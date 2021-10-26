ALROSA's Aikhal Division improves personnel safety on-site

Share this by e-mail Facebook share by e-mail Twitter Print this Print

October 26, 2021 - ALROSA's Aikhal Mining and Processing Division is further improving the safety of dump trucks and heavy-duty vehicles for its workers.

The company has purchased specialised equipment, including dashcams and spherical mirrors, designed to address the issue of blind spots: areas around the vehicle obscured from the driver's vision.

ALROSA is also planning to install additional lighting on haul road junctions and at places where accidents could potentially occur. In addition, stricter work regulations and guidelines are to be implemented to reduce the number of vehicle collisions and accidents.

Konstantin Polev, Deputy Director for Industrial Safety at Aikhal Division, said: "Wide-angle dashcams, which are being installed in the front and rear of the dump trucks, will enable drivers to see what is happening in blind spots on monitors installed in their cabins. The heavy-duty vehicles are fitted with spherical mirrors for better visibility. In addition, we have carefully analysed and updated all information regarding work procedures and personnel safety on sites. All of this will reduce the risks associated with obstacles or people being struck by machinery."

ALROSA is consistently working on the development of its safety culture for employees. Earlier this year, the company presented its 2025 Health and Safety Strategy, outlining ALROSA's approach to industrial safety, as well as a comprehensive Sustainability Programme. Amongst other incentives, the Programme outlines key health and safety objectives until 2025, including achieving zero injuries and reaching an annual 10% decrease in LTIFR.

This page was last updated on 26 October 2021 at 18.26