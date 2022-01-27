Public Joint Stock Magnitogorsk Iron & Steel Works : Decisions adopted by the Board of Directors of PJSC MMK on 03.09.2020

The first issue of the agenda of absentee voting: "Forming the collective executive body - PJSC MMK Management Board."
It is hereby resolved:
"1 To constitute the collective executive body - the Management Board of PJSC MMK.
2 To approve the quantity and names of the members of the Management Board of PJSC MMK: 1 Pavel V. Shilyaev
interest held by such individual in the issuer's authorized capital - 0,0036 %; stake in the issuer's ordinary shares owned by such individual - 0,0036 %; 2 Andey A. Eremin
interest held by such individual in the issuer's authorized capital - 0,001 %; stake in the issuer's ordinary shares owned by such individual - 0,001 %; 3 Nikolai M. Zvyagin
interest held by such individual in the issuer's authorized capital - 0%; stake in the issuer's ordinary shares owned by such individual - 0%; 4 Oleg V. Kiykov
interest held by such individual in the issuer's authorized capital - 0,0005 %; stake in the issuer's ordinary shares owned by such individual - 0,0005 %; 5 Pavel A. Kravchenko
interest held by such individual in the issuer's authorized capital - 0%; stake in the issuer's ordinary shares owned by such individual - 0%; 6 Sergey V. Krivoschekov
interest held by such individual in the issuer's authorized capital - 0%; stake in the issuer's ordinary shares owned by such individual - 0%; 7 Alexey U. Kuzmin
interest held by such individual in the issuer's authorized capital - 0%; stake in the issuer's ordinary shares owned by such individual - 0%; 8 Sergey A. Nenashev
interest held by such individual in the issuer's authorized capital - 0%; stake in the issuer's ordinary shares owned by such individual - 0%; 9 Mariia V. Nikulina
interest held by such individual in the issuer's authorized capital - 0,00004 %; stake in the issuer's ordinary shares owned by such individual - 0,00004 %; 10 Vladimir E. Ruga
interest held by such individual in the issuer's authorized capital - 0%; stake in the issuer's ordinary shares owned by such individual - 0%; 11 Sergei Ya. Unru
interest held by such individual in the issuer's authorized capital - 0%; stake in the issuer's ordinary shares owned by such individual - 0%; 12 Vadim N. Feoktistov
interest held by such individual in the issuer's authorized capital - 0 %; stake in the issuer's ordinary shares owned by such individual - 0 %; 13 Sergey V. Shepilov
interest held by such individual in the issuer's authorized capital - 0,0006 %; stake in the issuer's ordinary shares owned by such individual - 0,0006 %; 14 Grigory V. Schurov
interest held by such individual in the issuer's authorized capital - 0,001 %; stake in the issuer's ordinary shares owned by such individual - 0,001 %.
The second issue of the agenda of absentee voting: "Approval of the transaction for disposal of MMK's immovable property"
It is hereby resolved:
"To approve of the transaction for disposal of MMK's immovable property by way of sale."
The third and fourth issues of the agenda of absentee voting: "Approval of the transaction for disposal of MMK's immovable property"
It is hereby resolved:
"Approve the transactions for the disposal of non-residential buildings"