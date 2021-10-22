Public Joint Stock ALROSA : ALROSA has installed automated monitoring systems at its Udachny Division hydraulic structures

Share this by e-mail Facebook share by e-mail Twitter Print this Print

October 22, 2021 - ALROSA has completed the next stage of its programme aimed at reducing the risks of emergencies at its hydraulic structures. A new automated wireless system now allows for live monitoring of the Udachny Division's tailings dumps.



Udachny Division operates two tailings storage facilities, with specialists at Processing Plant No. 12 ensuring the safety of these facilities.

"In the past, specialists had to visit the sites under a strict schedule to manually measure all the necessary parameters, including water level, temperatures along thermometric wells, and complete other checks. The new system can now aggregate data from control and measurement equipment installed at the facility, providing accurate information as quickly as possible without obligatory year-round site visits. Moreover, the information is immediately verified against ALROSA's safety criteria. The system alerts the monitoring department's experts if discrepancies occur," said Sergey Pavlenko, Head of the Udachny Division.

ALROSA has approved automated wireless monitoring systems to be introduced at the company's hydraulic facilities in three stages.

During the first stage of implementation in 2020, the equipment was installed and commissioned at the tailings dump at the Aikhal Division's Processing Plant No. 14. The second stage provides for the system to be installed at two tailings dumps at the Udachny Division Processing Plant No. 12 in 2021 and at two facilities of Nyurba and Mirny Divisions in 2022. Following this, the system will be expanded to include the remaining hydraulic structures in Mirny, Udachny, Aikhal and Nakyn.

Switching to automated monitoring will further reduce the risk of emergencies, improve the operational safety of the structures and facilitate the accumulation of data on their operations for future analysis. Moreover, this paves the way for the future automation of soil freezing systems that are already in place at some hydraulic structures.

