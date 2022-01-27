Public Joint Stock Magnitogorsk Iron & Steel Works : Decisions adopted by the Board of Directors of PJSC MMK on 28.07.2020

The first issue of the agenda of absentee voting: "Convening the extraordinary general meeting of shareholders of PJSC MMK".
It is hereby resolved:
"1. Pursuant to Articles 50, 51, 54, 55 and 65 of the Federal Law "On Joint Stock Companies", Clause
of the Regulations on General Meetings of Shareholders adopted by Order No.660-P dated 16.11.2018 of the Bank of Russia, the Charter of PJSC MMK and Regulation on the General Meeting of Shareholders of PJSC MMK, to call the extraordinary general meeting of shareholders of PJSC MMK and to define:
- the format of the extraordinary general meeting of shareholders: absentee voting.
- the deadline for the acceptance of voting ballots (date of voting ballots submission): September 11, 2020.
- postal address for the delivery of completed ballots: 455008, Chelyabinsk region, Magnitogorsk, Karl
Marx prospect, 212, Magnitogorsk Branch of Joint Stock Company Registrar Society "STATUS";
- website address, where the electronic form of the voting ballots can be completed: https://online.rostatus.ru/
- e-mail address to which the persons entitled to participate at the extraordinary general meeting of shareholders can send their filled-in voting ballots: shareholder@mmk.ru.
- date and time of drawing up the list of persons entitled to participation in the extraordinary general meeting of shareholders: August 17th, 2020 at the close of business.
2. Pursuant to subparagraph 10.1 of paragraph 1 of Article 48, to Article 54 and subparagraph 3 of paragraph 1 of Article 65 of the Federal Law On Joint Stock Companies and to subparagraph 10.3.15 of paragraph 10.3 of PJSC MMK's Charter, to approve the agenda of the extraordinary general meeting of shareholders:
"Payment of dividends on PJSC MMK's placed shares based on performance results for half-year of 2020 Reporting Year".
3. Pursuant to Articles 52 and 54 of the Federal Law On Joint Stock Companies, paragraph 5.3 of the Regulations on the General Meeting of Shareholders of PJSC MMK, to define the list of information (materials) to be provided to the persons entitled to participate in the extraordinary general meeting of shareholders of
PJSC MMK:
- an abstract of minutes of meeting of the Board of Directors of PJSC MMK regarding the issue "On convening EGSM of PJSC MMK";
- PJSC MMK's accounting (financial) statements as of June 30th, 2020 (acc. to RAS), MMK's consolidated interim financial statements under the International Financial Reporting Standards for the period of three and six months ended on June 30th, 2020;
- an extract from the minutes of meeting of PJSC MMK Board of Directors on the issue "Recommendation to the extraordinary general meeting of PJSC MMK shareholders on the amount of the dividend for the placed ordinary shares of PJSC MMK and on the procedure for its payment based on the results of six months of 2020 reporting year, and on the proposal to the extraordinary general meeting of PJSC MMK shareholders to set the date on which the persons entitled to receive the dividends are to be determined";
- wording (draft) of the resolution of the extraordinary general meeting of shareholders of PJSC MMK on the item of the agenda.
Shareholders may access this information as from August 21st, 2020 through the Company's Internet website
atthefollowingaddress: http://mmk.ru/corporate_governance/disclosure_of_information/materials_to_the_shareholders_meeting/, as well as, if there are no obstacles (restrictions) related to the measures taken in the Russian Federation and (or) the Chelyabinsk region to ensure the sanitary-epidemiologicalwell-being of the population in connection with the spread of a new coronavirus infection (COVID-19), at the following addresses: Magnitogorsk Branch of STATUS Joint Stock Company, 212, Karl Marx prospect, Magnitogorsk; or Shareholders Relations Department of PJSC MMK, Pushkina prospect 6, (offices 421 and 426), Magnitogorsk, on business days from
a.m. till 5:30 p.m. (on Friday from 09.00 a.m. till 4:15 p.m), lunch break from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m., local time. For more detailed information on the agenda, please call: (3519) 24-73-88,25-45-73, 25- 60-22, or contact us via e-mail: shareholder@mmk.ru, chereshenkov.pn@mmk.ru.
