Alrosa sales revenue up 49% as diamond demand outstrips supply

MOSCOW, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Russian diamond producer Alrosa's
sales revenue jumped by 49% to $4.2 billion last year
as demand exceeded supply and helped the company to recover from
the hit it took at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, it said
on Friday.
Alrosa, the world's largest producer of rough diamonds and a
competitor of Anglo American's De Beers, raised 2021
production by 8% to 32.4 million carats as it increased output
at deposits in Russia's far east.
"Demand for rough diamonds outstrips the supply. Following
completion of the Diwali celebration, cutters in India have
ramped up production to prepare for restocking by jewellery
companies after the Christmas season sales," Alrosa said in a
statement.
The bulk of global diamond cutting and polishing operations
are located in India.
Alrosa's average price index rose by 12.5% in 2021, the
state-controlled miner said, adding that global prices remain
supported by high jewellery demand, declining inventories in the
diamond sector and muted production capacity.
It expects global annual production of rough diamonds to
remain at 110 million to 120 million carats in the mid-term,
compared with pre-pandemic levels of 140–150 million carats.
Alrosa's 2021 diamond sales rose by 42% to 45.5 million
carats thanks to sales of part of its previously accumulated
stockpile. This decreased its stockpile to 8.8 million carats at
the end of 2021.
(Reporting by Polina Devitt
Editing by David Goodman)