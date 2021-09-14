Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Russia
  Moscow Micex - RTS
  Public Joint Stock Company Magnitogorsk Iron & Steel Works
  News
  Summary
    MAGN   RU0009084396

PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY MAGNITOGORSK IRON & STEEL WORKS

(MAGN)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Public Joint Stock Magnitogorsk Iron & Steel Works : MMK announces the EGM results

09/14/2021 | 03:12am EDT
14.09.2021

PJSC Magnitogorsk Iron & Steel Works ('MMK', or 'the Group') (MICEX-RTS: MAGN; LSE: MMK), one of the world's largest steel producers, announces that the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders ('the EGM') was held in absentia on 10 September 2021. The EGM approved the payment of dividends for Q2 2021.

Based on the results of Q2 2021, dividends will be paid in the amount of RUB 3.530 (incl. tax) per share.

The Q2 2020 dividend record date was determined as 27 September 2021.

Disclaimer

OAO MMK - Magnitogorskiy Metallurgicheskiy Kombinat published this content on 14 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 September 2021 07:11:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 11 248 M - -
Net income 2021 3 190 M - -
Net cash 2021 509 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 3,01x
Yield 2021 24,5%
Capitalization 12 000 M 11 985 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,02x
EV / Sales 2022 1,16x
Nbr of Employees 17 887
Free-Float 15,7%
Chart PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY MAGNITOGORSK IRON & STEEL WORKS
Duration : Period :
Public Joint Stock Company Magnitogorsk Iron & Steel Works Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY MAGNITOGORSK IRON & STEEL WORKS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 1,07 $
Average target price 1,10 $
Spread / Average Target 2,56%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Pavel Vladimirovich Shilyaev Chief Executive Officer & Director
Maria V. Nikulina Head-Finance Resources
Victor Filippovich Rashnikov Chairman
Vadim N. Feoktistov Chief Information Technology Specialist
Valeriy Yaroslavovich Martsinovich Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY MAGNITOGORSK IRON & STEEL WORKS39.75%11 985
ARCELORMITTAL47.75%33 329
NUCOR CORPORATION105.30%32 071
POSCO37.87%24 159
TATA STEEL LIMITED127.36%23 930
NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION76.28%19 603