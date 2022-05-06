Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Russia
  4. Moscow Micex - RTS
  5. Public Joint Stock Company Magnitogorsk Iron & Steel Works
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MAGN   RU0009084396

PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY MAGNITOGORSK IRON & STEEL WORKS

(MAGN)
  Report
End-of-day quote Moscow Micex - RTS  -  05-04
44.59 RUB   +1.32%
10:25aPJSC MAGNITOGORSK IRON AND STEEL WORKS : MMK notifies about 2024 Eurobond coupon payment in June 2022
EQ
04/28PUBLIC JOINT STOCK MAGNITOGORSK IRON & STEEL WORKS : MMK Recognised as Honorary Benefactor of the Metallurg Foundation
PU
04/27Russia's MMK Weighs Legal Options For Next Coupon Payment
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

PJSC Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works: MMK notifies about 2024 Eurobond coupon payment in June 2022

05/06/2022 | 11:19am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PJSC Magnitogorsk Iron & Steel Works ("MMK", or "the Group") (MOEX: MAGN; LSE: MMK) notifies about 2024 Eurobond coupon payment in June 2022.

U.S.$500,000,000 4.375 per cent. Guaranteed Notes due 2024 (the “Notes”) issued by MMK International Capital DAC (the “Issuer”)

Common Code: 184343495 / 111730628

ISIN: XS1843434959 / US553142AA88

Pursuant to the Trust Deed entered into between the Issuer, PJSC Magnitogorsk Iron & Steel Works and Citibank, N.A., London branch on 13 June 2019 (the “Trust Deed”), 13 June 2022 is the scheduled payment date for the next coupon payment for the Notes (the “June 2022 Interest”).

Given the existing uncertainty and restrictions regarding the transfer and receipt of funds (including, loan interest and coupon income) in various jurisdictions, in particular, cross-border payments, MMK is considering various options how it may facilitate the payment of the June 2022 Interest. MMK therefore and, in order to ease the payments, kindly requests the Noteholders (as defined in the Trust Deed) to disclose the following information to MMK:

(1) name of the Noteholder and type of Notes in holdings: Regulation S Notes (ISIN: XS1843434959) or Rule 144A Notes (ISIN: US553142AA88);

(2) the notional value of the Notes; and

(3) the location of the depository.

The information should be provided to MMK at ir@mmk.ru with subject “June 2022 Interest - Noteholders”.

Those Noteholders who do not wish to disclose the information requested above at this stage are invited to instruct their brokers/depository to disclose the information about their holding without providing the information on the UBO.

 
ISIN: US5591892048
Category Code: MSCM
TIDM: MMK
LEI Code: 253400XSJ4C01YMCXG44
Sequence No.:

160277

 


© Business Wire 2022
All news about PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY MAGNITOGORSK IRON & STEEL WORKS
10:25aPJSC MAGNITOGORSK IRON AND STEEL WOR : MMK notifies about 2024 Eurobond coupon payment in ..
EQ
04/28PUBLIC JOINT STOCK MAGNITOGORSK IRON : MMK Recognised as Honorary Benefactor of the Metall..
PU
04/27Russia's MMK Weighs Legal Options For Next Coupon Payment
MT
04/27PJSC MAGNITOGORSK IRON AND STEEL WOR : MMK notifies about 2024 Eurobond coupon payment in ..
EQ
04/26PJSC MAGNITOGORSK IRON AND STEEL WOR : MMK Board meeting results
EQ
04/26PUBLIC JOINT STOCK MAGNITOGORSK IRON : MMK Creates Emission Source Control System
PU
04/25Russia's MMK to File for Continuance of Depositary Receipts Trading Amid New Law
MT
04/25PJSC MAGNITOGORSK IRON AND STEEL WOR : MMK notifies about actions under newly introduced r..
EQ
04/25PUBLIC JOINT STOCK MAGNITOGORSK IRON : MMK Expands Cooperation with Central Asian Region
PU
04/20PUBLIC JOINT STOCK MAGNITOGORSK IRON : MMK's ‘The Power of Steel' Video Receives Bes..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 9 304 M - -
Net income 2022 888 M - -
Net cash 2022 508 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 31,6%
Capitalization 7 729 M 7 729 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,78x
EV / Sales 2023 0,73x
Nbr of Employees 17 887
Free-Float 20,2%
Chart PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY MAGNITOGORSK IRON & STEEL WORKS
Duration : Period :
Public Joint Stock Company Magnitogorsk Iron & Steel Works Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY MAGNITOGORSK IRON & STEEL WORKS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 0,69 $
Average target price 0,97 $
Spread / Average Target 40,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Pavel Vladimirovich Shilyaev Chief Executive Officer & Director
Maria V. Nikulina Head-Finance Resources
Victor Filippovich Rashnikov Chairman
Vadim N. Feoktistov Chief Information Technology Specialist
Mikhail Eduardovitch Oseevskiy Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY MAGNITOGORSK IRON & STEEL WORKS-35.79%7 729
NUCOR23.36%37 458
ARCELORMITTAL-6.40%25 171
TATA STEEL LIMITED15.56%20 506
POSCO HOLDINGS INC.6.19%17 384
STEEL DYNAMICS, INC.31.16%15 361