4. Pursuant to clause 5.2 of the Regulations on the General Meeting of Shareholders of PJSC MMK, to approve the form and wording of the notice to shareholders on holding the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of PJSC MMK (attachment).
5. Pursuant to Articles 52 and 54 of the Federal Law On Joint Stock Companies, paragraph 10.8 of the Charter of PJSC MMK and paragraph 5.1 of the Regulation on the General Meeting of Shareholders of PJSC MMK to instruct the Corporate Secretary of PJSC MMK:
- to publish a notice of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders in a periodical printed edition of the newspaper "Magnitogorsky Metall" and post it on the Company's website at www.mmk.ru by August 11th 2020 at the latest;
- to send a voting ballot to each person registered in the shareholders' register of PJSC MMK and entitled to participate in the extraordinary general meeting of shareholders by registered mail by August 21st, 2020 at the latest.
The second issue of the agenda of absentee voting: "Recommendation to the extraordinary general meeting of shareholders of PJSC MMK on the amount of the dividend for the placed ordinary shares of PJSC MMK and on the procedure for its payment based on the results of the six months of 2020, and on the proposal to the extraordinary general meeting of shareholders of PJSC MMK to set the date on which the persons entitled to receive the dividend are to be determined".
It is hereby resolved:
"Pursuant to subparagraph 11 of paragraph 1 of Article 65 of the Federal Law On Joint Stock Companies, to recommend to the extraordinary general meeting of shareholders of PJSC MMK the size of dividends on PJSC MMK's placed registered ordinary shares based on performance results in six months of 2020 reporting year, to be RUB 0.607 (tax included) per share.
The dividends shall be paid in monetary form, by money transfer within the period set by Federal Law "On Joint Stock Companies".
Pursuant to paragraph 3 of Article 42 of the Federal Law On Joint Stock Companies, paragraph 8.4 of the PJSC MMK's Charter, to propose to the extraordinary general meeting of shareholders of PJSC MMK to set the date to be September 23rd, 2020 at the close of the business day, as the date on which persons entitled to receive dividends on placed ordinary shares of PJSC MMK based on the results of six months of 2020 reporting year shall be determined.
The third issue of the agenda of absentee voting: "Determining the form and text of the voting ballot as well as the wording of resolutions on the issues of the agenda of MMK's extraordinary general meeting of shareholders."
It is hereby resolved:
"Pursuant to paragraph 1 of Article 54, paragraph 5 of Article 60 of the Federal Law of the Russian Federation "On Joint Stock Companies", subparagraphs 2.25, 2.26, 2.27, 2.28 and 2.29 of the "Regulations on General Meetings of Shareholders" approved by Order No. 660-P of the Central Bank of the Russian Federation on 16.11.2018, and paragraphs 12.3 and 12.4 of Article 12 of the "Regulations on the General Meeting of Shareholders of PJSC MMK" to approve:
1 the format and wording of the voting ballot on the agenda for the extraordinary general shareholders meeting of PJSC MMK;
2 the wording of the decision on the agenda of the extraordinary general meeting of shareholders of PJSC MMK, which should be sent in electronic form (in the form of an electronic document) to nominee shareholders registered in the register of shareholders of PJSC MMK.
On the forth and fifth issues of the agenda of absentee voting: "To adopt a resolution on subsequent approval of an interested-partytransaction on entering into a surety agreement between PJSC MMK and PJSC Sberbank."
It is hereby resolved:
"To adopt a resolution on subsequent approval of an interested-party transaction on entering into a surety agreement between PJSC MMK and PJSC Sberbank."
The sixth issue of the agenda of absentee voting: "Approval of the transaction for disposal of MMK's immovable property".
It is hereby resolved:
"approve the transaction for disposal of MMK's immovable property."