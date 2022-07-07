Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Russia
  4. Moscow Micex - RTS
  5. Public Joint Stock Company Transneft
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TRNFP   RU0009091573

PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY TRANSNEFT

(TRNFP)
  Report
End-of-day quote Moscow Micex - RTS  -  2022-07-05
122400.00 RUB   +0.33%
02:41a-Kazakhstan needs to diversify oil supply routes, Tokayev says
RE
02:09aKazakhstan needs to diversify oil supply routes, Tokayev says
RE
07/06Russian court suspends oil flows through Caspian pipeline
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

-Kazakhstan needs to diversify oil supply routes, Tokayev says

07/07/2022 | 02:41am EDT
July 7 (Reuters) - Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said on Thursday that Kazakhstan needed to diversify its oil supply routes, a day after a Russian court ordered the Caspian Pipeine Consortium to suspend activity for 30 days.

Speaking at a government meeting, Tokayev ordered a study into building a pipeline across the Caspian Sea, a previously proposed project that would carry Kazakh oil to Europe while bypassing Russia.

Tokayev said that improving port infrastructure on the Caspian Sea was a "strategic task" for Kazakhstan's government, local media reported.

Heavily fossil fuel-dependent Kazakhstan is reliant on Russian pipelines for oil exports to markets in Europe.

On Wednesday, a court in the Rssian city of Novorossiisk ordered the CPC pipeline, which handles around 1% of global oil, to suspend operations, citing issues related to oil spills. (Reporting by Reuters; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)


© Reuters 2022
