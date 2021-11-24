Log in
    MAGN   RU0009084396

PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY MAGNITOGORSK IRON & STEEL WORKS

(MAGN)
PJSC Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works: Invitation to MMK Capital Markets Day 'MMK ONLINE'

11/24/2021 | 06:32am EST
PJSC Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works (MMK)
PJSC Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works: Invitation to MMK Capital Markets Day 'MMK ONLINE'

24-Nov-2021 / 12:30 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

INVITATION TO MMK Capital markets day: MMK online

 

24 november 2021

Magnitogorsk, Russia

 

 

PJSC MMK ("MMK", or "the Group") (MOEX: MAGN; LSE: MMK), one of the world's largest steel producers, is pleased to invite the investment community to join MMK Capital Markets Day «MMK online» on the 7 December 2021.

Chairman of the Board of Directors Victor Rashnikov and CEO Pavel Shilyaev will discuss market trends, as well as the latest corporate developments and the Group's strategic view for 2025.

The event will take place in hybrid format on 7 December 2021 at 5:00 pm Moscow time (2:00 pm London time, 9:00 am New York time).

To register for the event to watch online and ask questions please follow the link:

https://mmkonline.ru/

 

  • Date:
    7 December 2021

 

  • Time:
    17:00 Moscow time
    14:00 London time
    9:00 New York time  

 

About MMK

MMK is one of the world's largest steel producers and a leading Russian metals company. The Group's operations in Russia include a large steel-producing unit encompassing the entire production chain, from the preparation of iron ore to downstream processing of rolled steel. MMK turns out a broad range of steel products, with a predominant share of premium products. In 2020, MMK produced 11.6 mln tonnes of crude steel and sold 10.8 mln tonnes of commercial steel products.

??K is an industry leader in terms of production costs and margins. Group revenue in 2020 totalled USD 6,395 mln, with an EBITDA of USD 1,492 mln. MMK boasts the industry's lowest debt burden. Net debt/EBITDA ratio was -0.06? at the end of 2020. The Group's investment-grade rating is confirmed by the leading global rating agencies Fitch, Moody's and S&P.

MMK's ordinary shares are traded on the Moscow Exchange, while its depositary receipts are traded on the London Stock Exchange. Free float amounts to 20.2%.

Please subscribe to our official MMK channel on Telegram to be the first to know about key MMK news.

 

 

INVESTOR RELATIONS
DEPARTMENT

Veronika Kryachko
+7 915 380 6266
kryachko.vs@mmk.ru

 

ESG

DEPARTMENT

Yaroslava Vrubel
+7 982 282 9682
vrubel.ys@mmk.ru

 

COMMUNICATIONS DEPARTMENT

Dmitry Kuchumov
+7 985 219 2874
kuchumov.do@mmk.ru

Oleg Egorov
+7 903 971 8837
egorov.oa@mmk.ru

 

KEY UPCOMING EVENTS IN 2021

FINANCIAL CALENDAR

 

1 December

BofA EEMEA Metals & Mining Virtual Fieldtrip, online

7 December

Capital Markets Day: MMK online. Fireside chat with the leadership team

8 December

WOOD's Winter Wonderland conference, online

 

 

 

 

 

 

ISIN: US5591892048
Category Code: MSCM
TIDM: MMK
LEI Code: 253400XSJ4C01YMCXG44
Sequence No.: 127597
EQS News ID: 1251686

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

© EQS 2021
