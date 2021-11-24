PJSC Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works: Invitation to MMK Capital Markets Day 'MMK ONLINE'

|
About MMK
MMK is one of the world's largest steel producers and a leading Russian metals company. The Group's operations in Russia include a large steel-producing unit encompassing the entire production chain, from the preparation of iron ore to downstream processing of rolled steel. MMK turns out a broad range of steel products, with a predominant share of premium products. In 2020, MMK produced 11.6 mln tonnes of crude steel and sold 10.8 mln tonnes of commercial steel products.
??K is an industry leader in terms of production costs and margins. Group revenue in 2020 totalled USD 6,395 mln, with an EBITDA of USD 1,492 mln. MMK boasts the industry's lowest debt burden. Net debt/EBITDA ratio was -0.06? at the end of 2020. The Group's investment-grade rating is confirmed by the leading global rating agencies Fitch, Moody's and S&P.
MMK's ordinary shares are traded on the Moscow Exchange, while its depositary receipts are traded on the London Stock Exchange. Free float amounts to 20.2%.
|
Please subscribe to our official MMK channel on Telegram to be the first to know about key MMK news.