Public Joint Stock ALROSA : ALROSA is the most sustainable company among M&M peers in Russia – AK&M

September 1, 2021 - The AK&M rating agency announced the fourth social performance rating of the largest Russian companies. ALROSA ranked first among metals and mining peers in 2020.

AK&M has been publishing the social performance rating since 2018. The main goal is to highlight the companies which were able to balance their environmental and social impacts.

The rating includes the largest Russian companies with the best sustainability practices. The each company's ranking is based on the social and environmental impact of their operations. According to 2020 results, ALROSA became the leader in the rating among the Russian metals and mining companies.

In addition, this year, AK&M also presented a social responsibility companies rating, analyzing the share of revenues they allocate to pay taxes, salaries and social expenditures. According to this indicator, ALROSA is also the leader among mining companies - in 2020 alone, the company spent 48% of its revenue on taxes, salaries and charity.

More details on the rating and its methodology available here(in Russian).

For reference

ALROSA pays close attention to ESG matters and meets the highest CSR standards. Every year, the Company allocates about 8% of its revenues to more than 500 social and environment initiatives as part of its global programme Diamonds that Care. ALROSA's social and environmental investments (USD 216 million, or around RUB 16 billion in 2020) are comparable to the amounts it spends on technical renovation, mining facilities and infrastructure (RUB 20-25 bn annually).

This page was last updated on 01 September 2021 at 18.00