Public Company Management Corporation is a shell company. The Company is formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The Company intends to seek to acquire assets or shares of an entity actively engaged in business that generates revenues in exchange for its securities. The Company intends to focus on target businesses in the United States, as well as to consummate a business combination with a target business outside of the United States. The Company has no ongoing operations and has no revenues.

Sector Investment Holding Companies