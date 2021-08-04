Public Joint Stock Magnitogorsk Iron & Steel Works : MMK's sustainability reporting ranks in top 5 among global steel companies

04.08.2021

The international agency ESG Investing praised the quality of MMK's sustainability reporting (ESG). The ESG Reporting Awards 2021 placed MMK among the top five finalists in the Metallurgy and Mining category.

The ESG Reporting Awards assesses the non-financial reporting of companies in terms of transparency and completeness of disclosure of the environmental, social and governance aspects of their operations. Organised by UK-based media platform ESG Investing, the competition collects, analyses and publishes information on the sustainability performance of major companies and is an authoritative source for traders and investors.

According to the results of ESG Investing's ESG Reporting Awards 2021, MMK's non-financial reporting was named among the best in the world: MMK was among the five finalists in the Metallurgy and Mining category. The contestants' applications were thoroughly reviewed by financial market professionals, academics and independent experts. In giving their verdict, the judges evaluated not only the quality of the ESG report as a document, but also how openly a company presents information about its sustainability efforts when communicating with investors and stakeholders on a daily basis.

'In 2021, MMK included sustainability reporting in its integrated annual report for the first time,' noted Yaroslava Vrubel, Head of MMK's ESG Department, 'In addition, we are as transparent as possible in our communication with investors and regularly provide them with up-to-date information on ESG projects and MMK's development in the field of sustainability. I am very pleased that our efforts received such high recognition in this prestigious international competition; we strive to continue improving the company's reporting to make it even more transparent and complete.'