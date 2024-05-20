PUBLIC BANK BERHAD
Company Registration No.: 196501000672 (6463-H)
(Incorporated in Malaysia)
CONDENSED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
UNAUDITED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION AS AT 31 MARCH 2024
Group
Bank
31 March
31 December
31 March
31 December
Note
2024
2023
2024
2023
RM'000
RM'000
RM'000
RM'000
ASSETS
9,404,164
5,708,151
Cash and balances with banks
11,127,417
8,045,976
Reverse repurchase agreements
3,777
851
3,777
851
Financial assets at fair value through
3,778,493
2,020,650
profit or loss
A8
2,637,648
723,630
Derivative financial assets
A28
397,162
414,811
386,710
409,372
Financial investments at fair value through
57,624,014
36,169,866
other comprehensive income
A9
54,138,308
34,333,301
Financial investments at amortised cost
A10
28,934,767
29,955,413
20,611,100
21,342,381
Loans, advances and financing
A11
401,034,513
394,749,979
299,928,106
296,192,586
Other assets
A12
4,647,742
3,501,689
3,272,996
3,088,328
Statutory deposits with Central Banks
7,451,204
7,526,753
5,045,396
5,169,488
Deferred tax assets
501,542
567,305
294,897
356,565
Collective investments
-
-
6,515,318
6,457,102
Investment in subsidiary companies
-
-
7,083,311
6,794,603
Investment in associated companies
156,533
141,743
67,500
67,500
Investment properties
753,685
744,960
-
-
Right-of-use assets
1,266,965
1,243,436
996,898
1,011,091
Property and equipment
1,241,809
1,258,084
568,179
591,335
Intangible assets
2,634,101
2,589,600
695,393
695,393
TOTAL ASSETS
519,830,471
510,597,997
389,368,248
385,279,502
LIABILITIES
420,180,163
310,656,150
Deposits from customers
A13
412,896,967
305,059,591
Deposits from banks and other
14,583,884
13,594,269
financial institutions
A14
12,602,429
13,814,884
Obligations on securities sold under
2,351,490
2,351,490
repurchase agreements
3,017,789
2,920,263
Bills and acceptances payable
214,942
192,169
214,295
189,783
Recourse obligations on loans
5,100,015
4,000,015
and financing sold to Cagamas
5,100,015
4,000,015
Derivative financial liabilities
A28
145,428
354,450
158,343
375,941
Debt securities issued and other
11,240,705
8,576,861
borrowed funds
B9
11,144,016
8,498,499
Lease liabilities
923,114
904,324
1,053,675
1,065,478
Other liabilities
A15
8,138,045
7,426,548
5,463,742
5,365,686
Provision for tax expense and zakat
525,480
484,975
465,896
408,522
Deferred tax liabilities
95,058
94,197
-
-
TOTAL LIABILITIES
463,498,324
454,217,879
346,534,736
341,698,662
The Condensed Interim Financial Statements should be read in conjunction with the annual audited financial statements of the Group and of the Bank for the year ended 31 December 2023.
PUBLIC BANK BERHAD
Company Registration No.: 196501000672 (6463-H)
(Incorporated in Malaysia)
CONDENSED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
UNAUDITED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION AS AT 31 MARCH 2024
Group
Bank
31 March
31 December
31 March
31 December
Note
2024
2023
2024
2023
RM'000
RM'000
RM'000
RM'000
EQUITY
9,417,653
9,417,653
Share capital
9,417,653
9,417,653
Regulatory reserves
785,884
723,829
757,193
682,723
Other reserves
2,286,447
2,085,743
595,982
401,415
Retained profits
42,096,932
42,447,124
32,062,684
33,079,049
Equity attributable to equity
54,586,916
54,674,349
42,833,512
43,580,840
holders of the Bank
Non-controlling interests
1,745,231
1,705,769
-
-
TOTAL EQUITY
56,332,147
56,380,118
42,833,512
43,580,840
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND
EQUITY
519,830,471
510,597,997
389,368,248
385,279,502
COMMITMENTS AND
CONTINGENCIES
A27
120,357,779
121,325,677
107,551,252
109,110,256
CAPITAL ADEQUACY
A30
Before deducting interim dividends*
14.483%
13.032%
Common Equity Tier I Capital Ratio
15.235%
13.875%
Tier I Capital Ratio
14.501%
15.253%
13.032%
13.875%
Total Capital Ratio
17.369%
18.146%
16.135%
16.990%
After deducting interim dividends*
14.483%
13.032%
Common Equity Tier I Capital Ratio
14.654%
13.112%
Tier I Capital Ratio
14.501%
14.672%
13.032%
13.112%
Total Capital Ratio
17.369%
17.564%
16.135%
16.227%
Net assets per share
attributable to ordinary equity
holders of the Bank (RM)
2.81
2.82
2.21
2.25
* Refer to dividends declared subsequent to the financial period / year end.
