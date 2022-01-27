Public Joint Stock Magnitogorsk Iron & Steel Works : Decisions adopted by the Board of Directors of PJSC MMK on 28.07.2020

a.m. till 5:30 p.m. (on Friday from 09.00 a.m. till 4:15 p.m), lunch break from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m., local time. For more detailed information on the agenda, please call: (3519)

The first issue of the agenda of absentee voting: "Convening the extraordinary general meeting of shareholders of PJSC MMK".

The second issue of the agenda of absentee voting: "Recommendation to the extraordinary general meeting of shareholders of PJSC MMK on the amount of the dividend for the placed ordinary shares of PJSC MMK and on the procedure for its payment based on the results of the six months of 2020, and on the proposal to the extraordinary general meeting of shareholders of PJSC MMK to set the date on which the persons entitled to receive the dividend are to be determined".

It is hereby resolved:

"Pursuant to subparagraph 11 of paragraph 1 of Article 65 of the Federal Law On Joint Stock Companies, to recommend to the extraordinary general meeting of shareholders of PJSC MMK the size of dividends on PJSC MMK's placed registered ordinary shares based on performance results in six months of 2020 reporting year, to be RUB 0.607 (tax included) per share.

The dividends shall be paid in monetary form, by money transfer within the period set by Federal Law "On Joint Stock Companies".

Pursuant to paragraph 3 of Article 42 of the Federal Law On Joint Stock Companies, paragraph 8.4 of the PJSC MMK's Charter, to propose to the extraordinary general meeting of shareholders of PJSC MMK to set the date to be September 23rd, 2020 at the close of the business day, as the date on which persons entitled to receive dividends on placed ordinary shares of PJSC MMK based on the results of six months of 2020 reporting year shall be determined.

The third issue of the agenda of absentee voting: "Determining the form and text of the voting ballot as well as the wording of resolutions on the issues of the agenda of MMK's extraordinary general meeting of shareholders."

It is hereby resolved:

"Pursuant to paragraph 1 of Article 54, paragraph 5 of Article 60 of the Federal Law of the Russian Federation "On Joint Stock Companies", subparagraphs 2.25, 2.26, 2.27, 2.28 and 2.29 of the "Regulations on General Meetings of Shareholders" approved by Order No. 660-P of the Central Bank of the Russian Federation on 16.11.2018, and paragraphs 12.3 and 12.4 of Article 12 of the "Regulations on the General Meeting of Shareholders of PJSC MMK" to approve:

1 the format and wording of the voting ballot on the agenda for the extraordinary general shareholders meeting of PJSC MMK;

2 the wording of the decision on the agenda of the extraordinary general meeting of shareholders of PJSC MMK, which should be sent in electronic form (in the form of an electronic document) to nominee shareholders registered in the register of shareholders of PJSC MMK.

On the forth and fifth issues of the agenda of absentee voting: "To adopt a resolution on subsequent approval of an interested-partytransaction on entering into a surety agreement between PJSC MMK and PJSC Sberbank."

It is hereby resolved:

"To adopt a resolution on subsequent approval of an interested-party transaction on entering into a surety agreement between PJSC MMK and PJSC Sberbank."

The sixth issue of the agenda of absentee voting: "Approval of the transaction for disposal of MMK's immovable property".

It is hereby resolved:

"approve the transaction for disposal of MMK's immovable property."