    MAGN   RU0009084396

PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY MAGNITOGORSK IRON & STEEL WORKS

(MAGN)
  Report
PJSC Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works: MMK Board meeting results

12/28/2021 | 01:58am EST
PJSC Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works (MMK)
28-Dec-2021 / 07:57 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

MMK announces

THE EGM results

 

28 december 2021

Magnitogorsk, Russia

 

PJSC Magnitogorsk Iron & Steel Works ("MMK", or "the Group") (MOEX: MAGN; LSE: MMK), one of the world's largest steel producers, announces that the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders ("the EGM") was held in absentia on 24 December 2021. The EGM approved the payment of dividends for Q3 2021.

Based on the results of Q3 2021, dividends will be paid in the amount of RUB 2.663 (incl. tax) per share.

The Q3 2021 dividend record date was determined as 13 January 2022.

 

About MMK

MMK is one of the world's largest steel producers and a leading Russian metals company. The Group's operations in Russia include a large steel-producing unit encompassing the entire production chain, from the preparation of iron ore to downstream processing of rolled steel. MMK turns out a broad range of steel products, with a predominant share of premium products. In 2020, MMK produced 11.6 mln tonnes of crude steel and sold 10.8 mln tonnes of commercial steel products.

??K is an industry leader in terms of production costs and margins. Group revenue in 2020 totalled USD 6,395 mln, with an EBITDA of USD 1,492 mln. MMK boasts the industry's lowest debt burden. Net debt/EBITDA ratio was -0.06? at the end of 2020. The Group's investment-grade rating is confirmed by the leading global rating agencies Fitch, Moody's and S&P.

MMK's ordinary shares are traded on the Moscow Exchange, while its depositary receipts are traded on the London Stock Exchange. Free float amounts to 20.2%.

Subscribe to our official MMK channel in Telegram, to be the first to know about key MMK news.

 

 

Investor Relations Department

Veronika Kryachko
+7 (915) 380-62-66
kryachko.vs@mmk.ru

 

ESG DEPARTMENT

Yaroslava Vrubel
+7 982 282 9682
vrubel.ys@mmk.ru

 

Communications Department

Dmitriy Kuchumov  
+7 (499) 238-26-13
kuchumov.do@mmk.ru

Oleg Egorov
+7 (499) 238-26-13
egorov.oa@mmk.ru

 

KEY UPCOMING EVENTS IN 2022

Financial calendar

 

10-11 January

JPM CEEMEA Opportunities Conference, online

18-20 January

Citi First Annual Emerging Europe Conference, online

25 January

Q4 and 12M 2021 Trading Update

2 February

Q4 and 12M 2021 IFRS financials

 

 

 

ISIN: US5591892048
Category Code: ROM
TIDM: MMK
LEI Code: 253400XSJ4C01YMCXG44
Sequence No.: 132806
EQS News ID: 1262581

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1262581&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
