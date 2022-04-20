Log in
    MAGN   RU0009084396

PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY MAGNITOGORSK IRON & STEEL WORKS

(MAGN)
  Report
End-of-day quote Moscow Micex - RTS  -  04-19
40.50 RUB   +1.76%
04/20PUBLIC JOINT STOCK MAGNITOGORSK IRON & STEEL WORKS : MMK's ‘The Power of Steel' Video Receives Best Corporate Media Award
PU
04/19MAGNITOGORSK IRON & STEEL WORKS : MMK Group Continues to Develop New Range of Coated Rolled Products
PU
04/18MAGNITOGORSK IRON & STEEL WORKS : MMK Strengthens Cooperation with Partners in Southeast Asia
PU
Public Joint Stock Magnitogorsk Iron & Steel Works : MMK's ‘The Power of Steel' Video Receives Best Corporate Media Award

04/20/2022 | 11:55pm EDT
MMK's video MMK. The Power Of Steel In The Interests Of The Whole World, first shown at the company's Investor Day in late 2021, has won a Best Corporate Media award in the "B2C - Client Media: Corporate Video" nomination. The award's expert jury noted that the video demonstrates MMK's leadership in the industry as one of the largest steelmakers in Russia.

The video highlights MMK's values and philosophy: the company thrives on making the boldest ideas happen and integrating innovations to transform steel into goods that we find everywhere around us, helping make the world safer and our lives more comfortable. It also demonstrates that the company's greatest asset is its people, highly professional and always striving to improve at what they do.

This year, 22 companies presented 40 projects for the Best Corporate Media competition, which honours the best companies for internal and external communications and promotes professional growth in corporate media.

The awards ceremony was held on the sidelines of the 19th Annual International Conference "Role of Communications and Corporate Media in Strategic Corporate Governance". The competition is hosted by the Association of Communications and Corporate Media Directors of Russia, the country's only professional association of top managers in corporate communications.

Disclaimer

OAO MMK - Magnitogorskiy Metallurgicheskiy Kombinat published this content on 20 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 April 2022 03:54:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 9 304 M - -
Net income 2022 888 M - -
Net cash 2022 508 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 44,1%
Capitalization 5 540 M 5 540 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,54x
EV / Sales 2023 0,52x
Nbr of Employees 17 887
Free-Float 20,2%
Chart PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY MAGNITOGORSK IRON & STEEL WORKS
Duration : Period :
Public Joint Stock Company Magnitogorsk Iron & Steel Works Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY MAGNITOGORSK IRON & STEEL WORKS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 0,50 $
Average target price 0,97 $
Spread / Average Target 96,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Pavel Vladimirovich Shilyaev Chief Executive Officer & Director
Maria V. Nikulina Head-Finance Resources
Victor Filippovich Rashnikov Chairman
Vadim N. Feoktistov Chief Information Technology Specialist
Mikhail Eduardovitch Oseevskiy Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY MAGNITOGORSK IRON & STEEL WORKS-41.68%5 490
NUCOR48.27%46 184
ARCELORMITTAL6.11%29 860
TATA STEEL LIMITED18.19%21 184
POSCO HOLDINGS INC.5.46%17 571
STEEL DYNAMICS, INC.47.40%17 432