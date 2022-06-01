Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Russia
  Moscow Micex - RTS
  Public Joint Stock Company Magnitogorsk Iron & Steel Works
  News
  Summary
    MAGN   RU0009084396

PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY MAGNITOGORSK IRON & STEEL WORKS

(MAGN)
  Report
End-of-day quote Moscow Micex - RTS  -  05-31
35.55 RUB   -0.45%
06/01PUBLIC JOINT STOCK MAGNITOGORSK IRON & STEEL WORKS : MMK Presents Its Products at Largest Oil and Gas Forum in Caspian Region
PU
05/25Russia Rejects Magnitogorsk Iron & Steel Works' Application to Continue Trading on London Bourse
MT
05/25PJSC MAGNITOGORSK IRON AND STEEL WORKS : MMK notifies about termination of the depositary receipts programme
EQ
Summary 
Summary

Public Joint Stock Magnitogorsk Iron & Steel Works : MMK Presents Its Products at Largest Oil and Gas Forum in Caspian Region

06/01/2022
Magnitogorsk Iron & Steel Works (MMK) is participating in the 27th International Caspian Oil & Gas Exhibition, which begins today in Baku, Azerbaijan.

MMK is a regular participant of this major forum, dedicated to the oil and gas sector of the Caspian region. At the company's stand, visitors can learn about MMK's products for implementing pipeline projects, as well as a wide range of construction steels and high-strength grades of steel for the machine-building sector.

Azerbaijan, and the Caspian region as a whole, is one of the most attractive and promising markets for MMK. In 2021, the company shipped more than 60,000 tonnes of steel products to the country - the biggest volume out of all Transcaucasian countries.

The 27th International Caspian Oil & Gas Exhibition is taking place June 1-3 as part of Baku Energy Week. It is the most prominent event in the oil and gas and energy sector in the Caspian region. The 10th Caspian International Energy and Renewable Energy Expo and the Baku Energy Forum, the successor to the Caspian Oil & Gas Conference, will also take place as part of Baku Energy Week.

Every year, Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev takes part in the opening ceremony of the exhibition, confirming its high status. This year's event will bring together energy industry leaders from more than 250 companies around the world.

Disclaimer

OAO MMK - Magnitogorskiy Metallurgicheskiy Kombinat published this content on 01 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 June 2022 03:41:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 9 304 M - -
Net income 2022 888 M - -
Net cash 2022 508 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 39,2%
Capitalization 6 231 M 6 231 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,62x
EV / Sales 2023 0,59x
Nbr of Employees 17 887
Free-Float 20,2%
Chart PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY MAGNITOGORSK IRON & STEEL WORKS
Duration : Period :
Public Joint Stock Company Magnitogorsk Iron & Steel Works Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY MAGNITOGORSK IRON & STEEL WORKS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 0,56 $
Average target price 0,97 $
Spread / Average Target 74,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Pavel Vladimirovich Shilyaev Chief Executive Officer & Director
Maria V. Nikulina Head-Finance Resources
Victor Filippovich Rashnikov Chairman
Vadim Nikolayevich Feoktistov Chief Specialist-Information Technology
Andrey Dmitriyevich Kartunov Head-Science & Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY MAGNITOGORSK IRON & STEEL WORKS-48.80%6 359
NUCOR16.04%35 243
ARCELORMITTAL6.43%28 208
POSCO HOLDINGS INC.5.28%17 564
TATA STEEL LIMITED-4.37%16 612
NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION19.80%16 113