Ukraine war drives De Beers to step up diamond traceability efforts

CAPE TOWN, May 9 (Reuters) - De Beers, the world's No. 2
diamond producer, is stepping up efforts to formally track its
products from mine to retailer, the company's CEO said, as
Western customers want assurance that their purchases do not
come from Russia.
De Beers, a unit of Anglo American, is also looking
to adjust its supply chains, CEO Bruce Cleaver told Reuters in
an interview, as it sees rising demand in the United States for
its diamonds after U.S. authorities banned the import of
diamonds from Russia's Alrosa, the world's biggest
producer.
"Traceability and pipeline integrity are going to be the
things that get accelerated out of the Russia-Ukraine war,"
Cleaver said.
"We're in good shape to be able to prove that to our
consumers. We've been working on provenance for 20 years," he
added.
Last week De Beers deployed its blockchain platform, first
piloted in 2018, to potentially register and track rough
diamonds each time they change hands from the moment they are
sold to middlemen up to the retail stage.
The platform aims to verify authenticity and responsible
sourcing, ensuring diamonds are not from conflict zones where
they could be used to finance violence.
Currently, about 25% of De Beers' production is tracked by
blockchain, a database of transactions that is shared across a
network of computers. Once the record of a transaction is added
to the database it is very difficult to change.
In a bid to increase its market share, De Beers is also
looking at options to "redirect supply from other places into"
the United States where retailers are increasingly interested in
the company's brand, Cleaver said.
As the U.S. imposed sanctions on Alrosa after the invasion
of Ukraine, U.S. retailers Signet Jewelers and Tiffany
and Co also halted the use of Russian diamonds in their
jewellery.
"There is still less supply globally going into America
because Russian goods won't go... that's difficult to solve
because I don't have a massive amount more production to
produce," Cleaver said.
"We haven't got to a conclusion, but we're looking at
changing the distribution model a little bit in order to
distribute a bit more here and a bit less there and those kind
of things," Cleaver added.
De Beers' sales totalled $4.82 billion in 2021, with half of
them in the United States, beating Alrosa's sales of $4.2
billion, mostly made in North America and Asia.
Independent analyst Paul Zimnisky forecasts that Alrosa's
production this year will be 10% lower than the company's
guidance in March of 34.3 million carats, and the Russian state
could buy some of its output.
Last month Russia said it may buy rough diamonds from
state-owned Alrosa through its state precious metals and gems
repository Gokhran to support the company as it did during the
years of weak demand following the 2008 global financial crisis.
As a consequence, De Beers' global market share, in terms of
gross value produced, could increase from a mid-30s percent to
around 40% in the near term, Zimnisky estimated.
Alrosa accounts for about 30% of global rough diamonds'
output and nearly all of Russia's production.
Alrosa's share price has dropped around 15% since Russia
invaded Ukraine in February and following the U.S. ban on its
products.
