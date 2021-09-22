Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Russia
  4. Moscow Micex - RTS
  5. Public Joint Stock Company Magnitogorsk Iron & Steel Works
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MAGN   RU0009084396

PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY MAGNITOGORSK IRON & STEEL WORKS

(MAGN)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Public Joint Stock Magnitogorsk Iron & Steel Works : ММК showcases its shipbuilding steel potential at NEVA 2021 forum

09/22/2021 | 04:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
21.09.2021

Magnitogorsk Iron & Steel Works (MMK) is taking part in NEVA 2021, the 16th International Maritime Exhibition and Conference for Commercial Shipping, Shipbuilding, Offshore Energy, Ports, Inland Waterways and Oceanography. The forum opens today in St. Petersburg.

At the forum, MMK, one of the leading suppliers for the shipbuilding industry in Russia, has a stand showcasing the company's potential in shipbuilding steel production. MMK accounts for up to half of all supplies in this segment, and shipment volumes in recent years have reached 100,000 tonnes. MMK's main consumers are companies within the United Shipbuilding Corporation.

MMK's shipbuilding capabilities received a boost after the commissioning of plate Mill 5000 in 2009, which is capable of producing high-quality shipbuilding steel for various types of vessels. The steel produced by Mill 5000 is certified by Bureau Veritas (France), Russian Maritime Register of Shipping, Russian River Register, ABS (American Bureau of Shipping), Lloyd Register and Norway's classification society Det Norske Veritas. In addition, MMK continually works to master new technologies and the production of new steel grades for shipbuilding. Notably, we are currently developing technology for the production of high-strength shipbuilding steel for Arctic structures with operating temperatures as low as -50˚C, used without restrictions for icebreaking ships, icebreakers and offshore structures.

NEVA is a biannual exhibition first held in 1991. It is rightfully considered one of the leading international maritime exhibitions. This year, the event takes place across 21-24 September at the Expoforum congress and exhibition center. Over 500 Russian and foreign exhibitors will be represented at NEVA 2021, which spans some 30,000 square meters. Among them are major shipbuilding and ship repair enterprises, equipment manufacturers, leasing and consulting companies, industry associations and development institutes, investment funds and banks, as well as private entrepreneurs from Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Ukraine, Germany, France, The Netherlands, Norway, Finland, Spain, Italy, Iceland, Poland, Greece, Croatia, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Turkey, and South Korea.

Disclaimer

OAO MMK - Magnitogorskiy Metallurgicheskiy Kombinat published this content on 21 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 September 2021 08:11:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY MAGNITOGORSK IRON & STEEL WORKS
04:12aPUBLIC JOINT STOCK MAGNITOGORSK IRON : ММК showcases its shipbuilding st..
PU
09/20Russia expects new tax on ferrous metals to add $1.8 bln to budget -sources
RE
09/20Russia expects new tax on ferrous metals to add $1.8 bln to budget -sources
RE
09/17PUBLIC JOINT STOCK MAGNITOGORSK IRON : Victor Rashnikov lays first stone of Attraction pro..
PU
09/16PUBLIC JOINT STOCK MAGNITOGORSK IRON : MMK introduces own business system promoting innova..
PU
09/14PUBLIC JOINT STOCK MAGNITOGORSK IRON : MMK announces the EGM results
PU
09/14PJSC MAGNITOGORSK IRON AND STEEL WOR : MMK announces the EGM results
EQ
09/14Public Joint Stock Company Magnitogorsk Iron & Steel Works Approves Dividend for Second..
CI
09/13PUBLIC JOINT STOCK MAGNITOGORSK IRON : MMK presents its products at the Middle East's larg..
PU
09/10PUBLIC JOINT STOCK MAGNITOGORSK IRON : MMK develops Magnitogorsk's city brand
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 11 447 M - -
Net income 2021 3 190 M - -
Net cash 2021 509 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 2,87x
Yield 2021 23,6%
Capitalization 11 458 M 11 425 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,96x
EV / Sales 2022 1,10x
Nbr of Employees 17 887
Free-Float 15,7%
Chart PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY MAGNITOGORSK IRON & STEEL WORKS
Duration : Period :
Public Joint Stock Company Magnitogorsk Iron & Steel Works Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY MAGNITOGORSK IRON & STEEL WORKS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 1,03 $
Average target price 1,16 $
Spread / Average Target 13,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Pavel Vladimirovich Shilyaev Chief Executive Officer & Director
Maria V. Nikulina Head-Finance Resources
Victor Filippovich Rashnikov Chairman
Vadim N. Feoktistov Chief Information Technology Specialist
Valeriy Yaroslavovich Martsinovich Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY MAGNITOGORSK IRON & STEEL WORKS34.05%11 425
ARCELORMITTAL30.48%29 213
NUCOR CORPORATION80.88%28 256
POSCO33.27%23 096
TATA STEEL LIMITED100.76%21 077
NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION54.86%17 332