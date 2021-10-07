Log in
    ALRS   RU0007252813

PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY ALROSA

(ALRS)
Public Joint Stock ALROSA : ALROSA records steady demand for large rough diamonds in key diamond hubs

10/07/2021
October 7, 2021 - In September, ALROSA evaluated the results for three auctions of large rough diamonds, held in the world's major diamond trading centres.

Under Russian law, ALROSA sells special size diamonds (weighing 10.8 carats and more) at international auctions. Viewings take place either in Moscow or abroad for the clients' convenience.

In August and September, auctions were held in Antwerp, Dubai and Ramat Gan. As a result, 80 highest bidding companies, including companies from Belgium, Israel, India and UAE, purchased 349 lots weighing over 6,000 carats for $37.8 million.

Evgeny Agureev, Deputy CEO of ALROSA, said: "August is traditionally considered a relatively quiet period. However, this year we saw a consistent demand for rough diamonds of high quality and price. At a time when international travel remains limited, there was strong interest in all three international auctions. Together, they attracted more than 300 registered participants. In the second half of September, we also launched an online auction in response to the market's demands. It has a new expanded format, with lots' descriptions supplemented by expert evaluations and additional photos and videos. This auction, running until October 13, enables clients to analyse and select diamonds completely remotely."

This page was last updated on 07 October 2021 at 13.15
