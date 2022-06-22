Public Joint Stock Magnitogorsk Iron & Steel Works : MMK Boosts Online Sales through Corporate Marketplace

Dmitry Cherepanov, Deputy Sales Director of MMK Trading House, presented on the growth of online sales through MMK's own retail network at the all-Russian conference "E-commerce in the Metal Market" in Moscow.

In April 2021, MMK launched a corporate marketplace - an online platform for the purchase and delivery of MMK's products. The modern and convenient service makes it possible to promptly fulfil a wide range of product orders in an online format.

MMK's electronic trading platform has seen steady turnover growth. Sales of MMK's steel products through this channel amounted to 16.5 thousand tonnes from April to December 2021, and reached 15.5 thousand tonnes between January and May 2022. More than 3,500 customers are registered on the platform, which gets more than 1,000 daily users.

MMK's marketplace ensures fast and efficient interaction between the buyer and the seller. It features a convenient product search filter that enables customers to save time, while qualified contact centre specialists provide customer support at all stages of the process.