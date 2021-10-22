Log in
    ALRS   RU0007252813

PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY ALROSA

(ALRS)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Public Joint Stock ALROSA : ALROSA has installed automated monitoring systems at its Udachny Division hydraulic structures

10/22/2021 | 11:44am EDT
October 22, 2021 - ALROSA has completed the next stage of its programme aimed at reducing the risks of emergencies at its hydraulic structures. A new automated wireless system now allows for live monitoring of the Udachny Division's tailings dumps.

Udachny Division operates two tailings storage facilities, with specialists at Processing Plant No. 12 ensuring the safety of these facilities.

"In the past, specialists had to visit the sites under a strict schedule to manually measure all the necessary parameters, including water level, temperatures along thermometric wells, and complete other checks. The new system can now aggregate data from control and measurement equipment installed at the facility, providing accurate information as quickly as possible without obligatory year-round site visits. Moreover, the information is immediately verified against ALROSA's safety criteria. The system alerts the monitoring department's experts if discrepancies occur," said Sergey Pavlenko, Head of the Udachny Division.

ALROSA has approved automated wireless monitoring systems to be introduced at the company's hydraulic facilities in three stages.

During the first stage of implementation in 2020, the equipment was installed and commissioned at the tailings dump at the Aikhal Division's Processing Plant No. 14. The second stage provides for the system to be installed at two tailings dumps at the Udachny Division Processing Plant No. 12 in 2021 and at two facilities of Nyurba and Mirny Divisions in 2022. Following this, the system will be expanded to include the remaining hydraulic structures in Mirny, Udachny, Aikhal and Nakyn.

Switching to automated monitoring will further reduce the risk of emergencies, improve the operational safety of the structures and facilitate the accumulation of data on their operations for future analysis. Moreover, this paves the way for the future automation of soil freezing systems that are already in place at some hydraulic structures.

This page was last updated on 22 October 2021 at 08.33
Disclaimer

ALROSA PJSC published this content on 22 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 October 2021 15:43:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 330 B 4 687 M 4 687 M
Net income 2021 111 B 1 580 M 1 580 M
Net Debt 2021 51 051 M 725 M 725 M
P/E ratio 2021 8,72x
Yield 2021 12,0%
Capitalization 947 B 13 311 M 13 444 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,02x
EV / Sales 2022 3,20x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 39,9%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 131,28 RUB
Average target price 144,16 RUB
Spread / Average Target 9,81%
Managers and Directors
Sergey Sergeevich Ivanov President, CEO & Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Alexey Philippovskiy Chief Financial Officer
Anton Germanovich Siluanov Chairman-Supervisory Board
Aleksey Vasilyevich Trofimov Chief Investment Officer
Mariya Vladimirovna Gordon Senior Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY ALROSA33.51%13 311
CHINA NORTHERN RARE EARTH (GROUP) HIGH-TECH CO.,LTD277.39%27 933
ANGLO AMERICAN PLATINUM LIMITED7.24%27 835
IMPALA PLATINUM HOLDINGS LIMITED3.17%11 446
SIBANYE STILLWATER LIMITED-11.30%10 252
KOREA ZINC COMPANY, LTD.43.46%8 646