Investor Presentation
March 2024 Financial Results
www.publicbankgroup.com
Profit before tax (RM'bil)
1Q24 profit performance mainly driven by top-line growth with
Q1 2024
↓3.5%
2.21
2.13
Q1 2023
Q1 2024
↑3.1%
2.07
2.13
Q4 2023
Q1 2024
steady NIM of 2.21%
Both loans and deposits posted favourable annualised growth rates
of 6.3% and 7.1% respectively
Resilient ROE of 12.3%; Low credit cost of 6 basis points
Sound asset quality; gross impaired loans ratio remained low at
Financial
Net profit (RM'bil)
Highlights
↓3.5%
↑2.3%
0.62% and loan loss coverage ratio at 168.7%
Capital and liquidity position remained solid
1Q24 pre-tax profit rose 3.1%
Q1 2023
Q1 2024
Q4 2023
Q1 2024
Cost-to-income
Net ROE
ratio
35.4%
Gross impaired
loans ratio
NIM
2.21%
q-o-q but decrease 3.5% y-o-y to RM2.1 billion
Gross loans (RM'bil)
↑6.3%*
399.0
405.3
Dec-23
Mar-24
which:
Domestic operations
↑5.9%*
Of
372.7
378.2
Dec-23
Mar-24
12.3%
Dec-23: 33.7%
Dec-23: 13.0%
Loan loss
Credit cost
coverage ratio
ratio
0.62%
Dec-23: 0.59%
Liquidity
coverage ratio
Dec-23: 2.20%
Total capital
ratio
Customer deposits (RM'bil)
↑7.1%*
412.9 420.2
Domestic operations
Ofwhich:
↑7.3%*
384.9
391.9
168.7%
0.06%
Dec-23: 181.8%
Dec-23: 0.04%
136.5%
Dec-23: 136.8%
17.4%
Dec-23: 17.6%π
Dec-23Mar-24
Dec-23
Mar-24
* Annualised growth
π After deducting interim dividends declared subsequent to end of period/year
2
Profitability
1Q24 profit performance mainly fuelled by higher net interest income, non-interest income and income from Islamic banking business
Income Statement
(RM'mil)
Q1 2023
Q1 2024
y-o-y
Q4 2023
q-o-q
Net interest income
2,259.4
2,317.5
2.6%
2,299.9
0.8%
Net income from Islamic banking
397.1
413.3
4.1%
358.3
15.3%
business
Non-interest income
646.6
649.6
0.5%
601.9
7.9%
Net income
3,303.1
3,380.4
2.3%
3,260.1
3.7%
Other operating expenses
(1,094.1)
(1,198.1)
9.5%
(1,101.6)
8.8%
Operating profit
2,209.0
2,182.3
-1.2%
2,158.5
1.1%
Loan loss allowance
(1.5)
(63.4)
>100.0%
(97.0)
-34.6%
Other allowances
1.7
(1.4)
>100.0%
(6.8)
-79.2%
Share of (loss)/profit after tax of
equity accounted associated
(0.2)
14.2
>100.0%
12.9
9.9%
companies
Profit before tax
2,209.0
2,131.7
-3.5%
2,067.6
3.1%
Net profit attrib. to shareholders
1,714.0
1,653.3
-3.5%
1,615.5
2.3%
Earnings per share (sen)
8.83
8.52
-3.5%
8.32
2.4%
3
Net
Interest
Income &
Margin
Improved
NIM underpinned by proactive management of cost of funds
2.42
2.58
2.28
2.26
2.18
2.24
2.29
2.26
2.18
2.21
2.21
2.15
2.15
Net Interest and Finance Income (RM'mil)
Net Interest Margin (%)
2,443
2,490
2,635
2,708
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
2021
2022
2023
Q1 2024
Year Average NIM
2.22%
2.39%
2.20%
2.21%
4
Non-
Interest
Income
Non-interest income increased by 0.5% y-o-y and 7.9% q-o-q
(RM'mil)
Composition
Q1 2023
Q1 2024
y-o-y
Q4 2023
q-o-q
Net fee and commission
482.3
534.5
10.8%
487.5
9.6%
Of which: - Unit trust income
48%
260.6
310.8
19.3%
274.0
13.4%
- Fee & commission income
28%
177.5
182.0
2.5%
186.3
-2.3%
- Stockbroking income
6%
44.2
41.7
-5.7%
27.2
53.2%
Net gains and losses on
2%
44.9
15.1
-66.4%
12.1
24.5%
financial instruments
Other operating income
119.4
100.0
-16.2%
102.3
-2.2%
Of which: - Foreign exchange income
11%
89.7
72.2
-19.5%
79.8
-9.4%
- Others
5%
29.7
27.8
-6.2%
22.5
23.3%
Total non-interest income
100%
646.6
649.6
0.5%
601.9
7.9%
Non-interest income/Total income
19.6%
19.2%
18.5%
5
Segmental Profit
Profit growth was observed across the majority of operating segments, with retail operations accounting for 50% of profits
Profit before tax by Operating Segments
(RM'mil)
Composition
Q1 2023
Q1 2024
y-o-y
Q4 2023
q-o-q
Retail operations
50%
1,042.0
1,064.3
2.1%
