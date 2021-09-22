Public Joint Stock Magnitogorsk Iron & Steel Works : ММК showcases its shipbuilding steel potential at NEVA 2021 forum

21.09.2021

Magnitogorsk Iron & Steel Works (MMK) is taking part in NEVA 2021, the 16th International Maritime Exhibition and Conference for Commercial Shipping, Shipbuilding, Offshore Energy, Ports, Inland Waterways and Oceanography. The forum opens today in St. Petersburg.

At the forum, MMK, one of the leading suppliers for the shipbuilding industry in Russia, has a stand showcasing the company's potential in shipbuilding steel production. MMK accounts for up to half of all supplies in this segment, and shipment volumes in recent years have reached 100,000 tonnes. MMK's main consumers are companies within the United Shipbuilding Corporation.

MMK's shipbuilding capabilities received a boost after the commissioning of plate Mill 5000 in 2009, which is capable of producing high-quality shipbuilding steel for various types of vessels. The steel produced by Mill 5000 is certified by Bureau Veritas (France), Russian Maritime Register of Shipping, Russian River Register, ABS (American Bureau of Shipping), Lloyd Register and Norway's classification society Det Norske Veritas. In addition, MMK continually works to master new technologies and the production of new steel grades for shipbuilding. Notably, we are currently developing technology for the production of high-strength shipbuilding steel for Arctic structures with operating temperatures as low as -50˚C, used without restrictions for icebreaking ships, icebreakers and offshore structures.

NEVA is a biannual exhibition first held in 1991. It is rightfully considered one of the leading international maritime exhibitions. This year, the event takes place across 21-24 September at the Expoforum congress and exhibition center. Over 500 Russian and foreign exhibitors will be represented at NEVA 2021, which spans some 30,000 square meters. Among them are major shipbuilding and ship repair enterprises, equipment manufacturers, leasing and consulting companies, industry associations and development institutes, investment funds and banks, as well as private entrepreneurs from Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Ukraine, Germany, France, The Netherlands, Norway, Finland, Spain, Italy, Iceland, Poland, Greece, Croatia, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Turkey, and South Korea.