917)

9,741

(30,917)

204,744

309,909

204,744

309,909

Income tax effect

(10,759)

(71,639)

(10,759)

(71,639)

Other comprehensive income

194,150

194,150

for the period, net of tax

238,277

238,277

Total comprehensive income for

the period

1,193,741

1,555,151

1,193,741

1,555,151

<--------------- Attributable to Equity Holders of the Bank ----------------->

Non-distributable

Distributable

Total

Non-

Share

Regulatory

Other

Retained

Shareholders'

controlling

Total

Capital

Reserves

Reserves

Profits

Equity

Interests

Equity

Group

RM'000

RM'000

RM'000

RM'000

RM'000

RM'000

RM'000

At 1 January 2024

9,417,653

723,829

2,085,743

42,447,124

54,674,349

1,705,769

56,380,118

Profit for the period

-

-

-

1,653,349

1,653,349

3,779

1,657,128

Other comprehensive income for the period

-

-

200,287

-

200,287

36,067

236,354

Total comprehensive income for the period

-

-

200,287

1,653,349

1,853,636

39,846

1,893,482

Transactions with owners / other equity movements:

-

-

-

-

-

2,146

2,146

Net increase during the period

Transfer to statutory reserves

-

-

417

(417)

-

-

-

Transfer to regulatory reserves

-

62,055

-

(62,055)

-

-

-

Dividends paid

-

-

-

(1,941,069)

(1,941,069)

(2,530)

(1,943,599)

-

62,055

417

(2,003,541)

(1,941,069)

(384)

(1,941,453)

At 31 March 2024

9,417,653

785,884

2,286,447

42,096,932

54,586,916

1,745,231

56,332,147

<--------------- Attributable to Equity Holders of the Bank ----------------->

Non-distributable

Distributable

Total

Non-

Share

Regulatory

Other

Retained

Shareholders'

controlling

Total

Capital

Reserves

Reserves

Profits

Equity

Interests

Equity

Group

RM'000

RM'000

RM'000

RM'000

RM'000

RM'000

RM'000

At 1 January 2023

9,417,653

314,153

1,188,430

39,258,985

50,179,221

1,346,587

51,525,808

Profit for the period

-

-

-

1,713,963

1,713,963

9,042

1,723,005

Other comprehensive income / (loss) for the period

-

-

386,144

-

386,144

(3,441)

382,703

Total comprehensive income for the period

-

-

386,144

1,713,963

2,100,107

5,601

2,105,708

Transactions with owners /

other equity movements:

Transfer to statutory reserves

-

-

241

(241)

-

-

-

Transfer to regulatory reserves

-

114,781

-

(114,781)

-

-

-

Dividends paid

-

-

-

(970,535)

(970,535)

-

(970,535)

-

114,781

241

(1,085,557)

(970,535)

-

(970,535)

At 31 March 2023

9,417,653

428,934

1,574,815

39,887,391

51,308,793

1,352,188

52,660,981

<--------------- Attributable to Equity Holders of the Bank ----------------->

Non-distributable

Distributable

Share

Regulatory

Other

Retained

Total

Capital

Reserves

Reserves

Profits

Equity

Bank

RM'000

RM'000

RM'000

RM'000

RM'000

At 1 January 2024

9,417,653

682,723

401,415

33,079,049

43,580,840

Profit for the period

-

-

-

999,591

999,591

Other comprehensive income for the period

-

-

194,150

-

194,150

Total comprehensive income for the period

-

-

194,150

999,591

1,193,741

Transactions with owners / other equity movements:

-

-

417

(417)

-

Transfer to statutory reserves

Transfer to regulatory reserves

-

74,470

-

(74,470)

-

Dividends paid

-

-

-

(1,941,069)

(1,941,069)

-

74,470

417

(2,015,956)

(1,941,069)

At 31 March 2024

9,417,653

757,193

595,982

32,062,684

42,833,512

<--------------- Attributable to Equity Holders of the Bank ----------------->

Non-distributable

Distributable

Share

Regulatory

Other

Retained

Total

Capital

Reserves

Reserves

Profits

Equity

Bank

RM'000

RM'000

RM'000

RM'000

RM'000

At 1 January 2023

9,417,653

257,054

269,926

30,783,281

40,727,914

Profit for the period

-

-

-

1,316,874

1,316,874

Other comprehensive income for the period

-

-

238,277

-

238,277

Total comprehensive income for the period

-

-

238,277

1,316,874

1,555,151

Transactions with owners / other equity movements:

Transfer to statutory reserves

-

-

241

(241)

-

Transfer to regulatory reserves

-

107,419

-

(107,419)

-

Dividends paid

-

-

-

(970,535)

(970,535)

-

107,419

241

(1,078,195)

(970,535)

At 31 March 2023

9,417,653

364,473

508,444

31,021,960

41,312,530