1,125.9
-5.5%
Hire purchase
9%
166.8
191.5
14.8%
159.3
20.3%
Fund management
10%
192.6
214.6
11.4%
205.2
4.6%
Corporate lending
9%
145.2
181.7
25.2%
126.5
43.6%
Treasury operations
0%
27.2
(5.8)
>-100.0%
66.1
>-100.0%
Investment banking
<1%
13.4
18.3
36.7%
14.0
30.8%
Others
16%
442.1
333.6
-24.6%
353.3
-5.6%
Overseas operations
6%
179.7
133.5
-25.7%
17.3
>100.0%
Profit before tax
100%
2,209.0
2,131.7
-3.5%
2,067.6
3.1%
6
Retail Operations
Improved net income from
Retail Operations
(RM'mil)
Q1 2023
Q1 2024
y-o-y
Net interest income
1,427.5
1,530.9
7.2%
Non-interest income
191.0
215.6
12.9%
Net income
1,618.5
1,746.5
7.9%
Other operating expenses
(585.3)
(647.8)
10.7%
Writeback/(Allowance) for impairment on loans and
8.8
(34.4)
>100.0%
other assets
Profit before tax
1,042.0
1,064.3
2.1%
retail operations helped buffer against higher other operating expenses and loan impairment allowances
Loans & Deposit-taking (RM'bil)
251.0 294.1
262.0 297.8
265.2 312.0
20222023Mar-24
Gross Loan
Deposit
Gross Impaired Loans (RM'mil)
0.25% 0.33% 0.37%
877.0 992.2
623.4
20222023Mar-24
Gross Impaired Loans
Gross Impaired Loans Ratio
7
Hire Purchase and Corporate Lending
HP business propelled by robust loan growth;
Write-back of loan impairment allowances boosted corporate lending earnings
Hire Purchase
(RM'mil)
Q1 2023
Q1 2024
y-o-y
Net interest income
227.5
279.8
23.0%
Non-interest income
0.2
0.2
-31.2%
Net income
227.7
280.0
23.0%
Other operating expenses
(69.1)
(75.1)
8.6%
Writeback/(Allowance) for
impairment on loans and
8.2
(13.4)
>100.0%
other assets d
Profit before tax
166.8
191.5
14.8%
Gross Loans (RM'bil)
58.3 64.6 67.4
2022 2023 Mar-24
Gross Impaired Loans (RM'mil)
GIL ratio
0.25%
0.26%
0.21%
143.7 167.9 144.6
2022 2023 Mar-24
Corporate Lending
(RM'mil)
Q1 2023
Q1 2024
y-o-y
Net interest income
144.4
148.7
3.0%
Non-interest income
1.9
6.9
>100.0%
Net income
146.3
155.6
6.4%
Other operating expenses
(5.3)
(5.8)
9.7%
Writeback of allowance for
impairment on loans and
4.2
31.9
>-100.0%
other assets
Profit before tax
145.2
181.7
25.2%
Gross Loans (RM'bil)
42.2 45.6 45.0
2022 2023 Mar-24
Gross Impaired Loans (RM'mil)
0.99%
0.97%
0.94%
GIL ratio
1.00%
0.50%
418.1
443.5
422.4
0.00%
-0.50%
-1.00%
2022
2023
Mar-24
8
Public Mutual Berhad
Wealth Management
Trust Business
Profit Before Tax (RM'mil)
↑11.4%
202.0 192.6 214.6
Net Asset Value of Funds Under Management (RM'bil)
100.4
Retail Market
91.8
97.1
Share:
21.4
35.8%
21.4
21.2
NAV - Other Funds
70.6
75.7
79.0
NAV - Equity Funds
Public Mutual's pre-tax profit rose 11.4% y-o-y, with NAV surpassing RM100 billion ;
Bancassurance business continued to gain traction
Of which: Unit
Q1'22
Q1'23
Q1'24
2022
2023
Mar-24
Business
Annualised New Premium (RM'mil)
406.7
439.3^
Bancassurance
108.1
Q1
which:
93.1
121.0^
108.1
2022
2023
Q1'24
Of
^ Restated
9
Other
Operating
Expenses
Sustaining efficient cost management, with CIR well below the industry average
(RM'mil)
Composition
Q1 2023
Q1 2024
y-o-y
Q4 2023
q-o-q
Personnel costs
74%
787.6
885.8
12.5%
803.2
10.3%
Establishment costs
18%
201.5
209.2
3.8%
203.5
2.8%
Marketing expenses
2%
27.9
28.9
3.7%
23.4
23.4%
Administration and general expenses 6%
77.2
74.2
-3.8%
71.5
3.9%
Total other operating expenses
100%
1,094.2
1,198.1
9.5%
1,101.6
8.8%
Industry:
48.7%
35.7%
31.8%
33.2%
33.1%
35.4%
100%
90%
80%
70%
60%
1,043
1,094
1,198
50%
1,000
1,028
40%
30%
20%
10%
0%
Q1 2020
Q1 2021
Q1 2022
Q1 2023
Q1 2024
Total Other Operating Expenses (RM'mil)
Cost-to-income ratio
10
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Public Bank Bhd published this content on 20 May 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 May 2024 05:07:07 UTC.