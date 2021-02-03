Log in
Public Financial Holdings Limited    626   BMG7297B1054

PUBLIC FINANCIAL HOLDINGS LIMITED

(626)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Hong Kong Stock Exchange - 02/02
1.96 HKD   -1.01%
05:48aPUBLIC FINANCIAL : Monthly Return (January 2021)
PU
01/25Orange to Sell 50% of Newly-Created Orange Concessions
DJ
01/05PUBLIC FINANCIAL : Monthly Return (December 2020)
PU
Summary 
Summary

Public Financial : Monthly Return (January 2021)

02/03/2021 | 05:48am EST
Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities

For the month ended

(dd/mm/yyyy) :31/01/2021

To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited

Name of Issuer

Public Financial Holdings Limited

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

Date Submitted

03/02/2021

I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital

1. Ordinary Shares

(1) Stock code :

626

Description :

PUBLIC FIN HOLD

Par value

Authorised share

No. of ordinary

(State

capital

shares

currency)

(State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month 2,000,000,000

HK$0.10

HK$200,000,000.00

Increase/(decrease)

NIL

NIL

Balance at close of the month

2,000,000,000

HK$0.10

HK$200,000,000.00

(2) Stock code :

N/A

Description :

N/A

Par value

Authorised share

No. of ordinary

(State

capital

shares

currency)

(State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

2. Preference Shares

Stock code :

N/A

Description :

N/A

No. of

Par value

Authorised share

preference

(State

capital

shares

currency)

(State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

3. Other Classes of Shares

Stock code :

N/A

Description :

N/A

No. of other

Par value

Authorised share

classes of

(State

capital

shares

currency)

(State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

Total authorised share capital at the end of the month

(State currency) :

HK$200,000,000.00

II. Movements in Issued Share Capital

No. of ordinary shares

No of preference

No. of other

(1)

(2)

shares

classes of shares

Balance at close of

preceding month

1,097,917,618

N/A

N/A

N/A

Increase/ (decrease)

during the month

NIL

N/A

N/A

N/A

Balance at close of

the month

1,097,917,618

N/A

N/A

N/A

III. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital

Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)

Particulars of

No. of new shares of No. of new shares of

share option

issuer issued during

issuer which may be

scheme

the month pursuant

issued pursuant

including EGM

Movement during the month

thereto

thereto as at close of

approval date

the month

(dd/mm/yyyy) and

class of shares

issuable

Granted

Exercised

Cancelled

Lapsed

1. N/A

(

/

/

)

shares

(Note 1)

2. N/A

(

/

/

)

shares

(Note 1)

3. N/A

(

/

/

)

shares

(Note 1)

Total A. (Ordinary shares) N/A (Preference shares) N/A (Other class) N/A

Total funds raised during the month from exercise

of options (State currency)

N/A

Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed

No. of new

No. of new

shares of

shares of

issuer

issuer which

issued

may be

during the

issued

Nominal value

month

pursuant

Currency

at close of

Exercised

Nominal value

pursuant

thereto as at

Description of warrants

of nominal

preceding

during the

at close of the

thereto

close of the

(Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy)

value

month

month

month

month

1. N/A

(

/

/

)

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares

issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

2. N/A

(

/

/

)

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares

issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

3. N/A

(

/

/

)

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares

issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

4. N/A

(

/

/

)

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares

issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

Total B. (Ordinary shares) N/A (Preference shares) N/A

(Other class) N/A

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Public Financial Holdings Ltd. published this content on 03 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 February 2021 10:47:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 1 371 M 177 M 177 M
Net income 2020 397 M 51,2 M 51,2 M
Net cash 2020 6 332 M 817 M 817 M
P/E ratio 2020 5,81x
Yield 2020 7,14%
Capitalization 2 152 M 278 M 278 M
EV / Sales 2019 -0,77x
EV / Sales 2020 -2,94x
Nbr of Employees 1 363
Free-Float 26,7%
Chart PUBLIC FINANCIAL HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Public Financial Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PUBLIC FINANCIAL HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Yoke Kong Tan CEO, Joint Secretary & Executive Director
Hong Piow Teh Co-Chairman
Wan Lai Co-Chairman
Kat Kiam Chang Non-Executive Director
Chin Guan Lee Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PUBLIC FINANCIAL HOLDINGS LIMITED-6.67%278
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-2.11%166 799
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.24.20%70 914
PING AN BANK CO., LTD.26.94%69 981
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK0.74%59 736
SHANGHAI PUDONG DEVELOPMENT BANK CO., LTD7.85%46 468
