    ALRS   RU0007252813

PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY ALROSA

(ALRS)
ALROSA's Aikhal Division improves personnel safety on-site

10/26/2021 | 11:36am EDT
October 26, 2021 - ALROSA's Aikhal Mining and Processing Division is further improving the safety of dump trucks and heavy-duty vehicles for its workers.

The company has purchased specialised equipment, including dashcams and spherical mirrors, designed to address the issue of blind spots: areas around the vehicle obscured from the driver's vision.

ALROSA is also planning to install additional lighting on haul road junctions and at places where accidents could potentially occur. In addition, stricter work regulations and guidelines are to be implemented to reduce the number of vehicle collisions and accidents.

Konstantin Polev, Deputy Director for Industrial Safety at Aikhal Division, said: "Wide-angle dashcams, which are being installed in the front and rear of the dump trucks, will enable drivers to see what is happening in blind spots on monitors installed in their cabins. The heavy-duty vehicles are fitted with spherical mirrors for better visibility. In addition, we have carefully analysed and updated all information regarding work procedures and personnel safety on sites. All of this will reduce the risks associated with obstacles or people being struck by machinery."

ALROSA is consistently working on the development of its safety culture for employees. Earlier this year, the company presented its 2025 Health and Safety Strategy, outlining ALROSA's approach to industrial safety, as well as a comprehensive Sustainability Programme. Amongst other incentives, the Programme outlines key health and safety objectives until 2025, including achieving zero injuries and reaching an annual 10% decrease in LTIFR.

This page was last updated on 26 October 2021 at 18.26
Financials
Sales 2021 330 B 4 746 M 4 746 M
Net income 2021 111 B 1 600 M 1 600 M
Net Debt 2021 51 051 M 734 M 734 M
P/E ratio 2021 8,48x
Yield 2021 12,3%
Capitalization 921 B 13 178 M 13 245 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,95x
EV / Sales 2022 3,12x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 39,9%
Consensus
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 127,71 RUB
Average target price 144,16 RUB
Spread / Average Target 12,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sergey Sergeevich Ivanov President, CEO & Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Alexey Philippovskiy Chief Financial Officer
Anton Germanovich Siluanov Chairman-Supervisory Board
Aleksey Vasilyevich Trofimov Chief Investment Officer
Mariya Vladimirovna Gordon Senior Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY ALROSA29.88%13 178
CHINA NORTHERN RARE EARTH (GROUP) HIGH-TECH CO.,LTD297.71%29 471
ANGLO AMERICAN PLATINUM LIMITED12.48%28 933
IMPALA PLATINUM HOLDINGS LIMITED5.14%11 559
SIBANYE STILLWATER LIMITED-13.68%9 887
KOREA ZINC COMPANY, LTD.42.47%8 658