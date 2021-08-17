Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Russia
  4. Moscow Micex - RTS
  5. Public Joint Stock Company ALROSA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ALRS   RU0007252813

PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY ALROSA

(ALRS)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Public Joint Stock ALROSA : ALROSA considers converting heavy-duty vehicles to LNG

08/17/2021 | 08:24am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Share thisshareby e-mailTwitterFacebook
Print thisPrint

August 17, 2021 - ALROSA is considering converting its fleet of supersize mine trucks and road trains to run in liquefied natural gas (LNG) and diesel mode. The switch would reduce open-pit mining costs, increase operational efficiency and improve overall environmental performance, reducing emissions by one third. Annual savings are estimated to reach RUB 0.5 bn.

Currently, the core dimensions of the conversion project have been set ready for further evaluation and review. The project would see the transfer of more than 200 pieces of heavy machinery to LNG and diesel operation at the Aikhal and Udachny Divisions. It envisages the construction of an LNG plant in Udachny and refuelling infrastructure that will include both fixed and mobile cryogenic filling stations.

According to experts, switching heavy equipment to using LNG and diesel at the same time would reduce liquid fuel costs by RUB 400-500 mln annually. Moreover, the project will have a positive environmental impact, reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 20-30% in CO2 equivalent.

The project's pilot phase is currently being scheduled. Over a period of about 16 months, several types of diesel and LNG-converted equipment will be pilot-tested in real conditions. If all goes well, a decision will be made to build the LNG infrastructure and implement a full-scale switch to LNG and diesel operation for motor vehicles.

'Converting the vehicles would neither affect their technical performance nor require replacing their fuel systems. But, according to our calculations, it would reduce our consumption of diesel, which today costs approximately twice as much as natural gas, by more than 40%,' commented Ruslan Sizonov, Deputy Chief Operating Officer for Vehicle Management and Production Support of ALROSA.

This page was last updated on 17 August 2021 at 15.12
Previous articleBack to news listing

Disclaimer

ALROSA PJSC published this content on 17 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 August 2021 12:23:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY ALROSA
08:24aPUBLIC JOINT STOCK ALROSA : ALROSA considers converting heavy-duty vehicles to L..
PU
08/16PUBLIC JOINT STOCK ALROSA : ALROSA commits 200 mln rubles to village rebuilding ..
PU
08/13PUBLIC JOINT STOCK ALROSA : Russian diamond producer Alrosa's profit jumps on hi..
RE
08/13PUBLIC JOINT STOCK ALROSA : ALROSA Q2 and 6M 2021 IFRS results
PU
08/10PUBLIC JOINT STOCK ALROSA : ALROSA reports its July 2021 diamond sales results
PU
08/02PUBLIC JOINT STOCK ALROSA : S&P raises ALROSA's SACP above Russia's sovereign ra..
PU
07/29PUBLIC JOINT STOCK ALROSA : ALROSA Presents Action Plan for Sustainability Progr..
PU
07/27PUBLIC JOINT STOCK ALROSA : ALROSA allocated 8% of its consolidated revenue of 2..
PU
07/26PUBLIC JOINT STOCK ALROSA : ALROSA takes steps to cater its clients demand
PU
07/23PUBLIC JOINT STOCK ALROSA : ALROSA structurally reduces emissions
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY ALROSA
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 321 B 4 375 M 4 375 M
Net income 2021 104 B 1 411 M 1 411 M
Net Debt 2021 52 283 M 711 M 711 M
P/E ratio 2021 9,86x
Yield 2021 11,2%
Capitalization 962 B 13 130 M 13 096 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,16x
EV / Sales 2022 3,34x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 39,9%
Chart PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY ALROSA
Duration : Period :
Public Joint Stock Company ALROSA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY ALROSA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 133,50 RUB
Average target price 135,78 RUB
Spread / Average Target 1,71%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sergey Sergeevich Ivanov President, CEO & Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Alexey Philippovskiy Chief Financial Officer
Anton Germanovich Siluanov Chairman-Supervisory Board
Aleksey Vasilyevich Trofimov Chief Investment Officer
Mariya Vladimirovna Gordon Senior Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY ALROSA35.77%13 130
ANGLO AMERICAN PLATINUM LIMITED15.08%29 467
CHINA NORTHERN RARE EARTH (GROUP) HIGH-TECH CO.,LTD210.54%22 696
IMPALA PLATINUM HOLDINGS LIMITED19.01%13 025
SIBANYE STILLWATER LIMITED3.75%12 296
KOREA ZINC COMPANY, LTD.30.76%7 948