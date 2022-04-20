Public Joint Stock Magnitogorsk Iron & Steel Works : MMK's ‘The Power of Steel' Video Receives Best Corporate Media Award

MMK's video MMK. The Power Of Steel In The Interests Of The Whole World, first shown at the company's Investor Day in late 2021, has won a Best Corporate Media award in the "B2C - Client Media: Corporate Video" nomination. The award's expert jury noted that the video demonstrates MMK's leadership in the industry as one of the largest steelmakers in Russia.

The video highlights MMK's values and philosophy: the company thrives on making the boldest ideas happen and integrating innovations to transform steel into goods that we find everywhere around us, helping make the world safer and our lives more comfortable. It also demonstrates that the company's greatest asset is its people, highly professional and always striving to improve at what they do.

This year, 22 companies presented 40 projects for the Best Corporate Media competition, which honours the best companies for internal and external communications and promotes professional growth in corporate media.

The awards ceremony was held on the sidelines of the 19th Annual International Conference "Role of Communications and Corporate Media in Strategic Corporate Governance". The competition is hosted by the Association of Communications and Corporate Media Directors of Russia, the country's only professional association of top managers in corporate communications.