The Condensed Interim Financial Statements should be read in conjunction with the annual audited financial statements of the Group and of the Bank for the year ended 31 December 2023.
PUBLIC BANK BERHAD
Company Registration No.: 196501000672 (6463-H)
(Incorporated in Malaysia)
CONDENSED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
UNAUDITED STATEMENTS OF PROFIT OR LOSS
FOR THE 1ST QUARTER AND FINANCIAL PERIOD ENDED 31 MARCH 2024
1st Quarter Ended
Three Months Ended
31 March
31 March
31 March
31 March
Note
2024
2023
2024
2023
Group
RM'000
RM'000
RM'000
RM'000
Operating revenue
6,794,723
6,123,237
6,794,723
6,123,237
Interest income
A16
4,667,292
4,329,222
4,667,292
4,329,222
Interest expense
A17
(2,349,761)
(2,069,801)
(2,349,761)
(2,069,801)
Net interest income
2,317,531
2,259,421
2,317,531
2,259,421
Net income from Islamic banking business
A31 (b)
413,255
397,115
413,255
397,115
2,730,786
2,656,536
2,730,786
2,656,536
Fee and commission income
A18 (a)
830,328
724,565
830,328
724,565
Fee and commission expense
A18 (b)
(295,860)
(242,234)
(295,860)
(242,234)
Net fee and commission income
A18
534,468
482,331
534,468
482,331
Net gains and losses on financial
15,089
15,089
instruments
A19
44,894
44,894
Other operating income
A20
100,078
119,361
100,078
119,361
Net income
3,380,421
3,303,122
3,380,421
3,303,122
Other operating expenses
A21
(1,198,123)
(1,094,154)
(1,198,123)
(1,094,154)
Operating profit before impairment losses
2,182,298
2,208,968
2,182,298
2,208,968
Allowance for impairment on
(63,395)
(63,395)
loans, advances and financing
A22
(1,544)
(1,544)
(Allowance) / Writeback of allowance
(1,417)
(1,417)
for impairment on other assets
A23
1,719
1,719
Share of profit / (loss) after tax of equity
2,117,486
2,209,143
2,117,486
2,209,143
14,221
14,221
accounted associated companies
(160)
(160)
Profit before tax expense and zakat
2,131,707
2,208,983
2,131,707
2,208,983
Tax expense and zakat
B5
(474,579)
(485,978)
(474,579)
(485,978)
Profit for the period
1,657,128
1,723,005
1,657,128
1,723,005
Profit for the period attributable to:
1,653,349
1,653,349
- Equity holders of the Bank
1,713,963
1,713,963
- Non-controlling interests
3,779
9,042
3,779
9,042
1,657,128
1,723,005
1,657,128
1,723,005
Earnings per share:
8.52
8.52
- basic / diluted (sen)
B12
8.83
8.83
The Condensed Interim Financial Statements should be read in conjunction with the annual audited financial statements of the Group and of the Bank for the year ended 31 December 2023.
PUBLIC BANK BERHAD
Company Registration No.: 196501000672 (6463-H)
(Incorporated in Malaysia)
CONDENSED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
UNAUDITED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
FOR THE 1ST QUARTER AND FINANCIAL PERIOD ENDED 31 MARCH 2024
1st Quarter Ended
Three Months Ended
31 March
31 March
31 March
31 March
2024
2023
2024
2023
Group
RM'000
RM'000
RM'000
RM'000
Profit for the period
1,657,128
1,723,005
1,657,128
1,723,005
Other comprehensive income / (loss):
Items that will not be reclassified
subsequently to profit or loss:
Net change in revaluation of
48
48
equity instruments
27
27
Items that may be reclassified
subsequently to profit or loss:
Currency translation differences in respect of:
246,234
246,234
- Foreign operations
8,865
8,865
- Net investment hedge
(88,873)
8,516
(88,873)
8,516
Net change in revaluation of financial investments
78,974
78,974
at fair value through other comprehensive income
503,966
503,966
Net change in cash flow hedges
17,232
(41,901)
17,232
(41,901)
253,567
479,446
253,567
479,446
Income tax effect
(17,829)
(98,658)
(17,829)
(98,658)
Share of changes in associated companies' reserves
568
1,888
568
1,888
Other comprehensive income
236,354
236,354
for the period, net of tax
382,703
382,703
Total comprehensive income for
the period
1,893,482
2,105,708
1,893,482
2,105,708
Total comprehensive income
for the period attributable to:
1,853,636
1,853,636
- Equity holders of the Bank
2,100,107
2,100,107
- Non-controlling interests
39,846
5,601
39,846
5,601
1,893,482
2,105,708
1,893,482
2,105,708
The Condensed Interim Financial Statements should be read in conjunction with the annual audited financial statements of the Group and of the Bank for the year ended 31 December 2023.
