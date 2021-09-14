Public Joint Stock Magnitogorsk Iron & Steel Works : MMK announces the EGM results

14.09.2021

PJSC Magnitogorsk Iron & Steel Works ('MMK', or 'the Group') (MICEX-RTS: MAGN; LSE: MMK), one of the world's largest steel producers, announces that the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders ('the EGM') was held in absentia on 10 September 2021. The EGM approved the payment of dividends for Q2 2021.

Based on the results of Q2 2021, dividends will be paid in the amount of RUB 3.530 (incl. tax) per share.

The Q2 2020 dividend record date was determined as 27 September 2021.