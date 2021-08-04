Log in
Public Joint Stock Magnitogorsk Iron & Steel Works : MMK's sustainability reporting ranks in top 5 among global steel companies

08/04/2021
04.08.2021

The international agency ESG Investing praised the quality of MMK's sustainability reporting (ESG). The ESG Reporting Awards 2021 placed MMK among the top five finalists in the Metallurgy and Mining category.

The ESG Reporting Awards assesses the non-financial reporting of companies in terms of transparency and completeness of disclosure of the environmental, social and governance aspects of their operations. Organised by UK-based media platform ESG Investing, the competition collects, analyses and publishes information on the sustainability performance of major companies and is an authoritative source for traders and investors.

According to the results of ESG Investing's ESG Reporting Awards 2021, MMK's non-financial reporting was named among the best in the world: MMK was among the five finalists in the Metallurgy and Mining category. The contestants' applications were thoroughly reviewed by financial market professionals, academics and independent experts. In giving their verdict, the judges evaluated not only the quality of the ESG report as a document, but also how openly a company presents information about its sustainability efforts when communicating with investors and stakeholders on a daily basis.

'In 2021, MMK included sustainability reporting in its integrated annual report for the first time,' noted Yaroslava Vrubel, Head of MMK's ESG Department, 'In addition, we are as transparent as possible in our communication with investors and regularly provide them with up-to-date information on ESG projects and MMK's development in the field of sustainability. I am very pleased that our efforts received such high recognition in this prestigious international competition; we strive to continue improving the company's reporting to make it even more transparent and complete.'

Disclaimer

OAO MMK - Magnitogorskiy Metallurgicheskiy Kombinat published this content on 04 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 August 2021 06:55:04 UTC.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 12 131 M - -
Net income 2021 3 430 M - -
Net cash 2021 489 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 2,65x
Yield 2021 27,8%
Capitalization 10 580 M 10 549 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,83x
EV / Sales 2022 1,17x
Nbr of Employees 17 887
Free-Float 15,7%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 0,95 $
Average target price 1,04 $
Spread / Average Target 9,65%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Pavel Vladimirovich Shilyaev Chief Executive Officer & Director
Maria V. Nikulina Head-Finance Resources
Victor Filippovich Rashnikov Chairman
Vadim N. Feoktistov Chief Information Technology Specialist
Valeriy Yaroslavovich Martsinovich Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY MAGNITOGORSK IRON & STEEL WORKS23.62%10 549
ARCELORMITTAL55.32%34 706
NUCOR CORPORATION100.55%29 980
POSCO25.37%23 665
TATA STEEL LIMITED118.65%22 808
NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION48.64%16 831