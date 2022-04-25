Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Russia
  4. Moscow Micex - RTS
  5. Public Joint Stock Company "GAZ
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GAZA   RU0009034268

PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY "GAZ

(GAZA)
End-of-day quote Moscow Micex - RTS  -  04-24
364.00 RUB   -0.14%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

U.S. authorizes wind-down of activities with sanctioned GAZ Group

04/25/2022 | 05:45pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: The United States Department of the Treasury is seen in Washington, D.C.

WASHINGTON, April 25 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury Department on Monday issued two general licenses for Russia's GAZ Group, allowing the wind-down of certain transactions involving the U.S.-sanctioned van maker as Washington prepares to end the authorizations over Russia's war in Ukraine.

The licenses, which come as previous ones for the van maker were set to expire this week, authorize the wind down of transactions with GAZ Group and the wind-down of certain transactions necessary to divest or transfer debt, equity, or other holdings in GAZ Group through May 24.

Previous licenses were not limited to wind-down activities.

The Treasury in January shortened the usual extension of two general licenses for the Russian commercial vehicle manufacturer as the United States sought to deter Russia from invading Ukraine.

Previously extended for a year at a time, the licenses were extended for only 90 days in January.

A U.S. Treasury spokesperson said the department in January noted the future of the general licenses would depend on Russia's behavior.

"Given Russia’s war against Ukraine, we will not extend the GAZ-related GLs ," the spokesperson told Reuters on Monday.

The two-month-old war has killed or injured thousands, reduced towns and cities to rubble and forced over 5 million people to flee abroad as the biggest attack on a European state since 1945 drags on.

Moscow says it launched a "special military operation" on Feb. 24 because the United States was using Ukraine to threaten Russia, and to protect Russian-speaking people there. Kyiv and its allies say they are pretexts for an invasion.

(Reporting by Daphne Psaledakis, Chris Gallagher and Tim Ahmann; Editing by Doina Chiacu and Lisa Shumaker)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY "GAZ -0.14% 364 End-of-day quote.-20.00%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -1.93% 75.147 Delayed Quote.2.58%
All news about PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY "GAZ
Chart PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY "GAZ
Duration : Period :
Public Joint Stock Company
Full-screen chart
Managers and Directors
Siegfried Wolf Chairman
Klaus Peter Paul Koob Independent Director
Valery Pavlinovich Shantsev Independent Director
Maxim Valeryevich Nagaytsev Independent Director
Dmitry Nikolayevich Snesar Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY "GAZ-19.89%88
BYD COMPANY LIMITED-13.13%98 059
STELLANTIS N.V.-21.42%44 281
FERRARI N.V.-18.68%38 552
MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA LTD6.44%31 210
SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION LIMITED-24.82%28 807