    MAGN   RU0009084396

PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY MAGNITOGORSK IRON & STEEL WORKS

(MAGN)
  Report
End-of-day quote Moscow Micex - RTS  -  05-22
40.88 RUB   -5.70%
PJSC Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works: MMK Board meeting results

05/24/2022 | 03:01am EDT
PJSC Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works (MMK)
PJSC Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works: MMK Board meeting results

24-May-2022 / 09:00 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

MMK board meeting results

 

24 may 2022

Magnitogorsk, Russia

 

 

PJSC Magnitogorsk Iron & Steel Works ("MMK", or "the Group") (MOEX: MAGN; LSE: MMK) announces MMK Board of Directors decisions, which were adopted at the meeting on 20 May 2022.

At the meeting, the Board set up the agenda for MMK Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (AGM) to include:

1. Approval of MMK's annual report and annual financial statements for the 2021 financial year;

2. Decision on the distribution of profit, including payment (announcement) of dividends, based on the results of the 2021 financial year;

3. Election of members to MMK's Board of Directors;

4. Approval of MMK's auditor;

5. Approval of remuneration payments to members of MMK's Board of Directors.

Earlier, at its meeting on 25 April 2022, the Board of Directors approved 30 June 2022 as the AGM date and 6 June 2022 (at the close of business) as the cut-off date for inclusion in the shareholder register for the AGM.

At the meeting, the Board made the decision to recommend the AGM not to pay the dividends for Q4 2021 and to cancel the earlier decision of MMK's Board of Directors dated 25.02.2022 (Minutes No.11) "On recommendations to the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of MMK on the amount of dividend on outstanding ordinary shares of MMK and the procedure for its payment based on the results of the 2021 financial year".

 

  

 

Investor Relations Department

Veronika Kryachko
+7 (915) 380-62-66
kryachko.vs@mmk.ru

 

Communications Department

Dmitriy Kuchumov  
+7 (499) 238-26-13
kuchumov.do@mmk.ru

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

  

 

ISIN: US5591892048
Category Code: ROM
TIDM: MMK
LEI Code: 253400XSJ4C01YMCXG44
Sequence No.: 163584
EQS News ID: 1359517

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1359517&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