PUBLIC BANK BERHAD
Company Registration No.: 196501000672 (6463-H)
(Incorporated in Malaysia)
CONDENSED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
UNAUDITED STATEMENTS OF PROFIT OR LOSS
FOR THE 1ST QUARTER AND FINANCIAL PERIOD ENDED 31 MARCH 2024
1st Quarter Ended
Three Months Ended
31 March
31 March
31 March
31 March
Note
2024
2023
2024
2023
Bank
RM'000
RM'000
RM'000
RM'000
Operating revenue
4,490,847
4,293,618
4,490,847
4,293,618
Interest income
A16
4,072,000
3,804,124
4,072,000
3,804,124
Interest expense
A17
(2,157,386)
(1,887,623)
(2,157,386)
(1,887,623)
Net interest income
1,914,614
1,916,501
1,914,614
1,916,501
Fee and commission income
A18 (a)
366,573
303,782
366,573
303,782
Fee and commission expense
A18 (b)
(165,953)
(132,162)
(165,953)
(132,162)
Net fee and commission income
A18
200,620
171,620
200,620
171,620
Net gains and losses on financial
12,818
12,818
instruments
A19
42,379
42,379
Other operating (loss) / income
A20
(80,192)
189,250
(80,192)
189,250
Net income
2,047,860
2,319,750
2,047,860
2,319,750
Other operating expenses
A21
(741,321)
(687,984)
(741,321)
(687,984)
Operating profit before impairment losses
1,306,539
1,631,766
1,306,539
1,631,766
Writeback of allowance for impairment on
26,300
26,300
loans, advances and financing
A22
69,153
69,153
(Allowance) / Writeback of allowance
(370)
(370)
for impairment on other assets
A23
3,337
3,337
Profit before tax expense and zakat
1,332,469
1,704,256
1,332,469
1,704,256
Tax expense and zakat
B5
(332,878)
(387,382)
(332,878)
(387,382)
Profit for the period
999,591
1,316,874
999,591
1,316,874
The Condensed Interim Financial Statements should be read in conjunction with the annual audited financial statements of the Group and of the Bank for the year ended 31 December 2023.
PUBLIC BANK BERHAD
Company Registration No.: 196501000672 (6463-H)
(Incorporated in Malaysia)
CONDENSED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
UNAUDITED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
FOR THE 1ST QUARTER AND FINANCIAL PERIOD ENDED 31 MARCH 2024
1st Quarter Ended
Three Months Ended
31 March
31 March
31 March
31 March
2024
2023
2024
2023
Bank
RM'000
RM'000
RM'000
RM'000
Profit for the period
999,591
1,316,874
999,591
1,316,874
Other comprehensive income / (loss):
Items that will not be reclassified
subsequently to profit or loss:
Net change in revaluation of
165
165
equity instruments
7
7
Items that may be reclassified
subsequently to profit or loss:
Currency translation differences in
159,912
159,912
respect of foreign operations
11,414
11,414
Net change in revaluation of financial investments
35,091
35,091
at fair value through other comprehensive income
329,412
329,412
Net change in cash flow hedges
9,741
(30,917)
9,741
(30,917)
204,744
309,909
204,744
309,909
Income tax effect
(10,759)
(71,639)
(10,759)
(71,639)
Other comprehensive income
194,150
194,150
for the period, net of tax
238,277
238,277
Total comprehensive income for
the period
1,193,741
1,555,151
1,193,741
1,555,151
The Condensed Interim Financial Statements should be read in conjunction with the annual audited financial statements of the Group and of the Bank for the year ended 31 December 2023.
PUBLIC BANK BERHAD
Company Registration No.: 196501000672 (6463-H)
(Incorporated in Malaysia)
CONDENSED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY
FOR THE FINANCIAL PERIOD ENDED 31 MARCH 2024
<--------------- Attributable to Equity Holders of the Bank ----------------->
Non-distributable
Distributable
Total
Non-
Share
Regulatory
Other
Retained
Shareholders'
controlling
Total
Capital
Reserves
Reserves
Profits
Equity
Interests
Equity
Group
RM'000
RM'000
RM'000
RM'000
RM'000
RM'000
RM'000
At 1 January 2024
9,417,653
723,829
2,085,743
42,447,124
54,674,349
1,705,769
56,380,118
Profit for the period
-
-
-
1,653,349
1,653,349
3,779
1,657,128
Other comprehensive income for the period
-
-
200,287
-
200,287
36,067
236,354
Total comprehensive income for the period
-
-
200,287
1,653,349
1,853,636
39,846
1,893,482
Transactions with owners / other equity movements:
-
-
-
-
-
2,146
2,146
Net increase during the period
Transfer to statutory reserves
-
-
417
(417)
-
-
-
Transfer to regulatory reserves
-
62,055
-
(62,055)
-
-
-
Dividends paid
-
-
-
(1,941,069)
(1,941,069)
(2,530)
(1,943,599)
-
62,055
417
(2,003,541)
(1,941,069)
(384)
(1,941,453)
At 31 March 2024
9,417,653
785,884
2,286,447
42,096,932
54,586,916
1,745,231
56,332,147
The Condensed Interim Financial Statements should be read in conjunction with the annual audited financial statements of the Group and of the Bank for the year ended 31 December 2023.
