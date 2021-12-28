Public Joint Stock Magnitogorsk Iron & Steel Works : MMK announces the EGM results

PJSC Magnitogorsk Iron & Steel Works ("MMK", or "the Group") (MOEX: MAGN; LSE: MMK), one of the world's largest steel producers, announces that the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders ("the EGM") was held in absentia on 24 December 2021. The EGM approved the payment of dividends for Q3 2021.

Based on the results of Q3 2021, dividends will be paid in the amount of RUB 2.663 (incl. tax) per share. The Q3 2021 dividend record date was determined as 13 January 2022.