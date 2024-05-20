PUBLIC BANK BERHAD

Company Registration No.: 196501000672 (6463-H)

(Incorporated in Malaysia)

CONDENSED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS UNAUDITED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY FOR THE FINANCIAL PERIOD ENDED 31 MARCH 2024

<--------------- Attributable to Equity Holders of the Bank -----------------> Non-distributable Distributable Share Regulatory Other Retained Total Capital Reserves Reserves Profits Equity Bank RM'000 RM'000 RM'000 RM'000 RM'000 At 1 January 2024 9,417,653 682,723 401,415 33,079,049 43,580,840 Profit for the period - - - 999,591 999,591 Other comprehensive income for the period - - 194,150 - 194,150 Total comprehensive income for the period - - 194,150 999,591 1,193,741 Transactions with owners / other equity movements: - - 417 (417) - Transfer to statutory reserves Transfer to regulatory reserves - 74,470 - (74,470) - Dividends paid - - - (1,941,069) (1,941,069) - 74,470 417 (2,015,956) (1,941,069) At 31 March 2024 9,417,653 757,193 595,982 32,062,684 42,833,512

The Condensed Interim Financial Statements should be read in conjunction with the annual audited financial statements of the Group and of the Bank for the year ended 31 December 2023.