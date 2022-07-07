-Kazakhstan needs to diversify oil supply routes, Tokayev says

July 7 (Reuters) - Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev
said on Thursday that Kazakhstan needed to diversify its oil
supply routes, a day after a Russian court ordered the Caspian
Pipeine Consortium to suspend activity for 30 days.
Speaking at a government meeting, Tokayev ordered a study
into building a pipeline across the Caspian Sea, a previously
proposed project that would carry Kazakh oil to Europe while
bypassing Russia.
Tokayev said that improving port infrastructure on the
Caspian Sea was a "strategic task" for Kazakhstan's government,
local media reported.
Heavily fossil fuel-dependent Kazakhstan is reliant on
Russian pipelines for oil exports to markets in Europe.
On Wednesday, a court in the Rssian city of Novorossiisk
ordered the CPC pipeline, which handles around 1% of global oil,
to suspend operations, citing issues related to oil spills.
(Reporting by Reuters; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)