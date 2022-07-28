Public Joint Stock "GAZ : New compact GAZelle NN Light van by GAZ

GAZ, Russia's largest LCV manufacturer, is currently industrializing a new generation compact van - GAZelle NN Light. The SOP is scheduled in Q4 2022.



GAZ is currently industrializing a new generation compact van - GAZelle NN Light - to be sold in Russia and the CIS as Sobol NN.



It will be built on the new welding line. The GAZelle NN Light project also involves upgrading the existing paint and assembly lines, broadening the range of in-house made stampings, and using a new light-weight single-tire rear axle.



GAZelle NN Light is another product on the GAZ NN commercial vehicles platform. GAZelle NN Light was introduced in the GAZ product lineup to meet the rapidly growing demand for a compact and maneuverable yet spacious and comfortable delivery vehicle from online retailers and home delivery services. Thanks to its small size, GAZelle NN Light will easily navigate in the intense traffic, narrow streets and warehouse driveways. It will be easy to park it in communities without hindering other traffic users.



GAZelle NN Light cargo and passenger&cargo vans will be the first to be available for sale followed by other variants in the future.



Leonid Dolgov, GAZ Exports Director:



GAZ develops new models. GAZelle NN Light is a perfect choice for home delivery and online retailers thanks to its small size, high functionality and comfort. It is up there with its world's best competitors. We are getting ready to sell GAZelle NN Light in Latin America and Asia where it is highly demanded.

