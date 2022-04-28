Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Russia
  4. Moscow Micex - RTS
  5. Public Joint Stock Company Magnitogorsk Iron & Steel Works
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MAGN   RU0009084396

PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY MAGNITOGORSK IRON & STEEL WORKS

(MAGN)
  Report
End-of-day quote Moscow Micex - RTS  -  04-27
43.65 RUB   +0.28%
04/28PUBLIC JOINT STOCK MAGNITOGORSK IRON & STEEL WORKS : MMK Recognised as Honorary Benefactor of the Metallurg Foundation
PU
04/27Russia's MMK Weighs Legal Options For Next Coupon Payment
MT
04/27PJSC MAGNITOGORSK IRON AND STEEL WORKS : MMK notifies about 2024 Eurobond coupon payment in June 2022
EQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Public Joint Stock Magnitogorsk Iron & Steel Works : MMK Recognised as Honorary Benefactor of the Metallurg Foundation

04/28/2022 | 11:52pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Magnitogorsk Iron & Steel Works initiated the establishment of the Foundation and is its main benefactor.

"For several decades the Foundation has been carrying out a noble mission: it does charitable work, programmes to help to elderly people, children, low-income families and many other socially unprotected categories," said MMK CEO Pavel Shilyaev. "It is especially important that this help is targeted, transparent, and it is able to reach a specific person, child, family, veteran. Charity is a significant area of our company's activity, and an integral part of our corporate culture."

The Foundation receives support and charitable donations from 39 industrial enterprises, organisations, institutions of Magnitogorsk and the Chelyabinsk region, as well as from private individuals. The fund brought its partners together in the "Honorary Benefactors Club": its activities are aimed at the development of the culture of charity, creation of an active community of donors, involvement of new organizations and individuals and, as a result, the solution of a larger number of socially important issues.

Commemorative awards were presented at a ceremony dedicated to the establishment of the Club. Along with PJSC MMK, the Chelyabinsk Regional Branch of the Russian Children's Fund, OJSC MMK-Metiz, LLC United Service Company and LLC Mekhanoremontny Kompleks were commended as Honorary Benefactors.

This year the Metallurg Foundation and MMK are for the first time holding a social projects competition titled "Alloy of Good and Business" in Magnitogorsk aimed to solve pressing social issues facing of the population of the city. Companies as well as individuals can take part in the contest.

Metallurg Foundation's achievements have been renowned at the national level. The Foundation was ranked among the top ten among 203 corporate and private charitable non-profit organisations in a 2022 rating compiled by the Association of Ratings Compilers (ASRRO) and RAEX rating agency (RAEX-Analytics LLC).

Disclaimer

OAO MMK - Magnitogorskiy Metallurgicheskiy Kombinat published this content on 27 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 April 2022 03:51:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY MAGNITOGORSK IRON & STEEL WORKS
04/28PUBLIC JOINT STOCK MAGNITOGORSK IRON : MMK Recognised as Honorary Benefactor of the Metall..
PU
04/27Russia's MMK Weighs Legal Options For Next Coupon Payment
MT
04/27PJSC MAGNITOGORSK IRON AND STEEL WOR : MMK notifies about 2024 Eurobond coupon payment in ..
EQ
04/26PJSC MAGNITOGORSK IRON AND STEEL WOR : MMK Board meeting results
EQ
04/26PUBLIC JOINT STOCK MAGNITOGORSK IRON : MMK Creates Emission Source Control System
PU
04/25Russia's MMK to File for Continuance of Depositary Receipts Trading Amid New Law
MT
04/25PJSC MAGNITOGORSK IRON AND STEEL WOR : MMK notifies about actions under newly introduced r..
EQ
04/25PUBLIC JOINT STOCK MAGNITOGORSK IRON : MMK Expands Cooperation with Central Asian Region
PU
04/20PUBLIC JOINT STOCK MAGNITOGORSK IRON : MMK's ‘The Power of Steel' Video Receives Bes..
PU
04/19MAGNITOGORSK IRON & STEEL WORKS : MMK Group Continues to Develop New Range of Coated Rolle..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 9 304 M - -
Net income 2022 888 M - -
Net cash 2022 508 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 36,3%
Capitalization 6 743 M 6 743 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,67x
EV / Sales 2023 0,64x
Nbr of Employees 17 887
Free-Float 20,2%
Chart PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY MAGNITOGORSK IRON & STEEL WORKS
Duration : Period :
Public Joint Stock Company Magnitogorsk Iron & Steel Works Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY MAGNITOGORSK IRON & STEEL WORKS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 0,60 $
Average target price 0,97 $
Spread / Average Target 61,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Pavel Vladimirovich Shilyaev Chief Executive Officer & Director
Maria V. Nikulina Head-Finance Resources
Victor Filippovich Rashnikov Chairman
Vadim N. Feoktistov Chief Information Technology Specialist
Mikhail Eduardovitch Oseevskiy Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY MAGNITOGORSK IRON & STEEL WORKS-37.14%6 539
NUCOR40.74%42 291
ARCELORMITTAL-1.40%26 873
TATA STEEL LIMITED13.46%19 878
STEEL DYNAMICS, INC.44.43%16 700
POSCO HOLDINGS INC.5.65%16 557