    MAGN   RU0009084396

PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY MAGNITOGORSK IRON & STEEL WORKS

(MAGN)
  Report
End-of-day quote Moscow Micex - RTS  -  2022-06-21
33.89 RUB   -1.74%
02:06aPUBLIC JOINT STOCK MAGNITOGORSK IRON & STEEL WORKS : MMK Hosts Its Third Major Conference on Software Robotics
PU
06/22PUBLIC JOINT STOCK MAGNITOGORSK IRON & STEEL WORKS : MMK's Oxygen Converter Shop Reaches New Production Milestone
PU
06/22PUBLIC JOINT STOCK MAGNITOGORSK IRON & STEEL WORKS : MMK Presents Its Products at Steel Structures ‘2022 Expo
PU
Public Joint Stock Magnitogorsk Iron & Steel Works : MMK Hosts Its Third Major Conference on Software Robotics

06/24/2022 | 02:06am EDT
PJSC Magnitogorsk Iron & Steel Works is hosting a major conference on software robotics, organised in cooperation with MMK-Informservice and the Next Robotics Technology Centre (based at MMK-Informservice, an MMK subsidiary).

The conference, titled "RPA Connect: Reboot," is devoted to the application of robotic process automation (RPA) technology. It is the third such conference on RPA hosted by MMK and taking place on June 23-24, 2022 in Magnitogorsk on the grounds of the Sunrise eco-hotel (Bannoe Lake). The event brings together more than 100 experts representing leading enterprises from various industries and economic sectors.

Among the topics that experts will discuss during the plenary session and working sections are the issues of import substitution in RPA and migration to domestic solutions; changing technologies in information security amid growing threats; and state support for domestic IT companies. Successful cases in the sphere of robotisation will also be presented at the event.

Representatives of MMK, which has become one of the Russian industry leaders in the field of software robotisation, will also share their experience in implementing RPA projects. MMK has been developing this area since 2018, with robotisation already implemented across all major functions at the plant. The Next Robotics Technology Centre, which is the main supplier of RPA solutions at MMK Group, has implemented dozens of major projects and created hundreds of software robots to date. The Company now offers a number of comprehensive RPA turnkey solutions, whose main advantages include their ability to operate around the clock, as well as their high execution speed, the elimination of errors and human-factor influence, the availability of a digital footprint and low cost.

A detailed description of the conference, including content, speakers and topics of discussion, is available at the conference website https://rpanext.ru/conference/.

Disclaimer

OAO MMK - Magnitogorskiy Metallurgicheskiy Kombinat published this content on 23 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 June 2022 06:05:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 9 304 M - -
Net income 2022 888 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 6 960 M 6 955 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,75x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,70x
Nbr of Employees 17 887
Free-Float 20,2%
Chart PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY MAGNITOGORSK IRON & STEEL WORKS
Duration : Period :
Public Joint Stock Company Magnitogorsk Iron & Steel Works Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY MAGNITOGORSK IRON & STEEL WORKS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 0,62 $
Average target price 0,84 $
Spread / Average Target 35,2%
Managers and Directors
Pavel Vladimirovich Shilyaev Chief Executive Officer & Director
Maria V. Nikulina Head-Finance Resources
Victor Filippovich Rashnikov Chairman
Vadim Nikolayevich Feoktistov Chief Specialist-Information Technology
Andrey Dmitriyevich Kartunov Head-Science & Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY MAGNITOGORSK IRON & STEEL WORKS-51.20%6 955
NUCOR-7.10%28 692
ARCELORMITTAL-20.79%19 915
POSCO HOLDINGS INC.-14.75%13 575
TATA STEEL LIMITED-24.34%13 162
NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION1.12%12 849