  Homepage
  Equities
  Russia
  Moscow Micex - RTS
  The Taganrog Boiler-Making Works Krasny Kotelshchik
  News
  Summary
    KRKO   RU0009098123

THE TAGANROG BOILER-MAKING WORKS KRASNY KOTELSHCHIK

(KRKO)
Taganrog Boiler Making Works Krasny Kotelshchik : PJSC “Krasny Kotelshchik” will supply a lot of equipment to the power market of Kazakhstan, which is strategic for the enterprise

02/11/2022 | 02:28am EST
The Taganrog Boiler-Making Works "Krasny Kotelshchik" (TKZ) will manufacture a group of high-pressure heaters for its permanent partner, Bulat Nurzhanov Ekibastusz GRES-1 LLP. The new equipment will operate as part of Power Unit No.1 of the largest power plant in Kazakhstan.

The company's obligations include the design, manufacture and supply of three high-pressure heaters ПВ-1800. This equipment is necessary for carrying out repair work at Power Unit No.1 of Ekibastusz GRES-1.

Similar products supplied by PJSC "Krasny Kotelshchik" in 2014 have proven themselves well at Power Unit No.2 of the plant. In this regard, when carrying out the procedure for purchasing new equipment, preference was given to TKZ. The customer is the General Contractor - KBI Energy LLP.

It is planned to complete the shipment of products in 2022, and put the devices into operation at the plant in 2023. The heat exchange equipment supplied by TKZ will fully comply with the applicable standards, including Technical Regulations of the Customs Union.

Disclaimer

OAO TKZ Krasny Kotelshchik published this content on 10 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 February 2022 07:27:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Chart THE TAGANROG BOILER-MAKING WORKS KRASNY KOTELSHCHIK
Duration : Period :
The Taganrog Boiler-Making Works Krasny Kotelshchik Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers and Directors
Alexandr Borisovich Tarakanov Director General & Director
Zinaida Troyan Director-Finance & Economics
Aleksandr Anatolyevich Podkalyuk Director & Technical Director
Maria Timurovna Aleeva Independent Director
Vladimir Olegovich Sevastyanov Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE TAGANROG BOILER-MAKING WORKS KRASNY KOTELSHCHIK0.00%136
ATLAS COPCO AB-14.13%69 196
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION-4.31%40 374
FANUC CORPORATION-6.15%38 017
SANDVIK AB-4.83%33 167
TECHTRONIC INDUSTRIES CO. LTD.-12.89%31 832