Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Russia
  4. Moscow Micex - RTS
  5. Public Joint Stock Company ALROSA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ALRS   RU0007252813

PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY ALROSA

(ALRS)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Public Joint Stock ALROSA : ALROSA Updates List of ALROSA ALLIANCE Members for New Contracting Period

12/03/2021 | 11:02am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Share thisshareby e-mailTwitterFacebook
Print thisPrint

December 3, 2021 - Based on the results of the previous contracting period, ALROSA has updated its list of trusted clients - members of the ALROSA ALLIANCE. The new list will be effective from 1 January 2022 together with an updated system of long-term contracts.

The members of the ALROSA ALLIANCE are a group of reliable ALROSA clients with high standards of business conduct and an in-depth understanding of the diamond market. Compliance with the ALROSA ALLIANCE principles is mandatory for any company aspiring to the status of long-term ALROSA client.

In the new 2022-2024 contracting period, the ALROSA ALLIANCE will include 51 buyers of gem-quality diamonds and 10 buyers of industrial diamonds.

In 2021, ALROSA approved a new version of its regulations on the procedure and terms of sale of natural diamonds, setting out the key principles of ALROSA's commercial relationships with buyers. The document subdivides the clients and respective diamond supply contracts into three categories depending on the nature of the business: retail, diamond cutting and polishing, and trading.

"ALROSA sets great store by the stability of rough diamond supply, satisfying confirmed demand and minimizing speculative sentiments that can undermine the market. We have therefore updated the way in which we interact with clients, placing the focus on creating added value after the sale of the diamonds. Working on this basis with the updated list of ALROSA ALLIANCE members will ensure stability of supply for both the clients and the company, while also helping to balance supply and demand on the market," said Evgeny Agureev, Deputy CEO of ALROSA.

Long-term contracts with major diamond cutters, traders and jewellery retailers, as well as consumers of industrial diamonds, cover a 3-year period. They form the basis of ALROSA's sales system and traditionally account for most of the company's sales. ALROSA pays great attention to guarantees of responsible business conduct throughout the diamond supply chain. All long-term clients must comply with the ALROSA ALLIANCE Guidelines on Responsible Business Practices which are based on key UN documents, Russian Federation law and best-practice initiatives on implementing responsible standards at the industry level.

List of ALROSA ALLIANCE members from 1 January 2022:

Buyers of gem quality diamonds

Buyers of industrial diamonds

This page was last updated on 03 December 2021 at 18.48
Previous articleBack to news listing

Disclaimer

ALROSA PJSC published this content on 03 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 December 2021 16:01:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY ALROSA
11:02aPUBLIC JOINT STOCK ALROSA : ALROSA Updates List of ALROSA ALLIANCE Members for New Contrac..
PU
12/01PUBLIC JOINT STOCK ALROSA : ALROSA wins Gold in Forbes ranking of best employers in Russia
PU
12/01PUBLIC JOINT STOCK ALROSA : ALROSA begins stripping operations at Mayskaya pipe
PU
11/24PUBLIC JOINT STOCK ALROSA : ALROSA presents renewed approach to selecting ALROSA ALLIANCE ..
PU
11/18PUBLIC JOINT STOCK ALROSA : ALROSA is among leaders of ESG transparency ranking by Expert ..
PU
11/17PUBLIC JOINT STOCK ALROSA : ALROSA's CEO Sergey Ivanov visited the Republic of Zimbabwe
PU
11/17PUBLIC JOINT STOCK ALROSA : ALROSA consolidates its ranking in the 2021 S&P Global Corpora..
PU
11/11European shares mark new highs as mining stocks rally
RE
11/11Public Joint Stock Company ALROSA Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Ni..
CI
11/11Russia's Alrosa posts profit jump on recovering diamond demand
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY ALROSA
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 338 B 4 600 M 4 600 M
Net income 2021 118 B 1 606 M 1 606 M
Net Debt 2021 51 712 M 703 M 703 M
P/E ratio 2021 8,08x
Yield 2021 12,4%
Capitalization 937 B 12 735 M 12 744 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,92x
EV / Sales 2022 3,11x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 39,9%
Chart PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY ALROSA
Duration : Period :
Public Joint Stock Company ALROSA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY ALROSA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 129,97 RUB
Average target price 149,94 RUB
Spread / Average Target 15,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sergey Sergeevich Ivanov President, CEO & Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Alexey Philippovskiy Chief Financial Officer
Anton Germanovich Siluanov Chairman-Supervisory Board
Aleksey Vasilyevich Trofimov Chief Investment Officer
Mariya Vladimirovna Gordon Senior Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY ALROSA32.18%12 735
CHINA NORTHERN RARE EARTH (GROUP) HIGH-TECH CO.,LTD325.13%31 549
ANGLO AMERICAN PLATINUM LIMITED23.76%29 552
IMPALA PLATINUM HOLDINGS LIMITED7.81%11 181
SIBANYE STILLWATER LIMITED-16.25%8 906
MP MATERIALS CORP.36.71%7 817