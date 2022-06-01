Public Joint Stock Magnitogorsk Iron & Steel Works : MMK Presents Its Products at Largest Oil and Gas Forum in Caspian Region

Magnitogorsk Iron & Steel Works (MMK) is participating in the 27th International Caspian Oil & Gas Exhibition, which begins today in Baku, Azerbaijan.

MMK is a regular participant of this major forum, dedicated to the oil and gas sector of the Caspian region. At the company's stand, visitors can learn about MMK's products for implementing pipeline projects, as well as a wide range of construction steels and high-strength grades of steel for the machine-building sector.

Azerbaijan, and the Caspian region as a whole, is one of the most attractive and promising markets for MMK. In 2021, the company shipped more than 60,000 tonnes of steel products to the country - the biggest volume out of all Transcaucasian countries.

The 27th International Caspian Oil & Gas Exhibition is taking place June 1-3 as part of Baku Energy Week. It is the most prominent event in the oil and gas and energy sector in the Caspian region. The 10th Caspian International Energy and Renewable Energy Expo and the Baku Energy Forum, the successor to the Caspian Oil & Gas Conference, will also take place as part of Baku Energy Week.

Every year, Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev takes part in the opening ceremony of the exhibition, confirming its high status. This year's event will bring together energy industry leaders from more than 250 companies around the world.