PJSC Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works: Invitation to MMK Capital Markets Day 'MMK ONLINE'

PJSC MMK ("MMK", or "the Group") (MOEX: MAGN; LSE: MMK), one of the world's largest steel producers, is pleased to invite the investment community to join MMK Capital Markets Day «MMK online» on the 7 December 2021.

Chairman of the Board of Directors Victor Rashnikov and CEO Pavel Shilyaev will discuss market trends, as well as the latest corporate developments and the Group's strategic view for 2025.

The event will take place in hybrid format on 7 December 2021 at 5:00 pm Moscow time (2:00 pm London time, 9:00 am New York time).

To register for the event to watch online and ask questions please follow the link:

https://mmkonline.ru/

7 December 2021