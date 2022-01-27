Log in
    MAGN   RU0009084396

PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY MAGNITOGORSK IRON & STEEL WORKS

(MAGN)
  Report
Public Joint Stock Magnitogorsk Iron & Steel Works : Decisions adopted by the Board of Directors of PJSC MMK on 03.09.2020

01/27/2022
The first issue of the agenda of absentee voting: "Forming the collective executive body - PJSC MMK Management Board."

It is hereby resolved:

"1 To constitute the collective executive body - the Management Board of PJSC MMK.

2 To approve the quantity and names of the members of the Management Board of PJSC MMK: 1 Pavel V. Shilyaev

interest held by such individual in the issuer's authorized capital - 0,0036 %; stake in the issuer's ordinary shares owned by such individual - 0,0036 %; 2 Andey A. Eremin

interest held by such individual in the issuer's authorized capital - 0,001 %; stake in the issuer's ordinary shares owned by such individual - 0,001 %; 3 Nikolai M. Zvyagin

interest held by such individual in the issuer's authorized capital - 0%; stake in the issuer's ordinary shares owned by such individual - 0%; 4 Oleg V. Kiykov

interest held by such individual in the issuer's authorized capital - 0,0005 %; stake in the issuer's ordinary shares owned by such individual - 0,0005 %; 5 Pavel A. Kravchenko

interest held by such individual in the issuer's authorized capital - 0%; stake in the issuer's ordinary shares owned by such individual - 0%; 6 Sergey V. Krivoschekov

interest held by such individual in the issuer's authorized capital - 0%; stake in the issuer's ordinary shares owned by such individual - 0%; 7 Alexey U. Kuzmin

interest held by such individual in the issuer's authorized capital - 0%; stake in the issuer's ordinary shares owned by such individual - 0%; 8 Sergey A. Nenashev

interest held by such individual in the issuer's authorized capital - 0%; stake in the issuer's ordinary shares owned by such individual - 0%; 9 Mariia V. Nikulina

interest held by such individual in the issuer's authorized capital - 0,00004 %; stake in the issuer's ordinary shares owned by such individual - 0,00004 %; 10 Vladimir E. Ruga

interest held by such individual in the issuer's authorized capital - 0%; stake in the issuer's ordinary shares owned by such individual - 0%; 11 Sergei Ya. Unru

interest held by such individual in the issuer's authorized capital - 0%; stake in the issuer's ordinary shares owned by such individual - 0%; 12 Vadim N. Feoktistov

interest held by such individual in the issuer's authorized capital - 0 %; stake in the issuer's ordinary shares owned by such individual - 0 %; 13 Sergey V. Shepilov

interest held by such individual in the issuer's authorized capital - 0,0006 %; stake in the issuer's ordinary shares owned by such individual - 0,0006 %; 14 Grigory V. Schurov

interest held by such individual in the issuer's authorized capital - 0,001 %; stake in the issuer's ordinary shares owned by such individual - 0,001 %.

The second issue of the agenda of absentee voting: "Approval of the transaction for disposal of MMK's immovable property"

It is hereby resolved:

"To approve of the transaction for disposal of MMK's immovable property by way of sale."

The third and fourth issues of the agenda of absentee voting: "Approval of the transaction for disposal of MMK's immovable property"

It is hereby resolved:

"Approve the transactions for the disposal of non-residential buildings"

Disclaimer

OAO MMK - Magnitogorskiy Metallurgicheskiy Kombinat published this content on 27 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 January 2022 05:58:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 11 547 M - -
Net income 2021 3 069 M - -
Net cash 2021 591 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 2,44x
Yield 2021 25,5%
Capitalization 7 970 M 7 899 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,64x
EV / Sales 2022 0,73x
Nbr of Employees 17 887
Free-Float 18,7%
Managers and Directors
Pavel Vladimirovich Shilyaev Chief Executive Officer & Director
Maria V. Nikulina Head-Finance Resources
Victor Filippovich Rashnikov Chairman
Vadim N. Feoktistov Chief Information Technology Specialist
Valeriy Yaroslavovich Martsinovich Independent Director
