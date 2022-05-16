Botswana sees Russian diamond ban opening door to synthetic gems

GABORONE, May 16 (Reuters) - Botswana, Africa's top diamond
producer, sees a prolonged ban on Russian diamonds opening the
way for synthetic gems to expand market share, the country's
minister told a mining conference on Monday.
The United States, the world largest market for natural
diamonds, imposed sanctions on Russia's state-controlled Alrosa
in April, aiming to cut off a source of revenue for
Moscow after its February invasion of Ukraine.
Alrosa, the world's largest producer of rough diamonds,
accounted for about 30% of global output in 2021.
Botswana's Minister of Minerals and Energy Lefoko Moagi said
the ban on Russia diamonds might push prices up to the benefit
of rival producers but he also said the gap would be hard to
fill.
"We see the 30% gap that will be left by the ban being
plugged by something else that is not natural. And for us that
will be a challenge," he said.
Jacob Thamage, head of Botswana's Diamond Hub, said
uncertainty over the Ukraine conflict makes it difficult for
Botswana and other natural diamond miners to fill the supply gap
as ramping up operations requires significant investment.
"You don't want to invest a lot of money to up-scale and
then the war ends the next day," Thamage said. "We also see the
higher prices pushing consumers to substitutes such as the
synthetics and this can cause problems for us if we cede the
market to unnatural stones."
Sales at Debswana, a joint venture between Anglo American
unit De Beers and Botswana's government, accounts for
almost all of Botswana diamonds exports. These stood at $3.466
billion in 2021 compared with $2.120 billion in
2020.
Thamage also fears that consumers might start to shun
natural diamonds due to traceability issues.
"There is an increased fear that buyers of diamonds will
begin to treat all natural diamonds as conflict diamonds and
therefore shift to unnatural diamonds," he said.
