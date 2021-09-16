Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Russia
  4. Moscow Micex - RTS
  5. Public Joint Stock Company ALROSA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ALRS   RU0007252813

PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY ALROSA

(ALRS)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Public Joint Stock ALROSA : ALROSA completes first phase of study into kimberlite's CO2 absorption capacity

09/16/2021 | 09:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Share thisshareby e-mailTwitterFacebook
Print thisPrint

September 16, 2021 - ALROSA has completed the first phase of a study into kimberlite's ability to absorb CO2 from the atmosphere. The study is set to last until 2023.

Preliminary studies undertaken by ALROSA along with Russia's leading research centers have shown a degree of interaction between kimberlite and carbon dioxide in the atmosphere.

The discovery of kimberlite ore's ability to absorb carbon has created the opportunity for diamond mining companies to advance climate initiatives involving CO2 capture and storage.

The preliminary studies focused on the chemical processes that occur in spent ore, and included ore samples in various stages of their lifecycle, such as extraction, processing and post-processing storage. Selected ore samples that had gone through the technological cycle and been placed in tailings storage tanks for a period of between 1 month and ten years were compared with original kimberlite samples extracted from the drill core sample.

Mikhail Dubovichev, Head of ALROSA's innovation and technology center, said, 'The studies on original diamond ore samples are set to continue until 2023, and we are planning to engage leading geochemical and geological research centers in the process. If future research confirms the preliminary data found, we will have established significant potential for compensating greenhouse gas emissions in diamond mining through the ore's ability to absorb carbon dioxide from the atmosphere. This discovery could mark a new step in the efforts to preserve our planet's ecosystem.'

The initial results show that the CO2 absorption potential is comparable to, and in some scenarios, can be several times greater than the carbon dioxide emissions of the entire ALROSA Group[1]. Preliminary results, therefore, indicate that CO2 absorption by kimberlite in the Udachnaya pipe could be as high as 80 kg per ton of processed ore, which is almost four times greater than the diamond mining industry's average annual CO2 emissions.

Polina Anisimova, Chief ecologist at ALROSA, added, 'Transport and power generation are the biggest sources of greenhouse gas emissions in diamond mining. ALROSA Group currently generates around 90% of its power from renewable sources, while its logistics function is replacing traditional liquid fuel with natural gas, enabling a structural reduction in greenhouse gas emissions. However, achieving carbon neutrality today merely by upgrading existing production processes is challenging. ALROSA's ambitious carbon neutrality goals can only be met through a combined approach that also includes absorbing CO2 from the atmosphere and offset measures.'

Together with the Moscow State Institute of Radio Engineering, Electronics and Automation and the Institute of General and Inorganic Chemistry of the Russian Academy of Sciences, ALROSA experts have authored an article entitled 'Potential for Compensating Greenhouse Gas Emissions from ALROSA Group Enterprises by Carbonisation of Processed Kimberlite,' which has been accepted for publication in the 'Rational Exploitation of Mineral Resources' scientific journal.

In September 2021, ALROSA presented a sample of kimberlite ore at the Living Matter exhibition, devoted to the evolutionary processes of the planet's ecosystem, new principles of ecological thinking, and potential forms of coexistence between people, animals, the organic and the inorganic world. The exhibition will be held in the New Tretyakov Gallery in Moscow, Russia, from 8th September to 10th October 2021.

[Link]

Notes to Editors

ALROSA has a strong focus on environmental, social responsibility and governance (ESG) and meets the very highest standards of corporate social responsibility (CSR). The company implements over 500 community projects and nature conservation initiatives every year, allocating around 8% of its annual revenue to them as part of its global 'Diamonds that Care' programme. At a level of 20-25 bn RUB per year, ALROSA's social and environmental investments are comparable in size with its investment in technical retooling, production facilities and infrastructure.

[1] ALROSA Group: PJSC ALROSA and its industrial and transportation subsidiaries. In 2020, direct emissions amounted to 997,000 t of CO2 equivalent.

This page was last updated on 16 September 2021 at 16.02
Previous articleBack to news listing

Disclaimer

ALROSA PJSC published this content on 16 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 September 2021 13:11:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY ALROSA
09:12aPUBLIC JOINT STOCK ALROSA : ALROSA completes first phase of study into kimberlit..
PU
09/15PUBLIC JOINT STOCK ALROSA : ALROSA Presents Updated Digital Auction Format
PU
09/14PUBLIC JOINT STOCK ALROSA : ALROSA ranked in the top three publicly traded metal..
PU
09/10PUBLIC JOINT STOCK ALROSA : ALROSA reports its August 2021 diamond sales results
PU
09/09Russian diamond miner Alrosa boosts cooperation with Congo after Angola leak
RE
09/09PUBLIC JOINT STOCK ALROSA : ALROSA and MIBA sign Memorandum of Understanding
PU
09/08PUBLIC JOINT STOCK ALROSA : ALROSA continues to cater to clients' demand
PU
09/08PUBLIC JOINT STOCK ALROSA : ALROSA geologists search for diamonds in Russia's Ol..
PU
09/06EUROPEAN MIDDAY BRIEFING : Stock Markets Rise, ECB -2-
DJ
09/03Materials Down After Weak Jobs Data -- Materials Roundup
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY ALROSA
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 335 B 4 616 M 4 616 M
Net income 2021 113 B 1 558 M 1 558 M
Net Debt 2021 53 661 M 740 M 740 M
P/E ratio 2021 9,63x
Yield 2021 10,6%
Capitalization 1 059 B 14 611 M 14 608 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,33x
EV / Sales 2022 3,58x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 39,9%
Chart PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY ALROSA
Duration : Period :
Public Joint Stock Company ALROSA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY ALROSA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 146,80 RUB
Average target price 141,38 RUB
Spread / Average Target -3,69%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sergey Sergeevich Ivanov President, CEO & Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Alexey Philippovskiy Chief Financial Officer
Anton Germanovich Siluanov Chairman-Supervisory Board
Aleksey Vasilyevich Trofimov Chief Investment Officer
Mariya Vladimirovna Gordon Senior Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY ALROSA49.29%14 611
CHINA NORTHERN RARE EARTH (GROUP) HIGH-TECH CO.,LTD323.99%31 191
ANGLO AMERICAN PLATINUM LIMITED-1.22%25 887
IMPALA PLATINUM HOLDINGS LIMITED-9.57%10 129
SIBANYE STILLWATER LIMITED-18.93%9 431
KOREA ZINC COMPANY, LTD.29.27%7 848