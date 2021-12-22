Log in
Public Joint Stock Magnitogorsk Iron & Steel Works : MMK awards best suppliers

12/22/2021 | 03:23am EST
Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works once again recognised its most reliable supply chain partners following the results of its sixth Best Supplier competition. The companies were awarded honorary diplomas and commemorative trophies - a sculptural depiction of a handshake as a symbol of strong partnership.

MMK's management attaches great importance to this competition since relations with suppliers are one of the key aspects of the Company's successful development. In his greeting to the attendants of the award ceremony, Pavel Shilyaev, MMK CEO, noted that the plant currently has more than 2,250 active suppliers. "And we should find benefit not only in supplying each other's products, but also in correctly arranging the process, ensuring quality and the necessary terms. MMK is currently implementing an ambitious programme aimed at improving the accuracy of our deliveries to our customers. And I can proudly say that we have achieved a lot in this regard. I am sure that we will also be able to further develop partnerships with you in terms of delivery accuracy, quality and guarantees, as well as the services you can offer us. That is why we decided to recognise the best of the best among our suppliers every year," said Pavel Shilaev.

This year, the organisers did not only award the prize for certain categories of material and technical resources, but also included a nomination reflecting specific achievements by companies. For example, Gazpromneft-Lubricants, the winner in the fuel and lubricants category, was recognised as the best in the "Open Pricing Leader" category.

In total, Best Supplier 2021 awards were given in 13 categories. The winners include IMS Service (Leader in Unique Digital Solutions for Production), METALLOINVEST (Leader in Sustainable Supply Chain) and ROU Co (Leader in Economic Efficiency).

The winner in the Energy Resources category, Magnitogorsk Energy Company, received an honorary diploma in the category "Leader of Mutually Beneficial Cooperation". At the award ceremony, it was noted that the company supplies 100% of the electricity required by MMK in Magnitogorsk, and also provides the plant with a full range of services for organising electricity metering and actively works with MMK to reduce the cost of purchased electricity.

An honourable mention in the category "Leader of Innovation and New Technology" went to DHM GROUP, one of the leaders in the comprehensive design, manufacture and implementation of modern equipment for the steel industry and blast furnace foundries.

In the Services category, the winner in the "Leader in Scientific Solutions for Manufacturing" category was G.I. Nosov Magnitogorsk State Technical University. Magnitogorsk State Technical University is a fully-fledged partner of the plant in the implementation of research and development tasks. About 60% of all MMK's R&D projects have been implemented since 2016.

An honorary diploma in the category "Leader of Environmental Solutions in Metallurgy" was awarded to Primetals Technologies Austria GmbH, which provides a complete set of gas cleaning technologies. MMK and Primetals Technologies Austria GmbH are currently implementing a major environmental project for the construction of converter dust and gas separators and the iron overflow department in the oxygen converter shop.

KOYO (JTEKT Corporation), a supplier of bearings, was recognised in the category "Consistently High Supply Quality". An honorary diploma in the "Strategic Partnership Leader" category was awarded to TMK, which not only supplies high-quality pipes to MMK, but is also the Company's largest consumer of steel products intended for the pipe industry.

The supplier of electrical equipment, Electrotechmontazh, was recognised as the winner in the "Best Online Shop Project" category. The winner in the nomination "Leader in TCO solutions (Total cost of ownership)" was WALZEN IRLE GMBH, the main supplier of MMK's high-chromium roughing rolls for hot-rolling mill 2500 in sheet rolling shop No.4. Finally, Chelyabinsk Electrometallurgical Plant, Russia's largest producer of ferroalloys, won in the "Import Substitution Leader" category.

At the conclusion of the gala event, Pavel Shilyaev, MMK CEO, thanked the winners for their cooperation and expressed confidence that these partnerships would remain as fruitful and transparent as ever.

Disclaimer

OAO MMK - Magnitogorskiy Metallurgicheskiy Kombinat published this content on 22 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 December 2021 08:22:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