PUBLIC BANK BERHAD
Company Registration No.: 196501000672 (6463-H)
(Incorporated in Malaysia)
CONDENSED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY
FOR THE FINANCIAL PERIOD ENDED 31 MARCH 2024
<--------------- Attributable to Equity Holders of the Bank ----------------->
Non-distributable
Distributable
Total
Non-
Share
Regulatory
Other
Retained
Shareholders'
controlling
Total
Capital
Reserves
Reserves
Profits
Equity
Interests
Equity
Group
RM'000
RM'000
RM'000
RM'000
RM'000
RM'000
RM'000
At 1 January 2023
9,417,653
314,153
1,188,430
39,258,985
50,179,221
1,346,587
51,525,808
Profit for the period
-
-
-
1,713,963
1,713,963
9,042
1,723,005
Other comprehensive income / (loss) for the period
-
-
386,144
-
386,144
(3,441)
382,703
Total comprehensive income for the period
-
-
386,144
1,713,963
2,100,107
5,601
2,105,708
Transactions with owners /
other equity movements:
Transfer to statutory reserves
-
-
241
(241)
-
-
-
Transfer to regulatory reserves
-
114,781
-
(114,781)
-
-
-
Dividends paid
-
-
-
(970,535)
(970,535)
-
(970,535)
-
114,781
241
(1,085,557)
(970,535)
-
(970,535)
At 31 March 2023
9,417,653
428,934
1,574,815
39,887,391
51,308,793
1,352,188
52,660,981
The Condensed Interim Financial Statements should be read in conjunction with the annual audited financial statements of the Group and of the Bank for the year ended 31 December 2023.
PUBLIC BANK BERHAD
Company Registration No.: 196501000672 (6463-H)
(Incorporated in Malaysia)
CONDENSED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS UNAUDITED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY FOR THE FINANCIAL PERIOD ENDED 31 MARCH 2024
<--------------- Attributable to Equity Holders of the Bank ----------------->
Non-distributable
Distributable
Share
Regulatory
Other
Retained
Total
Capital
Reserves
Reserves
Profits
Equity
Bank
RM'000
RM'000
RM'000
RM'000
RM'000
At 1 January 2024
9,417,653
682,723
401,415
33,079,049
43,580,840
Profit for the period
-
-
-
999,591
999,591
Other comprehensive income for the period
-
-
194,150
-
194,150
Total comprehensive income for the period
-
-
194,150
999,591
1,193,741
Transactions with owners / other equity movements:
-
-
417
(417)
-
Transfer to statutory reserves
Transfer to regulatory reserves
-
74,470
-
(74,470)
-
Dividends paid
-
-
-
(1,941,069)
(1,941,069)
-
74,470
417
(2,015,956)
(1,941,069)
At 31 March 2024
9,417,653
757,193
595,982
32,062,684
42,833,512
The Condensed Interim Financial Statements should be read in conjunction with the annual audited financial statements of the Group and of the Bank for the year ended 31 December 2023.
PUBLIC BANK BERHAD
Company Registration No.: 196501000672 (6463-H)
(Incorporated in Malaysia)
CONDENSED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS UNAUDITED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY FOR THE FINANCIAL PERIOD ENDED 31 MARCH 2024
<--------------- Attributable to Equity Holders of the Bank ----------------->
Non-distributable
Distributable
Share
Regulatory
Other
Retained
Total
Capital
Reserves
Reserves
Profits
Equity
Bank
RM'000
RM'000
RM'000
RM'000
RM'000
At 1 January 2023
9,417,653
257,054
269,926
30,783,281
40,727,914
Profit for the period
-
-
-
1,316,874
1,316,874
Other comprehensive income for the period
-
-
238,277
-
238,277
Total comprehensive income for the period
-
-
238,277
1,316,874
1,555,151
Transactions with owners / other equity movements:
Transfer to statutory reserves
-
-
241
(241)
-
Transfer to regulatory reserves
-
107,419
-
(107,419)
-
Dividends paid
-
-
-
(970,535)
(970,535)
-
107,419
241
(1,078,195)
(970,535)
At 31 March 2023
9,417,653
364,473
508,444
31,021,960
41,312,530
The Condensed Interim Financial Statements should be read in conjunction with the annual audited financial statements of the Group and of the Bank for the year ended 31 December 2023.
