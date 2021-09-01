Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Russia
  4. Moscow Micex - RTS
  5. Public Joint Stock Company ALROSA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ALRS   RU0007252813

PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY ALROSA

(ALRS)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Public Joint Stock ALROSA : ALROSA is the most sustainable company among M&M peers in Russia – AK&M

09/01/2021 | 11:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Share thisshareby e-mailTwitterFacebook
Print thisPrint

September 1, 2021 - The AK&M rating agency announced the fourth social performance rating of the largest Russian companies. ALROSA ranked first among metals and mining peers in 2020.

AK&M has been publishing the social performance rating since 2018. The main goal is to highlight the companies which were able to balance their environmental and social impacts.

The rating includes the largest Russian companies with the best sustainability practices. The each company's ranking is based on the social and environmental impact of their operations. According to 2020 results, ALROSA became the leader in the rating among the Russian metals and mining companies.

In addition, this year, AK&M also presented a social responsibility companies rating, analyzing the share of revenues they allocate to pay taxes, salaries and social expenditures. According to this indicator, ALROSA is also the leader among mining companies - in 2020 alone, the company spent 48% of its revenue on taxes, salaries and charity.

More details on the rating and its methodology available here(in Russian).

For reference

ALROSA pays close attention to ESG matters and meets the highest CSR standards. Every year, the Company allocates about 8% of its revenues to more than 500 social and environment initiatives as part of its global programme Diamonds that Care. ALROSA's social and environmental investments (USD 216 million, or around RUB 16 billion in 2020) are comparable to the amounts it spends on technical renovation, mining facilities and infrastructure (RUB 20-25 bn annually).

This page was last updated on 01 September 2021 at 18.00
Previous articleBack to news listing

Disclaimer

ALROSA PJSC published this content on 01 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 September 2021 15:11:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY ALROSA
11:12aPUBLIC JOINT STOCK ALROSA : ALROSA is the most sustainable company among M&M pee..
PU
08/31PUBLIC JOINT STOCK ALROSA : ALROSA Joins WEF ESG Common Metrics Initiative
PU
08/30PUBLIC JOINT STOCK ALROSA : ALROSA Supervisory Board recommends H1'21 dividends ..
PU
08/23Waste from Angola's Catoca diamond mine leaked into waterways last month
RE
08/20PUBLIC JOINT STOCK ALROSA : ALROSA remediated 1,306 ha of land in 2020
PU
08/17PUBLIC JOINT STOCK ALROSA : ALROSA considers converting heavy-duty vehicles to L..
PU
08/16PUBLIC JOINT STOCK ALROSA : ALROSA commits 200 mln rubles to village rebuilding ..
PU
08/13PUBLIC JOINT STOCK ALROSA : Russian diamond producer Alrosa's profit jumps on hi..
RE
08/13Public Joint Stock Company ALROSA Reports Earnings Results for the Second Qua..
CI
08/13PUBLIC JOINT STOCK ALROSA : ALROSA Q2 and 6M 2021 IFRS results
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY ALROSA
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 335 B 4 584 M 4 584 M
Net income 2021 113 B 1 550 M 1 550 M
Net Debt 2021 53 661 M 734 M 734 M
P/E ratio 2021 9,56x
Yield 2021 10,6%
Capitalization 1 052 B 14 352 M 14 390 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,30x
EV / Sales 2022 3,62x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 39,9%
Chart PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY ALROSA
Duration : Period :
Public Joint Stock Company ALROSA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY ALROSA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 145,80 RUB
Average target price 136,85 RUB
Spread / Average Target -6,14%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sergey Sergeevich Ivanov President, CEO & Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Alexey Philippovskiy Chief Financial Officer
Anton Germanovich Siluanov Chairman-Supervisory Board
Aleksey Vasilyevich Trofimov Chief Investment Officer
Mariya Vladimirovna Gordon Senior Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY ALROSA48.28%14 352
CHINA NORTHERN RARE EARTH (GROUP) HIGH-TECH CO.,LTD343.32%32 471
ANGLO AMERICAN PLATINUM LIMITED14.22%29 809
IMPALA PLATINUM HOLDINGS LIMITED10.40%12 315
SIBANYE STILLWATER LIMITED-1.83%11 814
KOREA ZINC COMPANY, LTD.32.50%8 121