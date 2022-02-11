Taganrog Boiler Making Works Krasny Kotelshchik : PJSC “Krasny Kotelshchik” will supply a lot of equipment to the power market of Kazakhstan, which is strategic for the enterprise

The Taganrog Boiler-Making Works "Krasny Kotelshchik" (TKZ) will manufacture a group of high-pressure heaters for its permanent partner, Bulat Nurzhanov Ekibastusz GRES-1 LLP. The new equipment will operate as part of Power Unit No.1 of the largest power plant in Kazakhstan.

The company's obligations include the design, manufacture and supply of three high-pressure heaters ПВ-1800. This equipment is necessary for carrying out repair work at Power Unit No.1 of Ekibastusz GRES-1.

Similar products supplied by PJSC "Krasny Kotelshchik" in 2014 have proven themselves well at Power Unit No.2 of the plant. In this regard, when carrying out the procedure for purchasing new equipment, preference was given to TKZ. The customer is the General Contractor - KBI Energy LLP.

It is planned to complete the shipment of products in 2022, and put the devices into operation at the plant in 2023. The heat exchange equipment supplied by TKZ will fully comply with the applicable standards, including Technical Regulations of the Customs Union.