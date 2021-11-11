Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Russia
  4. Moscow Micex - RTS
  5. Public Joint Stock Company ALROSA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ALRS   RU0007252813

PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY ALROSA

(ALRS)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Moscow Micex - RTS - 11/10
132.44 RUB   +1.72%
03:47aRussia's Alrosa posts profit jump on recovering diamond demand
RE
03:24aALROSA Q3 and 9M 2021 IFRS results
PU
11/10ALROSA reports its October 2021 diamond sales results
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Russia's Alrosa posts profit jump on recovering diamond demand

11/11/2021 | 03:47am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Diamonds are pictured during an official presentation by diamond producer Alrosa in Moscow

MOSCOW (Reuters) - State-controlled Russian diamond producer Alrosa on Thursday said recovering sales helped it to more than triple third-quarter net profit to 25 billion roubles ($354 million).

The world's largest producer of rough diamonds, which competes with Anglo American unit De Beers, is gradually restoring output after last year's 22% reduction to 30 million carats when global diamond sales were hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Demand for diamond jewellery grew in double-digit percentages in the third quarter, said finance chief Alexey Philippovskiy, adding that global diamond output would remain 20-25% below the pre-pandemic levels in the coming years.

Alrosa's third-quarter sales rose by 83% year on year to 9.2 million carats of diamonds.

The company also said it raised its 2021 production estimate by 1 million carats to 32.5 million carats and kept its capital expenditure forecast unchanged at 21 billion roubles.

($1 = 70.5625 roubles)

(Reporting by Polina Devitt; Editing by Susan Fenton and David Goodman)


© Reuters 2021
All news about PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY ALROSA
03:47aRussia's Alrosa posts profit jump on recovering diamond demand
RE
03:24aALROSA Q3 and 9M 2021 IFRS results
PU
11/10ALROSA reports its October 2021 diamond sales results
PU
11/03ALROSA sums up results of 5th polished diamond auction
PU
10/29ALROSA representatives meet with long-term clients
PU
10/28Notice of Q3 2021 IFRS results and conference call details
PU
10/26ALROSA's Aikhal Division improves personnel safety on-site
PU
10/22PUBLIC JOINT STOCK ALROSA : ALROSA has installed automated monitoring systems at its Udach..
PU
10/22PUBLIC JOINT STOCK ALROSA : ALROSA starts drawing up 2030 Environmental and Climate strate..
PU
10/21PUBLIC JOINT STOCK ALROSA : Rough diamond shortage and increased demand will support long-..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY ALROSA
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 333 B 4 677 M 4 677 M
Net income 2021 118 B 1 653 M 1 653 M
Net Debt 2021 60 629 M 851 M 851 M
P/E ratio 2021 9,38x
Yield 2021 12,0%
Capitalization 955 B 13 475 M 13 413 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,05x
EV / Sales 2022 3,24x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 39,9%
Chart PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY ALROSA
Duration : Period :
Public Joint Stock Company ALROSA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY ALROSA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 132,44 RUB
Average target price 145,32 RUB
Spread / Average Target 9,72%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sergey Sergeevich Ivanov President, CEO & Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Alexey Philippovskiy Chief Financial Officer
Anton Germanovich Siluanov Chairman-Supervisory Board
Aleksey Vasilyevich Trofimov Chief Investment Officer
Mariya Vladimirovna Gordon Senior Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY ALROSA34.69%13 475
ANGLO AMERICAN PLATINUM LIMITED12.49%27 751
CHINA NORTHERN RARE EARTH (GROUP) HIGH-TECH CO.,LTD274.18%27 713
IMPALA PLATINUM HOLDINGS LIMITED-2.09%10 491
SIBANYE STILLWATER LIMITED-8.85%10 013
KOREA ZINC COMPANY, LTD.22.17%7 339