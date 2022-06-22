Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Russia
  Moscow Micex - RTS
  Public Joint Stock Company Magnitogorsk Iron & Steel Works
  News
  Summary
    MAGN   RU0009084396

PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY MAGNITOGORSK IRON & STEEL WORKS

(MAGN)
  Report
End-of-day quote Moscow Micex - RTS  -  2022-06-20
34.49 RUB   +0.55%
05:55aPUBLIC JOINT STOCK MAGNITOGORSK IRON & STEEL WORKS : MMK Presents Its Products at Steel Structures ‘2022 Expo
PU
05:35aPUBLIC JOINT STOCK MAGNITOGORSK IRON & STEEL WORKS : MMK Boosts Online Sales through Corporate Marketplace
PU
06/21PUBLIC JOINT STOCK MAGNITOGORSK IRON & STEEL WORKS : MMK Industrial Park Leads in Russian Investment Appeal Rating
PU
Public Joint Stock Magnitogorsk Iron & Steel Works : MMK Boosts Online Sales through Corporate Marketplace

06/22/2022 | 05:35am EDT
Dmitry Cherepanov, Deputy Sales Director of MMK Trading House, presented on the growth of online sales through MMK's own retail network at the all-Russian conference "E-commerce in the Metal Market" in Moscow.

In April 2021, MMK launched a corporate marketplace - an online platform for the purchase and delivery of MMK's products. The modern and convenient service makes it possible to promptly fulfil a wide range of product orders in an online format.

MMK's electronic trading platform has seen steady turnover growth. Sales of MMK's steel products through this channel amounted to 16.5 thousand tonnes from April to December 2021, and reached 15.5 thousand tonnes between January and May 2022. More than 3,500 customers are registered on the platform, which gets more than 1,000 daily users.

MMK's marketplace ensures fast and efficient interaction between the buyer and the seller. It features a convenient product search filter that enables customers to save time, while qualified contact centre specialists provide customer support at all stages of the process.

Disclaimer

OAO MMK - Magnitogorskiy Metallurgicheskiy Kombinat published this content on 21 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 June 2022 09:34:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 9 304 M - -
Net income 2022 888 M - -
Net cash 2022 194 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 34,3%
Capitalization 7 140 M 7 140 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,75x
EV / Sales 2023 0,73x
Nbr of Employees 17 887
Free-Float 20,2%
Chart PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY MAGNITOGORSK IRON & STEEL WORKS
Duration : Period :
Public Joint Stock Company Magnitogorsk Iron & Steel Works Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY MAGNITOGORSK IRON & STEEL WORKS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 0,64 $
Average target price 0,84 $
Spread / Average Target 31,8%
Managers and Directors
Pavel Vladimirovich Shilyaev Chief Executive Officer & Director
Maria V. Nikulina Head-Finance Resources
Victor Filippovich Rashnikov Chairman
Vadim Nikolayevich Feoktistov Chief Specialist-Information Technology
Andrey Dmitriyevich Kartunov Head-Science & Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY MAGNITOGORSK IRON & STEEL WORKS-50.33%7 140
NUCOR-1.66%29 868
ARCELORMITTAL-11.88%22 103
POSCO HOLDINGS INC.-8.74%14 640
TATA STEEL LIMITED-20.45%13 851
STEEL DYNAMICS, INC.13.95%13 346